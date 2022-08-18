Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric Scooter
Bused Migrants Being Enrolled In NYC Schools This Month, Department Says
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternfly
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City
NYC Dog Cafes You Can Visit with Pets - And They Have Dog Treats Too!
Police: Suspect wanted for knocking man unconscious with rock at Brooklyn subway station
Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted a 64-year-old man with a rock at the H Avenue subway station on Saturday.
NYPD: 14-year-old waiting for bus shot in Queens
NEW YORK - A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot at a bus stop in Queens. Police released surveillance video of a white car driving up and someone inside shooting the teenager. It happened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Beach 31st Street and Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway. Investigators said the boy was shot in the leg several times. He was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition. Police did not immediately announce any arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NYPD: Teens thrown down stairs, beaten, slashed, robbed in Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for five people in connection to the brutal robbery of two teenagers in the Bronx. Investigators said two 16-year-old boys were thrown down a flight of stairs before being beaten, slashed and robbed of their cellphones and cash. It happened at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday inside a building on East 171st Street near College Avenue in the Claremont Section. The teens were treated at Montefiore Medical Center and are expected to be OK. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric Scooter
(Lloyd Mitchell/New York Times) Brooklyn resident Ginder Rodas Perez has been stuck trying to process the senseless death of his brother. “My brother is 31 years, don’t have kids. Don’t have tattoos. Is only working in the morning to bring money to my father and my mom,” said Ginder.
bronx.com
Nala Diop Thomas, 15, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Nala Diop Thomas. 810 River Drive. Bronx, NY 10451. It was reported to police...
Nassau DA: MS-13 members robbed, kidnapping man they lured to Westbury motel
The Nassau District Attorney's Office says three known MS-13 members are charged for a robbery and kidnapping on Saturday night in Westbury.
Man, 31, stabbed to death on Brooklyn street, two others injured
Three men were stabbed, one fatally, in a bloody fight near a Brooklyn park Saturday, police said. The men, who police sources said were all delivery workers, were hanging out on the corner of 44th St. and Seventh Ave., near Sunset Park, when they were knifedd at about 1 a.m., cops said. . One of the men, Yener Rodas, 31, was stabbed repeatedly in the chest and once in the shoulder, cops said. ...
Man Shot Multiple Times in Brooklyn During Argument
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a man...
NYPD: Bronx man, passenger killed in ATV-semitruck collision
Officers say 22-year-old Angel Lopez, of the Bronx, was driving an ATV over the Queensboro Bridge with a passenger when they crashed into a Freightliner tractor.
Arrested woman, 33, escapes from NYC police station; police still searching for her
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — NYPD officers are looking for a woman who escaped from a Bronx police station Wednesday night. As of Thursday evening she has still evaded capture. Christina Evans, 33, managed to escape from the 44th Precinct at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, The New York Post reported. She had been arrested for allegedly violating a protective order against her.
Man, 75, attacked on Bronx street, suspect sought
Police are looking to identify a suspect who attacked a 75-year-old man walking on a Bronx street earlier this week, authorities said.
Police continue search for teen suspect, witness in NYC taxi driver’s death
EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — Police are still on the hunt for a teenage girl who allegedly took part in the assault that led to the death of a taxi driver in Queens and another teenage girl who witnessed it. Austin Amos and Nickolas Porter, both 20, and a 15-year-old girl were arrested by police on […]
VIDEO: Shootout in Upper Manhattan sends witnesses ducking for cover; 2 sought
Police are searching for two men behind a wild shootout in Upper Manhattan earlier this month.
Man stabbed inside Coney Island’s Luna Park, police say
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant stabbed a man inside Coney Island’s Luna Park on Saturday night, according to police. The victim, 22, was near the Thunderbolt roller coaster around 11:15 p.m. when a group of about five people approached him, authorities said on Friday in a public request for tips. One person from […]
1 slashed during suspected road rage attack in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- One person was slashed during a suspected road rage attack in the Bronx.It happened just before noon Friday near West 181st Street and University Avenue in the University Heights section.Police say the incident involved a tow truck driver and the driver of a Nissan Altima.The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK. The other driver was taken into custody.
bronx.com
Naevaeh Nixon, 17, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Naevaeh Nixon. 1590 E. 172nd Street. Bronx, NY 10472. It was reported to police...
fox5ny.com
Truck and ATV crash in Queens; 2 dead
NEW YORK - A tractor-trailer and an ATV collided in Queens on Friday, the NYPD said. The crash killed two people who were riding the ATV. The crash happened in Queens Plaza at Jackson Avenue in Long Island City just before 2 a.m., New York City police said. One person...
fox5ny.com
Man shot in the head and killed near Bronx playground
NEW YORK - A man is dead after being shot in the head in the Bronx on Friday afternoon. The NYPD says the incident happened near a playground at around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and East 156th Street in Longwood. The victim, an adult male, was...
1 dead, 2 injured after being stabbed in Brooklyn, police say
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and two others were injured after being stabbed in Brooklyn overnight, police said on Saturday. There were two groups that got into a dispute along 44th Street near Seventh Avenue at around 1 a.m., according to authorities. Yener Rodas, a 31-year-old Brooklyn resident, was stabbed multiple times […]
fox5ny.com
Bronx woman recaptured after escaping from police precinct: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD says it has arrested a woman who escaped from their custody in the Bronx on Wednesday night. Police say 33-year-old Christina Evans slipped out of her handcuffs and took off through the back of the 44th Precinct in the Concourse section while waiting to be processed.
