Effective: 2022-08-21 16:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Horseshoe Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Mazatzal Mountains; New River Mesa; Rio Verde, Salt River A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gila and Maricopa Counties through 500 PM MST At 427 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Horseshoe Reservoir, or 9 miles northwest of Sycamore Creek, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sycamore Creek, Sunflower, Camp Creek and Horseshoe Reservoir. This includes AZ Route 87 between mile markers 217 and 228. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO