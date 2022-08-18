Read full article on original website
iOS update: Apple releases urgent new versions of iPhone, Mac and iPad operating system to fix security bug
Owners of iPhones, Macs and iPads have been urged to update their devices as soon as possible, after Apple released a new security update.The three operating system updates – iPad and iOS 15.6.1, and macOS 12.5.1 – fix a pair of major bugs that could allow hackers into a system.What’s more, Apple says the vulnerabilities “may have been actively exploited”, meaning that any devices that have not been updated could be running the risk of attack.The three updates all fix the pair of bugs, both of which could be used by hackers. Both allow hackers to run code without permission,...
Phone Arena
On the cusp of the iPhone 14 release, iPhone 13 is the most popular phone in the US
The Strategy Analytics numbers for the quarter ending in June are in, and the iPhone 13 models dominates the US phone market in terms of sales, despite that the iPhone 14 series release is less than a month away. We'd be curious to learn if the Samsung's 2022 foldables the...
techeblog.com
Extremely Rare Apple AirPower Prototype Surfaces in Hands-On Video
The Apple AirPower charging mat was announced alongside the iPhone X back in 2017, but unfortunately, they ran into several manufacturing issues, which caused them to cancel the product entirely two years later. Instead, they released the MagSafe Duo, a smaller version compatible with the iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. At least one person managed to get their hands on an AirPower prototype and shows us what’s underneath the cover.
yankodesign.com
Adonit’s new stylus attaches to your iPad for charging just like the Apple Pencil… and it costs just $45
The perfect Apple Pencil competitor doesn’t exi… oh wait. Although third-party styluses almost always end up being trashy substitutes to the Apple Pencil, Adonit seems to have brought out the big guns with the Neo Pro – a stylus that looks and functions as closely to the Apple Pencil as humanely possible. It glides across your iPad’s surface with the kind of precision and grace you’d expect from Apple’s own hardware, and even snaps to the side of your iPad to charge magnetically and wirelessly. The only two caveats seem to be the fact that the Neo Pro doesn’t come with pressure sensitivity, and doesn’t have the tapping feature like the Apple Pencil that allows you to alternate between brush types by double tapping the side of the stylus. For the lack of those two seemingly niche features, the Adonit Neo Pro does make for a rather compelling purchase considering its $45 price tag is more than 64% cheaper than Apple’s own $125 Pencil.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
Apple May Have a Big Problem with the Mac and iPad
Apple (AAPL) held its rank. The world's most valuable company just gave investors, worried about the coming recession, what they wanted to hear: the economy is slowing, but not catastrophically. The giant of Cupertino in California has indeed announced quarterly results above analysts' expectations. Apple earned more than $19.44 billion...
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
CNBC
Your iPhone can identify any song with just a tap. Here's how to set it up
The iPhone has a feature that's a little buried that syncs with Shazam and helps you identify any song with one tap. It can also save a history of the songs you've identified, so you can add them to playlists later. Your iPhone has a useful feature you might not...
Apple targets September 7 for launch of iPhone 14, three Apple Watch models and new iPads but firm may raise iPhone prices by 15 percent compared with previous model
Apple is aiming to hold its next launch event on September 7 to unveil the iPhone 14 line - as well as low-end and high-end iPads, and three new Apple Watch models - people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. The Cupertino-based tech giant is revamping its flagship product...
CNET
Text Too Tiny on Your iPhone, iPad or Mac? How to Fix It
If you find yourself having to squint in order to or type words on your phone or computer screen, you won't get much enjoyment out of your Apple device. Not to mention the headache-inducing blue light. Apple has a number of accessibility features that you can explore and customize under...
iPhone 14 cases leak, revealing Apple’s new color options
The iPhone 14 launch is less than a month away. If the latest reports are accurate, the iPhone 14 release date has been set for September 16th. People who are already planning to preorder one of the four new iPhones as soon as they come out should know they’ll need new cases for the iPhone 14 units. The new handsets aren’t identical to their predecessors, so iPhone 13 cases won’t fit.
Apple expected to announce iPhone 14 at Sept. 7 online event
Apple is expected to announce the latest version of the iPhone in early September.
CNBC
Your iPhone may finally show the battery percentage on the home screen again
Apple's iOS 16 beta 5 update adds battery percentage information back to the status bar. The battery percentage icon was removed when the iPhone X was released in 2017. It's unclear whether the battery percentage will make it to the final cut of iOS 16 in September. The fifth beta...
Polestar 6 Sees Stunning All-Electric O2 Concept Roadster Join Production Roadmap
The Polestar O2 electric roadster concept is going into production, and will launch as the Polestar 6 — the most striking of the company's models so far.
CARS・
laptopmag.com
Apple September event date leaked: The countdown to iPhone 14 begins
The iPhone 14 is one of the most eagerly anticipated phone launches of the year. And as has been the case for essentially every iPhone announcement, and a new look seems to confirm our suspicions for Apple's September 2022 event. The ever-vigilant Apple observer, Mark Gurman, has revealed in a...
The Framework Upgradable Laptop Got Lenovo's Lawyers Angry, But Their Response Is Epic
The world of brand names and logos is quite an exciting one from a design learner's perspective, and a green pasture for intellectual property lawyers. It's not surprising to see a deep-pocket multinational company coming down hard on an upstart with a name or logo that is either a blatant rip-off, or even remotely similar. From Instagram going after an anti-littering app called LitterGram to Starbucks losing royally to the Bull Pull Tapioca chain in Japan, there's a ton of unending branding drama out there.
Netflix Leak Has Good News About Ad-Supported Streaming Plan
It's no secret that Netflix plans to introduce a cheaper ad-supported tier, but the announcement led to some big questions, including how those ads will work.
Hackers can exploit a flaw in Apple's latest update to take full control of your iPhone and Mac
The US government urged iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to download an emergency security fix as soon as possible.
notebookcheck.net
Apple October event: Improved iPads and modernized M2 Macs on the menu
Mark Gurman of Bloomberg is well-known for his regular updates in regard to Apple and his latest Power On newsletter covers not only the imminent iPhone 14 series launch but also what he believes Cupertino has lined up for an October event. Apple has held a launch event in October several times over recent years, including showing off new MacBook Pro laptops in October 2021 and launching the iPhone 12 series in October 2020. With the iPhone 14 release date supposedly penciled in for September 7, Gurman has offered up an idea of what might be on the menu for October.
Digital Trends
You need to update your iPhone and iPad right now to fix a critical security flaw
This is a friendly — and important — reminder to update your iPhone and iPad, if you haven’t already. Apple this week issued an urgent security update for iPhone and iPad owners to patch a flaw that could allow hackers to take control of the devices. Specifically,...
SlashGear
