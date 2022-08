CHEYENNE – Cheyenne City Council Ward 3 will hold a City Council and Coffee open house on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Dazbog Coffee, 3911 E. Pershing Blvd., Suite A.

Discussions will include Ward 3 and city projects, with the opportunity for residents to voice concerns and get to know their Ward 3 representatives.

A subsequent City Council and Coffee will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17.