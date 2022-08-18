Day Tripper blogger, Jenn, planned a day trip to Winona and included a hike up Winona’s Sugar Loaf bluff with her family. She hikes and explores new places around the state of Minnesota and chose Winona to spend the day. The bluff “intrigued” her not to mention intimated her at the same time because of the unknown length of the trail. It turns out the first .3 miles are the steepest and then it’s a gradual climb from there to the summit with trees providing shade along the way. The summit provides a bird’s eye view of the Winona as well as a close encounter with the nooks and crannies of rock face. Parking is available on E. Lake Boulevard and the trail head is off the parking of the Edina Realty.

