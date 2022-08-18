The perfect Apple Pencil competitor doesn’t exi… oh wait. Although third-party styluses almost always end up being trashy substitutes to the Apple Pencil, Adonit seems to have brought out the big guns with the Neo Pro – a stylus that looks and functions as closely to the Apple Pencil as humanely possible. It glides across your iPad’s surface with the kind of precision and grace you’d expect from Apple’s own hardware, and even snaps to the side of your iPad to charge magnetically and wirelessly. The only two caveats seem to be the fact that the Neo Pro doesn’t come with pressure sensitivity, and doesn’t have the tapping feature like the Apple Pencil that allows you to alternate between brush types by double tapping the side of the stylus. For the lack of those two seemingly niche features, the Adonit Neo Pro does make for a rather compelling purchase considering its $45 price tag is more than 64% cheaper than Apple’s own $125 Pencil.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO