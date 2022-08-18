Read full article on original website
This Billionaire is Helping 2,000 Homeless People in TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: trial scheduled as defense files to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Missing Austin 1-year-old found safe, person of interest in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — A one-year-old Austin child is back with her family and her biological mother is in custody after the child went missing from her southwest Austin home for almost 24 hours. At 8:00 PM Tuesday evening Saylor Elizabeth Tucker was reported missing from White Elm Cove near...
Austin Police say 1-year-old girl from Amber Alert found safe, biological mom arrested
AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: The Austin Police Department says Sailor has been located and is safe. Jessica Skelton, the child's biological mom, has been taken into custody on unrelated charges at this time. Further details were not immediately available. =================. ORIGINAL STORY:. Austin police issued an Amber Alert on...
Man arrested for bringing gun in bag at Pflugerville ISD school during sports event
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man was arrested after bringing a gun in a backpack to a Pflugerville ISD school and leaving it unattended last week. Police arrested 46-year-old Robert Allen Brown on a third-degree felony charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon at a place where weapons are prohibited. According...
Woman rushed to hospital after shooting in Georgetown neighborhood
A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday in a Georgetown subdivision. It happened in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Drive, in a neighborhood just off FM 1460. The Georgetown Police Department says "the scene is secure and no additional risk to the community is present."
Man found dead with "head trauma" prompts homicide investigation at Auditorium Shores park
AUSTIN, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway at the Auditorium Shores park near downtown Austin Wednesday morning, the Austin Police Department said. During a press conference, Officer Michael Bullock said that a person jogging in the area called dispatch at 6:54 a.m. after discovering an unresponsive middle-aged Black man in the 800 block of West Riverside Drive. This is near the Ann and Roy Hike and Bike Trail.
Police ID woman killed in SW Austin multi-vehicle crash
Police have identified the woman who was killed Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Austin. It happened at around 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 71, just west of the Y at Oak Hill at the Cover Bridge Drive intersection. The Austin Police Department says a...
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Jasmine the birthday girl
We have our party hats and treats because it is somebody's special birthday on this special Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday and the only thing this birthday girl wants is a forever home. Austin Humane Society's Katie Kennedy joins Trevor Scott to help Jasmine find a home. Follow us...
3 Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in last month
KYLE, Texas — A third Hays CISD student has died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in the last month. Hays CISD says that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, a 15-year-old high school sophomore died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in San Marcos, Texas. In late July and early August,...
One seriously injured after auto-pedestrian crash in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was seriously injured in an auto-pedestrian collision late Tuesday night in Southeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded around 10:49 p.m. at the ramp from Brandt Road onto East Slaughter Lane. One person was declared a "trauma alert" and transported to South Austin Medical...
Copper Beech faces several code violations after unsanitary move-in debacle
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Copper Beech Townhomes in San Marcos face code violations after several residents and parents complained to the city's code compliance department. They're now stepping in to help get the issues fixed. Code compliance said it received six complaints and has already inspected those units. They...
Thieves use cell phone cameras to peek through the darkest tint on car windows
AUSTIN, Texas — Thieves are using smartphones to see what’s inside your car. Cell phone cameras let crooks peek through the darkest tint on back-side windows. Taking a run around Lady Bird Lake has always been a gamble. Get a workout, but risk having a car parked under the MOPAC Bridge broken into.
One injured in rollover collision near Cedar Park
One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover collision near Cedar Park Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the intersection of US 183 and Lakeline Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. When crews arrived, one person was pinned in the vehicle. The patient was extricated, and medics took...
More Texas schools to display 'In God We Trust' poster donations
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas law requires public schools to display “In God We Trust” posters donated to them by private citizens or organizations if the posters meet certain criteria. While some argue the law violates the separation of church and state, others say it promotes a...
Austin Police locate missing 69-year-old man
UPDATE: The Austin Police Department says Mr. Fisher has been located and is safe. Further details were not immediately available. Police are searching for a missing man last seen Saturday in Southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department says 69-year-old Ted Fisher was last seen at around 1:15 p.m. in the...
Woman arrested after threatening to shoot ex-boyfriend and his students
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested after threatening to shoot her ex-boyfriend and his students at Del Rio High School. The ex-boyfriend met with a Del Rio police officer on August 17th to file a report against his ex-girlfriend. Police say that the victim had received...
TXST off-campus apartment complex working to address 'unlivable' move-in conditions
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students living in a San Marcos student housing complex are pushing back against what they are calling 'filthy, unlivable' conditions. This happened at the Copper Beech Townhomes, which is an off-campus apartment complex. Residents moved in on Saturday but several units weren't...
REWARD: Suspects kick in apartment door, gun down man during home invasion
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to solve the murder of man gunned down during a home invasion at a Northeast Side apartment complex. Officers were called at 2 a.m. on Aug. 23 to the Ashley Oaks Apartments off Henderson Pass near Thousand Oaks Drive. According...
Police searching for driver from SW Austin hit-and-run that killed 70-year-old woman
Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle from a hit-and-run last week in Southwest Austin that killed an elderly woman. It happened Wednesday, August 17, at the intersection of Way and South Bay lanes, in a Circle C Ranch neighborhood. The Austin Police Department says the...
APD releases video from officer-involved shooting that injured alleged carjacker
Police have released bodycam video from an officer-involved shooting earlier this month in North Austin that left a suspected carjacker in critical condition. The incident happened Monday, August 8, in the 6300 block of Cameron Road. 33-year-old Brandon Michael Munoz remains at a local hospital in critical but stable condition.
Man shot in face while driving in possible fit of road rage, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in what police say was caused by road rage. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday when police responded to a shooting off Callaghan Road and Bandera Road on the Northwest Side. Police said two vehicles were driving...
