The Democracy Tour makes a stop in La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Democracy Tour made a stop in La Crosse on Sunday. Local social and political groups attended to share their work. Organizers of the tour say one of their goals is to raise awareness, inspiration, and action on social issues, which includes the importance of voting. “If all the people that felt like their voice doesn’t...
wizmnews.com
UW-Extension asked to study child care needs for La Crosse County
A debate over child care needs in La Crosse County has taken up the county board’s time for several months this year, but a temporary compromise appears to have been reached. The board has voted to let UW-Extension study the issue, and propose ways of offering more day care...
700 Bicyclists take off on Ride Across Wisconsin, WBF shows off alternative cycling options along route
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin’s bike trails on Saturday and Sunday. The mass of cyclists started their 235-mile journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse. They’re riding to the Milwaukee River on the other side of the state. It’s not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 states are on the trip,...
visitwinona.com
Sugar Loaf: Coolest Summit
Day Tripper blogger, Jenn, planned a day trip to Winona and included a hike up Winona’s Sugar Loaf bluff with her family. She hikes and explores new places around the state of Minnesota and chose Winona to spend the day. The bluff “intrigued” her not to mention intimated her at the same time because of the unknown length of the trail. It turns out the first .3 miles are the steepest and then it’s a gradual climb from there to the summit with trees providing shade along the way. The summit provides a bird’s eye view of the Winona as well as a close encounter with the nooks and crannies of rock face. Parking is available on E. Lake Boulevard and the trail head is off the parking of the Edina Realty.
Detour coming for Highway 53 in Trempealeau County
BLAIR, Wis. (WKBT) – Drivers in Trempealeau County may need to find a new way to get around. Work starts Monday south of Blair closing U.S. Highway 53 between Galesville and to the north of Blair. Local traffic will still be allowed. A detour will route drivers on State Highways 93 and 95 through Arcadia. Work is expected to last...
wizmnews.com
Viking arrival in La Crosse now set for September
Another change in schedule for the Viking Cruise Line, getting ready for its first Mississippi River excursion to the La Crosse area. September 1st is the new date for when a Viking cruise will stop at Riverside Park for the first time. The original date for docking had been July 21st, and then it was rescheduled for this week.
wizmnews.com
Delta cuts back on La Crosse service, as summer air travel remains down
A summertime downturn in air travel through La Crosse could get worse, with word that Delta Airlines has cut back its local service to just one flight a day to Minneapolis. Delta suspended its flights between La Crosse and Detroit several months ago. Shortages in airline staffing have been blamed...
La Crosse Police alert community to increase in break-ins
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – According to the La Crosse Police Department, there’s an increase in reports of break-ins. The department says windows on cars and homes are being broken into. Police are encouraging anyone with video of these incidents to contact the department. You can call the La Crosse Police Department’s non-emergency number at (608) 782-7575. You can also submit...
wizmnews.com
A Model A in the house, just one of the highlights of growing up on Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum in Ft. City
There are probably hundreds of stories that the six children of Elmer Duellman could tell about their dad. With three weekends left of Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wis. (map), being open to the public, before it’s auctioned off by one of the world’s biggest auction companies, you can bet plenty of those stories are going to be told.
wizmnews.com
Boathouse license fees at some La Crosse docks will rise 50 per cent
The cost of keeping a boathouse at certain docks in La Crosse is going to rise sharply, but not as much as the city had proposed. At its monthly meeting Thursday, the La Crosse Park Board decided to raise the yearly license fees by 50 percent to $750 for residents of the city and $900 for non-residents.
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Winona (MN)
Looking for the best and most fun things to do in Winona, MN?. Winona is a natural oasis in Winona County, southeast of Minnesota State, United States. According to the 2022 census, the city has an estimated population of 26,772 people. Named in honor of Winona, a famous first daughter...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire, Monroe Counties see increase in level of COVID-19 activity
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire County increases from a low level of COVID-19 activity to a medium level of activity. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 171 cases of COVID in the County this week. That’s an increase of 14 cases since last week. Five more people living in Eau Claire County are hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications.
La Crosse Co. students getting jump on college degree through UWL concurrent enrollment
LA CROSSE (WKBT)- Dozens of La Crosse County students are getting a jump on their college degree. UW-La Crosse’s concurrent enrollment program allows high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to take college level classes and earn college credits at their high schools. Four area school districts and the health science consortium take part in the program. On Friday high...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse prisoner dies after self-inflicted injuries
A La Crosse County prisoner has died, days after allegedly attempting to kill himself in the jail. John Koskovich of Mindoro has died at a local hospital. The sheriff’s department says Koskovich had injured himself in his jail cell on Sunday morning, and he was transported to Mayo. Koskovich...
Delta reduces flights out of La Crosse Regional Airport
Delta Airlines is cutting flights out of La Crosse due to flight crew shortages.
spectrumnews1.com
Political expert breaks down Wisconsin's biggest races for November
LA CROSSE, Wis. — The newest Marquette Law School poll showed Governor Tony Evers in a virtual tie with his Republican challenger Tim Michels. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, said he doesn't expect polling to change much before Election Day. "I think the big unknown...
Car hauler catches fire, closes interstate exit ramp near La Crosse
WEST SALEM, Wis. — An exit ramp on Interstate 90 was blocked off Wednesday evening because of a fire on a car- hauler. According to the West Salem Fire Department’s chief, a mechanical failure in the truck may have started the fire on the trailer, damaging multiple cars.
Onalaska first responders break vehicle window to rescue baby locked inside.
A scary situation for a mother in Onalaska played out Tuesday afternoon. First responders say she accidently locked her baby in her vehicle. The mom called 911 right away.
Vernon County arrests Muscoda man accused in string of retail thefts
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 33-year-old man is in custody after being accused in several retail thefts in La Farge and Ontario. David Meboe is accused of stealing alcohol on three separate occasions, twice in La Farge on Monday and Tuesday mornings, and once in Ontario on Wednesday evening. Vernon County and Monroe County Sheriff’s Offices took him into custody Thursday morning.
Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Minnesota
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County, Minnesota. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
