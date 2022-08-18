ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Creek, GA

accesswdun.com

Football: Gainesville opens with win over No. 6 Marist

ATLANTA — Marist rallied back, but Gainesville held on. In their first game under new head coach Josh Niblett, the Red Elephants overcame 84 yards in penalties to knock off sixth-ranked Marist, 34-23, on the road in the season opener Friday night. It's one game, but it's what we...
ATLANTA, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Woodland drops opener at East Paulding

Woodland entered the fourth quarter at East Paulding Friday night trailing 31-0 before the Wildcats scored a pair of touchdowns in a 38-13 opening night loss in Dallas. Javen Parker scored twice in the first half for East Paulding on runs of 13 and 14 yards while Cooper Hall added a 22 yard field goal. Those three scores gave the Raiders a 17-0 lead by halftime.
DALLAS, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener

The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
BUFORD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Peachtree Ridge vs Seckinger - Game of the Week

The brand new Seckinger High School is beautiful. They're calling it a next generation high school and glad to hear the next generation still includes the greatest part about high school: Friday night lights. The Jaguars opened their season in the High 5 Sports Game of the Week against Peachtree Ridge.
SUWANEE, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Warriors slog past North Hall in wet conditions

CLEVELAND, Ga. — The storylines were plenty in the annual renewal of the North Hall-White County border battle. Two new head coaches. A new offensive system for the Trojans in more than 20 years. It had been a decade since the home team had won back-to-back games in the series.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Lakeview rallies to beat King Ridge, 35-28

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A come-from-behind effort from Lakeview got their season off on the right foot Friday night as the Lions took down Kings Ridge, 35-28. Lakeview outscored Kings Ridge 28-7 in the second half after trailing by two touchdowns at halftime. Kings Ridge jumped out to a 14-0...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Flowery Branch holds on to beat Decatur, 39-38

DECATUR, Ga. — It took until the final minute of the contest, but Flowery Branch was able to start their season off unbeaten as they took a 39-38 win over Decatur Friday night on the road. The lead changed four times in the final 12:30 of the contest as...
DECATUR, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Dawson County scores 22 straight to beat Jackson County

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Dawson County scored 22 straight points in the second half as the Tigers were victorious Friday night over Jackson County, 28-21. The Tigers scored on two passing touchdowns of 50 yards each from Davis Glass to Dom LeBlanc, a safety and a pick-six from Christian Webb to turn an eight-point deficit into a 28-14 lead late in the third quarter.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Gladiators dominate Jaguars as high school football season begins

The first big weekend of the high school football season kicked off last evening in Athens, with the Clarke Central Gladiators at home against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars in the latest installment of that cross-town rivalry: Clarke Central won 40-0, their 13th win in the last 14 installments of the Classic City Championship.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Union outlasts Fannin County on a rainy night, 14-7

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — Throughout a rainy night, it was Union County that outlasted Fannin County by a score of 14-7. With seconds left, the Rebels attempted to play fake a counter and sent quarterback Corbin Davenport around the outside, but Panther corner Sam Page made an open field tackle to secure the win for the home team.
FANNIN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Shockley, Banks Co. run over Johnson

HOMER — Andrew Shockley ran for 398 yards and scored six touchdowns to lead Banks County to a 41-20 win over Johnson on Friday at Leopards Stadium. Shockley’s effort was part of a 547-yard ground attack by Leopards (1-0) for the game. Banks County jumped out to a...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: East Hall holds on to beat West Hall

OAKWOOD, Ga. — East Hall got their season off in a winning way, taking down West Hall in a low-scoring affair Friday night, 19-14. The Viking offense put up 281 yards of total offense, but the defense, a deficiency in recent years, held West Hall to just 285, forcing four turnovers along the way to secure the win.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

High 5 Sports recap – Week One

ATLANTA - A lot of history is being made this week. It’s the first High 5 Sports show of the 2022 season and while hopes are renewed, goals are set, and dreams are limitless, it truly is a groundbreaking week. The late August heat has made way for rain...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

