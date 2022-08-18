Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
You can book a ‘Puppies and Prosecco’ package at this Denver hotelBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Marshall Fire action plan to be released Aug. 17Margaret JacksonLouisville, CO
Colorado Daily
CU Buffs’ Guy Thomas carrying confidence into final season
The 2021 season certainly didn’t end the way Guy Thomas wanted it to end, with him on the injured list. However, he did enough in the games he played to gain quite a bit of confidence as he prepares for his final year with the Colorado football team. Before...
Colorado Daily
Penalties pile up for defense in CU Buffs scrimmage
Nine penalties and a few other mistakes drew the ire of Colorado’s defensive coaches on Saturday at Folsom Field. On the plus side for Buffaloes’ head coach Karl Dorrell, the offense looked good in the second scrimmage of preseason camp. “I felt good about one phase more than...
Colorado Daily
CU football notes: Offensive line coming together
Although the main acquisition of the offseason has yet to practice this month, the Colorado Buffaloes are starting to see their offensive line come together. On Saturday, head coach Karl Dorrell said he’s pleased with the progress of the line as the Sept. 2 opener against TCU quickly approaches – despite Alabama transfer Tommy Brown sitting out the first 16 practices of preseason camp to this point as he recovers from a knee injury.
Colorado Daily
Special teams ace Anthony Lyle awarded scholarship by CU Buffs football
If Anthony Lyle experiences a moment this season that exceeds the joy and euphoria he enjoyed earlier this week, that will be good news for Colorado football fans. It probably will require some game-changing play, or a monumental upset, for Lyle to reach that sort of personal high once again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Daily
CU Buffs’ Karl Dorrell: This year about earning respect
Karl Dorrell and his assistant coaches at Colorado are confident in the potential the Buffaloes have on their roster this year. During the 33rd annual Boulder Chamber Colorado Football Kickoff Luncheon on Friday, Dorrell spoke about that potential, but then firmly directed his comments at the players sitting in the back of the room.
Colorado Daily
CU Boulder fraternity installs ramp at house to create more inclusivity, accessibility for members
As the new school year begins for University of Colorado Boulder students, so do the parties and other social events. But until recently, the areas Jake Levin could go during those events were limited. This school year though, he won’t have to worry about how he will get inside the Phi Gamma Delta house to play video games with his brothers or if he will have to miss a party at the house in the winter because it’s too cold to host it outside.
Colorado Daily
Guest opinion: Bob Yates: There is no plan B for CU South
Boulder residents are rational, realistic people. Even when faced with inconvenient facts or uncomfortable situations, Boulderites make wise decisions, like our votes to tax ourselves to preserve Open Space or to protect the human rights of LGBTQ people. That’s why I’m confident that Boulder voters will make another smart choice...
Colorado Daily
CU Boulder research: Biodiversity building grasslands take more time to restore than previously thought
New University of Colorado Boulder-led research shows that often-overlooked grasslands take centuries to rebuild resilience after disturbances such as fires or urban development. Grasslands make up nearly 40% of land-based ecosystems, provide habitats for a wide diversity of animals and plants and contribute to the livelihood of over 1 billion...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado Daily
Guest opinion: Lisa Sweeney-Miran and Nicole Speer: Strengthen our local elections with even-year voting
Democracy is strongest when everyone votes. When neighbors talk to neighbors on the sidewalk, when public spaces are filled with people advocating for their vision of the future, and when everyone who can vote does vote, we build governments that represent us and that strengthen our communities. This is why we support Boulder’s transition to even-year city council elections. We hope you will, too.
Colorado Daily
Opinion: Priscilla Dann-Courtney: Listening to your body’s wisdom
I recently took a 24-hour holiday to the western slope. At a farm stand in Frisco, I leaned over to pick up a just-bought box of beautiful nectarines, and found it was a bit heavier than I imagined. And my back let me know it as I lifted my treasure into the car. It felt like an oxymoron, pain and delicious nectarines just don’t go together. However, our bodies are our best teachers. Sometimes they speak to us gently and sometimes through a megaphone.
