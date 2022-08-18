CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An electrical issue appeared to be the cause of an overnight house fire in south Charlotte, the Charlotte Fire Department said Sunday. Fire crews responded to calls regarding the blaze around 2 a.m. Sunday near 12000 Summerberry Court in south Charlotte. Within 20 minutes 30 firefighters were able to contain the blaze, which occurred in the territory of Engine 32, CFD said.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO