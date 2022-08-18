Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Bartlett Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 457 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Camp Creek, or 11 miles west of Sunflower, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Round Valley, Ballantine Trailhead, Sycamore Creek, Sunflower, Desert Mountain, Camp Creek and Horseshoe Reservoir. This includes AZ Route 87 between mile markers 210 and 223. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 17:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Pleasant, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 547 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over New River, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Scottsdale, New River, Cave Creek, Carefree, Lake Pleasant, Desert Mountain and Anthem. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 220 and 241. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 16 and 30. AZ Route 303 between mile markers 129 and 139. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 16:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-22 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Arizona and south central Arizona, including the following counties, in east central Arizona, Gila. In south central Arizona, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 815 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 514 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Scottsdale, Sycamore Creek, Sunflower, Cave Creek, Camp Creek and Seven Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, Rio Verde, Salt River by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 16:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Horseshoe Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Mazatzal Mountains; New River Mesa; Rio Verde, Salt River A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gila and Maricopa Counties through 500 PM MST At 427 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Horseshoe Reservoir, or 9 miles northwest of Sycamore Creek, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sycamore Creek, Sunflower, Camp Creek and Horseshoe Reservoir. This includes AZ Route 87 between mile markers 217 and 228. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
