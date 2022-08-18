Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
BCSO corporal arrested after causing damage to resident’s home while intoxicated, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County sheriff’s corporal is charged with criminal mischief after she showed up intoxicated to a resident’s home and damaged their front door when they didn’t answer, according to the sheriff’s office. The resident believed someone was trying to break-in...
KSAT 12
Man found dead outside downtown parking garage with major trauma, police say
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the death of a man outside a downtown parking garage early Sunday morning. At 1:45 a.m., SAPD officers performed a welfare check in the Bexar County parking garage in the 200 block of South Flores Street. Upon arrival, officers...
Austin Chronicle
Hays County Inmate Is Left to Rot in Jail
Ranulfo Benitez-Morales is worried that he will soon lose his right leg because of what he describes as inadequate medical care at the Hays County Jail. Benitez-Morales was shot by Kyle police with a beanbag round – a projectile consisting of a mesh bag filled with lead shot – on Oct. 6, 2021, as they took him into custody for assaulting an officer and evading arrest. The round penetrated his calf six inches below the knee. He was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital for treatment.
Police: Texas man shoots, kills suspect during robbery
A robbery suspect was shot and killed after the victim pulled out a gun, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
BCSO deputy suspended after inmate found with loaded gun
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was suspended after an inmate he booked into jail was later found with a loaded gun, disciplinary paperwork obtained by KSAT Investigates confirms. Deputy Victor Jimenez III on March 10 brought a prisoner into the Bexar County Jail’s south tower...
KSAT 12
San Antonio mother ‘clinging to life’ due to severe neglect from 3 adult children, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother is “clinging to life” at a hospital after her three adult children severely neglected her, leading to her rapidly-declining health, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said. The three suspects are being held in the Bexar County Jail on a charge...
KSAT 12
Man who crashed SUV while high on meth, killing 2, sentenced to 35 years in prison
SAN ANTONIO – A 41-year-old man who witnesses said had been using methamphetamine prior to a crash that left two people dead and one injured pleaded guilty to two charges of intoxication manslaughter on Monday. According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Joseph Robles was driving an SUV...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after fatally shooting mother’s boyfriend on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old man is in custody after San Antonio police said he shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend on the North Side overnight. At 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 100 block of La Manda Boulevard for a shooting. When they arrived, police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ATCEMS: 1 declared dead during wilderness rescue call
Austin-Travis County EMS said one person was pronounced dead after first responders arrived at a wilderness recuse call in the 1600 block of Trinity on Friday.
fox44news.com
Another arrest in McGregor teen trafficking case
McLennan Co, Tx (FOX 44) – A 30-year-old man, whom jail records indicate is from Liberty Hill, is the latest to be arrested in connection with a trafficking case involving two teenage girls from McGregor. Bentley Brian Breshears was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday as the...
KSAT 12
Woman sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder of man she met on social media
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to the shooting death of a man she met on social media. Aliza Cantu, 26, pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday in the 186th District Court, according to a press release from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.
KSAT 12
Video shows Schertz day care worker slap, drag child with special needs
SCHERTZ, Texas – A Schertz daycare worker will not be criminally charged for assault despite school bus surveillance video that showed her slap a 13-year-old girl with a severe intellectual disability and then drag her across the floor of the bus earlier this year. Lori Doores, 55, had been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after teen robbed, stripped of clothes, dumped out of own car, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a woman who allegedly robbed a 19-year-old man, kidnapped him, stripped him of his clothes and then “dumped him” out of his own vehicle. The woman, identified as Eloise Ana Marie Hernandez, 22, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
foxsanantonio.com
Fight outside homeless shelter leaves one man stabbed multiple times
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside Haven For Hope late Thursday night. The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. at Haven For Hope near North Frio Street close to Downtown San Antonio. Police said a fight broke out between two men in the courtyard....
KSAT 12
Argument leads to shooting on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is hospitalized after an argument escalated into a shooting on the West Side. Sunday morning, SAPD officers responded to a shooting on Saltillo Street. Upon arrival, officers learned two men, 25 and 26 years old, had gotten into an argument over money when one of the men began shooting.
foxsanantonio.com
UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
KSAT 12
TxDOT employee hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on highway
SAN ANTONIO – A TxDOT employee is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on the highway Sunday morning. At 2:55 a.m., a truck operator working under the TxDOT Hero Roadside Assistance Program helped in closing off Loop 410 near Marbach Road, due to a separate accident.
KSAT 12
Man arrested in East Side murder has dozens of prior arrests
SAN ANTONIO – A man who has been arrested as a suspect in an East Side murder has a criminal history that dates back more than a decade. Tyrell Desean Jones, 28, was arrested Tuesday morning on a murder warrant connected to a deadly shooting April 24 in the 1200 block of Paso Hondo.
KSAT 12
Bexar County preparing to handle death penalty trial of alleged Border Patrol serial killer
SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a former Border Patrol Agent accused in the murders of four women has been moved from Webb County to Bexar County. Juan David Ortiz is charged with capital murder of multiple persons. Ortiz’s alleged murder spree began in Sept. of 2018. Melissa...
fox7austin.com
Austin morning shootings dangerous for short-staffed police department, police association says
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are still investigating a deadly shooting that happened mid-morning Tuesday in Downtown Austin. East Sixth and Sabine Street became a crime scene after Austin police received multiple 911 calls reporting a man had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with...
Comments / 0