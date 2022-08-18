Read full article on original website
Gainesville football tops Marist in Niblett's debut with the Red Elephants
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – Gainesville has a long tradition as one of Georgia’s winningest high school football programs. The Red Elephants came into this season as No. 3 in the state in all-time wins (758), 33rd in terms of winning percentage (.680) and fifth in region championships (31). So it’s safe to ...
Georgia football: Freshman running back suffers torn ACL in scrimmage
One of the most important aspects for Georgia during this fall camp is entering the 2022 season healthy. The Bulldogs have had several players banged up over the course of camp, including a promising freshman who suffered a significant injury on Saturday. Dawgs247 learned Sunday that Georgia freshman running back...
accesswdun.com
Football: Gainesville opens with win over No. 6 Marist
ATLANTA — Marist rallied back, but Gainesville held on. In their first game under new head coach Josh Niblett, the Red Elephants overcame 84 yards in penalties to knock off sixth-ranked Marist, 34-23, on the road in the season opener Friday night. It's one game, but it's what we...
bartowsportszone.com
Woodland drops opener at East Paulding
Woodland entered the fourth quarter at East Paulding Friday night trailing 31-0 before the Wildcats scored a pair of touchdowns in a 38-13 opening night loss in Dallas. Javen Parker scored twice in the first half for East Paulding on runs of 13 and 14 yards while Cooper Hall added a 22 yard field goal. Those three scores gave the Raiders a 17-0 lead by halftime.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener
The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
fox5atlanta.com
Peachtree Ridge vs Seckinger - Game of the Week
The brand new Seckinger High School is beautiful. They're calling it a next generation high school and glad to hear the next generation still includes the greatest part about high school: Friday night lights. The Jaguars opened their season in the High 5 Sports Game of the Week against Peachtree Ridge.
accesswdun.com
Football: Warriors slog past North Hall in wet conditions
CLEVELAND, Ga. — The storylines were plenty in the annual renewal of the North Hall-White County border battle. Two new head coaches. A new offensive system for the Trojans in more than 20 years. It had been a decade since the home team had won back-to-back games in the series.
accesswdun.com
Football: Lakeview rallies to beat King Ridge, 35-28
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A come-from-behind effort from Lakeview got their season off on the right foot Friday night as the Lions took down Kings Ridge, 35-28. Lakeview outscored Kings Ridge 28-7 in the second half after trailing by two touchdowns at halftime. Kings Ridge jumped out to a 14-0...
accesswdun.com
Football: Flowery Branch holds on to beat Decatur, 39-38
DECATUR, Ga. — It took until the final minute of the contest, but Flowery Branch was able to start their season off unbeaten as they took a 39-38 win over Decatur Friday night on the road. The lead changed four times in the final 12:30 of the contest as...
accesswdun.com
Football: Dawson County scores 22 straight to beat Jackson County
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Dawson County scored 22 straight points in the second half as the Tigers were victorious Friday night over Jackson County, 28-21. The Tigers scored on two passing touchdowns of 50 yards each from Davis Glass to Dom LeBlanc, a safety and a pick-six from Christian Webb to turn an eight-point deficit into a 28-14 lead late in the third quarter.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains what stood out from team’s 2nd scrimmage
Following Georgia’s first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made it clear the team had a ways to go on both sides of the ball. While there is still room for further improvement, Smart made it clear there were some positives to take from the Bulldogs’ latest scrimmage.
Gladiators dominate Jaguars as high school football season begins
The first big weekend of the high school football season kicked off last evening in Athens, with the Clarke Central Gladiators at home against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars in the latest installment of that cross-town rivalry: Clarke Central won 40-0, their 13th win in the last 14 installments of the Classic City Championship.
Look: Gainesville (Georgia) turns potential disaster into highlight reel touchdown
Very rarely do good things happen for the offense when the exchange between quarterback and running back is botched and the ball hits the turf. Don’t tell that to Baxter Wright, Tre Reece and Gainesville (Georgia), who made something out of nothing in their season opener against Marist. After the ...
accesswdun.com
Football: Union outlasts Fannin County on a rainy night, 14-7
BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — Throughout a rainy night, it was Union County that outlasted Fannin County by a score of 14-7. With seconds left, the Rebels attempted to play fake a counter and sent quarterback Corbin Davenport around the outside, but Panther corner Sam Page made an open field tackle to secure the win for the home team.
accesswdun.com
Football: Shockley, Banks Co. run over Johnson
HOMER — Andrew Shockley ran for 398 yards and scored six touchdowns to lead Banks County to a 41-20 win over Johnson on Friday at Leopards Stadium. Shockley’s effort was part of a 547-yard ground attack by Leopards (1-0) for the game. Banks County jumped out to a...
'You loved big' | Brookwood High football mourning loss of assistant coach
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Brookwood High School in Snellville is mourning the loss of an assistant football coach and former player who was remembered in glowing terms by the program and former coaches. It was not publicly disclosed how Isa Washington, the assistant defensive line coach for the Brookwood Broncos,...
accesswdun.com
Football: East Hall holds on to beat West Hall
OAKWOOD, Ga. — East Hall got their season off in a winning way, taking down West Hall in a low-scoring affair Friday night, 19-14. The Viking offense put up 281 yards of total offense, but the defense, a deficiency in recent years, held West Hall to just 285, forcing four turnovers along the way to secure the win.
Fayetteville, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Fayetteville. The Northgate High School football team will have a game with Whitewater High School on August 20, 2022, 09:30:00. The East Coweta High School football team will have a game with Starr's Mill High School on August 20, 2022, 16:30:00.
fox5atlanta.com
High 5 Sports recap – Week One
ATLANTA - A lot of history is being made this week. It’s the first High 5 Sports show of the 2022 season and while hopes are renewed, goals are set, and dreams are limitless, it truly is a groundbreaking week. The late August heat has made way for rain...
Georgia Tech offering free tickets to football game with Western Carolina
Georgia Tech athletics is offering members of the metro Atlanta community free tickets to celebrate Tech’s first-ever ATL Day, which will be held in conjunction with Georgia Tech football’s home game versus Western Carolina on Sept. 10 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Georgia Tech will celebrate its hometown’s traditions,...
