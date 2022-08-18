ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Jolly Madison Sailing Club teaching kids new skill on Muskegon Lake

By Whitney Burney
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331gLg_0hLP7Tex00

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A recently formed sailing club is now being offered to kids on Muskegon Lake.

The Jolly Madison Sailing Club formed last year. The founders, Bill Sleeman and Burton Cardwell, say last year they taught students in the YMCA’s Camp Manitou-Lin in Middleville. The sailing club is now available to students at the Boys and Girls Club of Muskegon.

“I got involved in sailing at 9 years old. Interestingly enough, it happened here in Muskegon,” said Cardwell.

Cardwell says his father taught him to sail, but it’s not a sport everyone has access too.

Since he started sailing, Cardwell has been able to meet many milestones. He completed his first race from Chicago to Mackinac Island at the age of 30. Cardwell says he recently completed his 25th Chicago to Mackinac race, which is a very rare accomplishment for sailors. Cardwell says to his knowledge, he is the first African American sailor to accomplish the goal.

“There’s this misconception that people of color don’t sail and if some of these kids can kind of take that and flip it on is ear, that would make my heart swell,” said Cardwell.

Cardwell and sailing club co-founder Sleeman are now sharing their passion with kids at the Boys and Girls Club. In addition to physically learning how to sail, the students are getting lessons on the science behind sailing. Instructors say it’s a part of the STEM component offered in the lessons.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYtEN_0hLP7Tex00
    The Jolly Madison Sailing Club is teaching kids to sail in the Muskegon area.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0laaN5_0hLP7Tex00
    The Jolly Madison Sailing Club is teaching kids to sail in the Muskegon area.

“For me, it’s great to see because … they’re trying something new or overcoming a fear,” said Randy Vander White with the Boys and Girls Club as he watched students out on the lake. “They see the lake continually but to actually be on the lake, this is a first-time opportunity for many of them just due to the access to a boat or sailboat.”

In the last year, the club has been able to teach dozens of kids. Instructors say they hope it’s a sport they can continue teaching in the years to come.

“One of the things that’s special is they don’t know they’re learning,” said Cardwell. “Watching the kids’ excitement when they finally get the sail to do what they wanted it to do or what they were taught to do, that for me is just an amazing thing to see in their eyes.”

The Jolly Madison Sailing Club classes will end at the Boys and Girls Club of Muskegon on Aug. 19. Cardwell and Sleeman say they’re hoping to bring the program back next year. They also hope to bring the club to other lakeshore cities in West Michigan and are taking donations online to support that effort.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon, MI
Society
City
Middleville, MI
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Mackinac Island, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Club#Lake Michigan#Lin#Sail#Madison Sailing Club#African American#Stem
WOOD

Grand Haven Boardwalk transforms into art gallery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Haven Boardwalk, near the marina area, will be transformed into an art gallery tomorrow! “Art on the Riverfront” is an outdoor, juried art show taking place from 10am until 5pm. The exhibit will showcase the works of accomplished regional artists in a variety of media such as painting, sculpture, photography, glass, wood, metal, pottery and jewelry. The event is free to the public and attendees can vote for their favorite artist through the People’s Choice Award!
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WOOD TV8

GR man drowns after falling from dock in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man drowned Friday night after falling into the water in Spring Lake, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department. It happened at the Holiday Isle Marina at the Holiday Inn in Spring Lake around 8:25 p.m. Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department say the man […]
SPRING LAKE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WOOD

Rockford marching band gets huge invitation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!. Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and...
ROCKFORD, MI
grandrapidsmi.gov

One Peace Hip Hop Festival

One Peace is a Hip Hop festival that is about strengthening the community, embracing all cultures, and to help promote health and wellness by partnering with organizations and available resources. Check out the website here for more info!. Location. Garfield Park, 2111 Madison Ave. SE, Grand Rapids 49507 View Map.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
927thevan.com

Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy