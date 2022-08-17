Crystals, tarot, roller derby: Eclectic shop expands retail in Magnolia Warehouse District

New Moon Rising Gifts and Goods is a New Age shop featuring products sourced from local artists promoting on spirituality, inclusiveness and environmentalism.

The shop can be found in the same building as Inner Space Yoga at 206 Randolph St., part of the Magnolia Avenue Warehouse District.

After starting as a pop-up in April, the store opened in July and focuses on New Age products with an emphasis on spirituality and environmentalism.

Originally from Cookeville, owner Lee Yarnell always wanted her own New Age shop. Since moving to Knoxville in 2005, she has held various jobs and interests that culminated into this business, including her roller derby career and working at Green Earth Emporium in Sequoya Hills before it closed.

"I used to go to a New Age store as a kid, like in high school back in the '90s," Yarnell said. "It was like a used bookstore and they had crystals and jewelry, and I just absolutely loved it. I always thought, 'This feels like home. I want to recreate this.'"

The small store, which used to be home to The Bottom and Riot Printing Co., sells a variety of items, like handmade jewelry and bath salts, and pins and postcards from the locally owned Smarty Pants Paper Co .

She sells handmade plant hangers by Black Roses Boutique , candles from cal's Cosmic Cauldron and jewelry from a local artist who uses shells and shark teeth for her necklaces.

"I'm trying to promote a lot of other small, woman-owned businesses that are regional, as well as the local businesses," Yarnell said.

On the international side, she sells salt lamps from Pakistan, Moroccan glass lamps from Turkey and recycled handmade clothing from India. All this can be found along with items like tarot cards, incense, spell candles and crystals.

Roller skating isn't New Age, but Yarnell likes promoting her derby community. You can find pins, patches and laces in the shop, and Yarnell said she'd like to expand to handle minor skate maintenance work.

Yarnell wants to focus on selling quality products in her store while providing Knoxville with alternative gift items.

"That's why we carry things that are (from) handmade or local or small businesses," Yarnell said. "I don't have anything that's like cheap junky crap or things you would find like in mainstream stores, like I definitely carry things that are handmade, ethically sourced, small business, women owned, LGBTQ owned. I'm just trying to be all inclusive."

New Age in the Scruffy City

Along with supporting local businesses, Yarnell hopes New Moon Rising will function as a safe and relaxing space. Even if they don't buy anything, she wants people to stop by and stand next to the salt lamps, which she hopes offer relief from the stress of the day.

"I have it listed on my Google listing this is like an LGBTQ safe space," Yarnell said. "I would like for all people, all genders, all races, all religions, just everyone to know that they can come in here. There's no judgment. There's no persecution. You can just 100% be yourself."

Yarnell said she'd like to expand her space and add more greeting cards, books, clothing and roller skating equipment.

"My vision of my shop is like a gorgeous, old Victorian house," Yarnell said. "When you walk in the front door and you come in, each room is a different department. Like this room is all books. This room is all crystals. This room is all jewelry. This room is all soaps and candles."

Throughout the week, she hosts Tarot Tuesdays with a tarot card reader and Astrology Wednesdays with astrologer Noah Frere. She also hosts the Moon Market every third Saturday of the month, with vendors and energy readings followed by a sound bath, a meditation guided by different sounds and instruments.

New Moon Rising Gifts and Goods is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's closed on Sunday and Monday.

"I just wanted to do it and see what happened, and I'm super happy," Yarnell said. "Like, regardless of how it ends, I'm already happy because I'm doing it. And this is something I've always wanted to do."

