Hays County, TX

Austin Chronicle

Hays County Inmate Is Left to Rot in Jail

Ranulfo Benitez-Morales is worried that he will soon lose his right leg because of what he describes as inadequate medical care at the Hays County Jail. Benitez-Morales was shot by Kyle police with a beanbag round – a projectile consisting of a mesh bag filled with lead shot – on Oct. 6, 2021, as they took him into custody for assaulting an officer and evading arrest. The round penetrated his calf six inches below the knee. He was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital for treatment.
