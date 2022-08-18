ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Missing Austin 1-year-old found safe, person of interest in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — A one-year-old Austin child is back with her family and her biological mother is in custody after the child went missing from her southwest Austin home for almost 24 hours. At 8:00 PM Tuesday evening Saylor Elizabeth Tucker was reported missing from White Elm Cove near...
CBS Austin

Woman rushed to hospital after shooting in Georgetown neighborhood

A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday in a Georgetown subdivision. It happened in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Drive, in a neighborhood just off FM 1460. The Georgetown Police Department says "the scene is secure and no additional risk to the community is present."
CBS Austin

Man found dead with "head trauma" prompts homicide investigation at Auditorium Shores park

AUSTIN, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway at the Auditorium Shores park near downtown Austin Wednesday morning, the Austin Police Department said. During a press conference, Officer Michael Bullock said that a person jogging in the area called dispatch at 6:54 a.m. after discovering an unresponsive middle-aged Black man in the 800 block of West Riverside Drive. This is near the Ann and Roy Hike and Bike Trail.
CBS Austin

Police ID woman killed in SW Austin multi-vehicle crash

Police have identified the woman who was killed Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Austin. It happened at around 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 71, just west of the Y at Oak Hill at the Cover Bridge Drive intersection. The Austin Police Department says a...
CBS Austin

3 Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in last month

KYLE, Texas — A third Hays CISD student has died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in the last month. Hays CISD says that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, a 15-year-old high school sophomore died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in San Marcos, Texas. In late July and early August,...
CBS Austin

One seriously injured after auto-pedestrian crash in SE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was seriously injured in an auto-pedestrian collision late Tuesday night in Southeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded around 10:49 p.m. at the ramp from Brandt Road onto East Slaughter Lane. One person was declared a "trauma alert" and transported to South Austin Medical...
CBS Austin

One injured in rollover collision near Cedar Park

One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover collision near Cedar Park Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the intersection of US 183 and Lakeline Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. When crews arrived, one person was pinned in the vehicle. The patient was extricated, and medics took...
CBS Austin

More Texas schools to display 'In God We Trust' poster donations

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas law requires public schools to display “In God We Trust” posters donated to them by private citizens or organizations if the posters meet certain criteria. While some argue the law violates the separation of church and state, others say it promotes a...
CBS Austin

Austin Police locate missing 69-year-old man

UPDATE: The Austin Police Department says Mr. Fisher has been located and is safe. Further details were not immediately available. Police are searching for a missing man last seen Saturday in Southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department says 69-year-old Ted Fisher was last seen at around 1:15 p.m. in the...
CBS Austin

APD releases video from officer-involved shooting that injured alleged carjacker

Police have released bodycam video from an officer-involved shooting earlier this month in North Austin that left a suspected carjacker in critical condition. The incident happened Monday, August 8, in the 6300 block of Cameron Road. 33-year-old Brandon Michael Munoz remains at a local hospital in critical but stable condition.
