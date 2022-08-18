Read full article on original website
Tegan Nox Explains Why She Can’t Wrestle After WWE Release
In an interview with Sappenin’ (via Fightful), Tegan Nox explained why she hasn’t returned to the ring following her release from the WWE in October of last year. According to her, visa issues are to blame. She said: “Basically, because I haven’t gotten the visa or green card,...
Titus O’Neil Believes Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Will Guide WWE Into Another Stratosphere
– While speaking to TMZ, WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil discussed Triple H and Stephanie McMahon taking charge in WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement. O’Neil also praised Triple H as a “visionary” who has a “great mind” for the wrestling business.
Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
William Regal Recalls Working With Bobby Eaton In WCW, What He Learned About Tag Team Wrestling From Him
On a recent edition of Gentleman Villain, William Regal discussed working with Bobby Eaton as part of the Blue Bloods in WCW, what he learned about tag team wrestling from Eaton, and much more. You can read his comments below. William Regal on working with Bobby Eaton as part of...
WWE News: Xia Brookside Confirms Release From WWE, Triple H Notes Milestone For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Note On Wrestlers In Montreal Tonight’s Smackdown
– In a post on Twitter, Xia Brookside confirmed that she has been released from WWE. Her name was included among several talents that had been moved to WWE’s Alumni section yesterday. She wrote: “Where it all began. 8th August 2018 I debuted for the @WWE #maeyoungclassic, 28th august...
Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
Hangman Page Reveals His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore
Hangman Page is the latest wrestling star to name his “Mt. Rushmore” of wrestling. The former AEW World Champion was asked the oft-posed question during his Q&A at GalaxyCon recently and shared his thoughts on the topic. “Four of me,” Page joked in response to the question (per...
Update On Status of Kota Ibushi In NJPW
Kota Ibushi has been very clear about his issues with New Japan Pro Wrestling this year, criticizing the company for several different reasons and even making accusations about Yakuza ties. The company later fined Ibushi and the member of staff he had issues with, and it was later reported the situation had calmed down. However, Ibushi has yet to return to NJPW.
Zoey Stark Reportedly Injured, Her Team May Be Replaced On Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
UPDATE: PWInsider has confirmed that Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are backstage at Smackdown in Montreal and will take the place of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. That means they will face Natalya and Sonya Deville in the WWE women’s tag team title tournament. Lyons is not at today’s...
Shotzi Accuses Liv Morgan Of Getting Ruby Soho Fired From WWE
Recently, Shotzi was found trending on Twitter after claiming Liv Morgan is responsible for Ruby Soho’s dismissal from WWE and is also faking an arm injury (via Wrestling Inc). What began as an apparent in-character hype-up for their Friday SmackDown match seemed to escalate as the two traded shots on social media. You can trace the interaction between the two below.
AEW Reportedly Had Big Plans For Kris Statlander Before Injury
As previously reported, Kris Statlander is expected to be out for six-to-eight months following a torn ACL in her knee, as well as several impaction fractures. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW had “significant” plans for Statlander before her injury. This included a match with Jade Cargill, which they had been building to on television. Cargill is now focused entirely on a feud with Athena.
411’s Broken Skull Sessions Report: Charlotte Flair on Relationship with Becky Lynch, Sasha/Naomi Walking Out, and More!
-This is Awesome has been on hiatus the last two weeks, but we were gifted with a new Austin interview this week. Let’s get to it!. -Steve Austin welcomes us to the show and tells us Charlotte is a workhorse that can have a great match with anyone on the roster. She is also a 13-time World Champion!
WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes
– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
NXT Live Event Full Results 8.20.2022: Women’s Championship, North American Championship, And More
NXT held a live event tonight in Venice, FL. You can get the full results (per WrestlingBodyslam) and see some highlights below. *Joe Coffey def. Malik Blade. Gallus takes down Blade and Edris Enofe post-match, with a save made by NXT Tag Team Champions the Creed Brothers. *NXT Women’s Tag...
Top 7 Pro Wrestling Leglocks
If you’re going to be a wrestler of any repute, you need to have a good finishing move. Many opt to use something that will ensure a pinfall. Others prefer to make their opponents submit, as it’s just fun to make your rival quit. Not that I know from experience, but I know a lot of wrestlers feel this way.
Spoilers From AEW Dark Taping
AEW taped a set of matches for AEW Dark on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the first session, per Wrestling Observer:. * The Trustbusters def. Logan, Hermano, and Tyshaun Price. * Julia Hart def. Vickie Dreamboat. * Varsity Blondes def. Rosario...
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.19.22
Hey there people, it’s another Friday night and here we are again. Tonight Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be back on TV when he goes face to face with Drew McIntyre. The title match between those two is coming up soon at Clash at the Castle and the promotion is starting to heat up for it. But there’s a dark cloud over the main event scene, two seeks ago Karrion Kross returned with Scarlett in tow and has made his intentions clear, he’s coming for the title. The Usos are still around, messing with Drew pretty regularly, and will no doubt continue that tradition tonight. Elsewhere the Viking Raiders will hold a Viking Funeral for the New Day, the women’s tag team title tournament continues when NXT representatives Nikkita Lyons and Zoe Stark battle Natalya and Sonya Deville. Last week the rehab of the Intercontinental title began with Shinsuke Nakamura and Gunther having a really good TV match for the belt, one now has to wonder if Gunther will move on or if Nakamura continues his pursuit of the champion. Happy Corbin and Ricochet might continue their feud tonight, Sami Zayn’s time as an honorary goon to the Usos might be coming to an end if he can’t step things up, and there’s still Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan’s feud to build. Plus we might still be in surprise return territory as Triple H continues to flex his creative influence, so let’s see what’s in store for us tonight.
Jeff Jarrett Reportedly Exits WWE
Jeff Jarrett’s run with WWE is at an end again, as the Hall of Famer has departed the company according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Jarrett has exited his role as Senior Vice President of Live Events. The company reports that Jarrett exited the position last week...
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Have Confrontation After Smackdown Goes Off The Air (Clip)
After last night’s episode of Smackdown went off the air, Sami Zayn was left in the ring following the segment with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Prior to the end of the show, Zayn took a Claymore from McIntyre that was meant for Reigns. After the show ended, Kevin Owens came out to join him. Owens told Zayn that he’s “way too good” to be Roman Reigns’ “bitch” or anyone else’s. Things appeared to get heated, but Riddle came out and told them to hug, and they did. You can see clips of the segment below.
