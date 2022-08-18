AUSTIN, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway at the Auditorium Shores park near downtown Austin Wednesday morning, the Austin Police Department said. During a press conference, Officer Michael Bullock said that a person jogging in the area called dispatch at 6:54 a.m. after discovering an unresponsive middle-aged Black man in the 800 block of West Riverside Drive. This is near the Ann and Roy Hike and Bike Trail.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO