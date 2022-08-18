Read full article on original website
fox46.com
Charlotte's Alpha School Drive is back after pandemic hiatus
One of the nation's oldest fraternities is giving back to the Queen City. After a two-year pandemic pause, the North Carolina Alpha Cookout is back.
fox46.com
Group working to help with home schooling social experiences
There's a group working to make sure home school students get similar social experiences as traditional school students. Group working to help with home schooling social …. High school student athlete investigated for being …. Monkeypox cases prevalent in minority groups. Charlotte’s Alpha School Drive is back after pandemic …...
fox46.com
Shooting victim found in SW CLT Showmars parking lot: Medic
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A shooting victim was found Saturday night suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a southwest Charlotte Showmars, Medic said. Medic responded to calls regarding a shooting victim around 9 p.m. Saturday night near 13000 South Tryon Street in southwest...
fox46.com
'A Hero in public, a zero at home': Charlotte man talks about starting nonprofit confronting domestic violence
"It was a lot of trauma in these neighborhoods that I lived in," said Burgess. ‘A Hero in public, a zero at home’: Charlotte man …. ‘THE CONFESSION’: ‘That’s not how we supposed to …. ‘We got him’: FL trucker arrested in 1996 rape, murder …...
fox46.com
Electrical issue caused south Charlotte overnight housefire: CFD
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An electrical issue appeared to be the cause of an overnight house fire in south Charlotte, the Charlotte Fire Department said Sunday. Fire crews responded to calls regarding the blaze around 2 a.m. Sunday near 12000 Summerberry Court in south Charlotte. Within 20 minutes 30 firefighters were able to contain the blaze, which occurred in the territory of Engine 32, CFD said.
fox46.com
What to know ahead of this weekend’s Charlotte Pride celebrations
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Pride may be considered one of the largest LGBTQ events in the South, but with crowds expected to be above 200,000 for this year’s festivities, happening this weekend, the crowd will also include allies and supporters, people from marginalized communities, along with people from out of town.
fox46.com
Officer unharmed after being hit in south Charlotte shootout: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An officer was uninjured after being shot in the chest during a shooting Friday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. The incident happened Friday, Aug. 19, in the 8900 block of St. Croix Lane near 4 Mile Creek Road. Officers say they were serving...
fox46.com
Delays expected after crash closes I-85 South in Gaston County: NCDOT
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Heavy delays are expected after a crash closed Interstate-85 southbound in Gaston County Friday afternoon, according to NCDOT. The southbound lanes of I-85 near Exit 27 reopened just before 1 p.m., however, congestion remains. The wreck happened at 11:40 a.m. Friday, Aug....
fox46.com
'Pretty devastating': 800,000 sq ft building sits empty as Centene pulls out of Charlotte HQ location
"This property was a wooded, natural place and then all of a sudden, clear cut, building constructed over the past two years and now not to be used. That's pretty devastating,” Justin Handy said.
fox46.com
Sunday Outlook: Overcast, scattered PM showers in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a stormy start, we’ll keep the storm chances healthy today. A cold front approaches from the west today, keeping chances for scattered showers and storms. Any storms would be capable of some heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Temperatures climb into the middle 80s.
fox46.com
Healthcare giant Centene cancels plans for East Coast Headquarters in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Centene Corporation, a giant among health insurance companies, has canceled plans to build an East Coast Headquarters in Charlotte, executives confirmed to Queen City News. In July 2020, the company announced that they were planning to come to Charlotte and will eventually employ...
fox46.com
Lanes reopen hours after fuel tanker truck overturns on I-77 South near Catawba River
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several southbound lanes have reopened in York County hours after a crash involving an overturned tanker truck, officials said. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near exit 82, close to where the interstate crosses the Catawba River.
fox46.com
Recent poll shows NC Senate race in ‘a dead tie’
NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The race to the Senate is heating up between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd. The latest poll shows both candidates are in a dead tie. The latest Civitas poll released by the John Locke Foundation shows Beasley and Congressman Budd have...
