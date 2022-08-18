ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Dallas police looking for suspect who killed pedestrian in hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle they said killed a man in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning.Just after 5:00 a.m. on August 21, officers responded to a call from the 6900 block of Lake June Road about a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. The vicitm, who police estimate is between 25- and 35-years-old, was running eastbound when he was hit. He died of his injuries.The driver did not stop and render aid, nor did they report the accident. In an attempt to identifiy them, police distributed an image of the as-of-yet unidentified suspect's vehicle, a white pickup truck. They ask that anyone with information about this hit-and-run to contact Detective Rodriguez of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671-0011 or via email.Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers, which will pay to $5,000 for information leading to a felony arrest and indictment. Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Police seek man who stole vehicle with 4 kids inside in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police are hoping the public can help them identify the man who stole a vehicle with four children inside. This happened Friday afternoon when a mother, who was on the job as a food deliver driver, was picking up the customer’s order at a local business near Rocky Point Trail and Boat Club Road.
Suspects Jump from Moving Car to Escape

Fort Worth police engaged in the brief pursuit of suspects on Wednesday, but the chase ended unsuccessfully when the suspects escaped in an atypical manner. The incident began when officers responded to a call that alerted them to a possible person with a weapon at 8323 Calmont Avenue. The caller gave officers a description of a suspect vehicle leaving the area.
Local Man Shot While Flagging Down Help

All he was trying to do was flag down help; instead, the man was shot in the hand early Wednesday morning in Fort Worth, authorities said. The unidentified man pulled onto the westbound shoulder of Interstate 20 after his vehicle became disabled at around 2:30 a.m. Police said another motorist stopped, seemingly to help. Instead, the second driver exited his vehicle, allegedly shot the victim’s fingertip before fleeing.
Security guard fatally shot during argument at DeSoto lounge

DESOTO, Texas - A 48-year-old man was arrested after police said he killed a security guard during an argument at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Toussel Kuhn has been charged with murder in the death of 47-year-old Derek Phillips. Police began investigating after officers were called out at about 10...
Police investigating overnight shooting outside Dallas restaurant

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside of a restaurant near the Bishop Arts District. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said off-duty officers were working at 216 S. Llewellyn Ave., which is near El Globo Restaurant, when an argument ensued between a crowd of people in the parking lot. Police said two vehicles fired into the crowd and drove away.
Man found fatally shot in vehicle in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS - A 27-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Dallas early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just after 3:15 a.m., when officers were called to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue. Police met with a 20-year-old who was with the victim, Gustavo Lopez Estrada. Estrada was...
Underage Girl Not Facing Charges After Abandoning Infant Along Interstate Highway

WAXAHACHIE, TX – A baby was found on wrapped in a T-shirt and lying in a bush near I-35 on Thursday afternoon after the child's underaged mother allegedly abandoned him. According to the Waxahacie Police Department, on Aug. 18, officers with the WPD were dispatched to 1700 block of South Interstate 35E, at the Bent Tree Town Homes, for the report of a baby who was discovered in a bush at the complex. When the officers arrived, they discovered an infant that was wrapped in a T-shirt that had been abandoned inside of the bush. The child was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center…
1 dead, 1 injured in Deep Ellum shooting

DALLAS - A 26-year-old man was killed and another man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Deep Ellum early Sunday morning. This happened just before 3 a.m., in the 2600 block of Elm Street. Officers working in the area found a man lying on the ground with...
