Fort Mill, SC

fox46.com

Shooting victim found in SW CLT Showmars parking lot: Medic

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A shooting victim was found Saturday night suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a southwest Charlotte Showmars, Medic said. Medic responded to calls regarding a shooting victim around 9 p.m. Saturday night near 13000 South Tryon Street in southwest...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Electrical issue caused south Charlotte overnight housefire: CFD

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An electrical issue appeared to be the cause of an overnight house fire in south Charlotte, the Charlotte Fire Department said Sunday. Fire crews responded to calls regarding the blaze around 2 a.m. Sunday near 12000 Summerberry Court in south Charlotte. Within 20 minutes 30 firefighters were able to contain the blaze, which occurred in the territory of Engine 32, CFD said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Officer unharmed after being hit in south Charlotte shootout: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An officer was uninjured after being shot in the chest during a shooting Friday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. The incident happened Friday, Aug. 19, in the 8900 block of St. Croix Lane near 4 Mile Creek Road. Officers say they were serving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Group working to help with home schooling social experiences

There's a group working to make sure home school students get similar social experiences as traditional school students. Group working to help with home schooling social …. High school student athlete investigated for being …. Monkeypox cases prevalent in minority groups. Charlotte’s Alpha School Drive is back after pandemic …...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Sunday Outlook: Overcast, scattered PM showers in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a stormy start, we’ll keep the storm chances healthy today. A cold front approaches from the west today, keeping chances for scattered showers and storms. Any storms would be capable of some heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Temperatures climb into the middle 80s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

What to know ahead of this weekend’s Charlotte Pride celebrations

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Pride may be considered one of the largest LGBTQ events in the South, but with crowds expected to be above 200,000 for this year’s festivities, happening this weekend, the crowd will also include allies and supporters, people from marginalized communities, along with people from out of town.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Recent poll shows NC Senate race in ‘a dead tie’

NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The race to the Senate is heating up between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd. The latest poll shows both candidates are in a dead tie. The latest Civitas poll released by the John Locke Foundation shows Beasley and Congressman Budd have...
CHARLOTTE, NC

