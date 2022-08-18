Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Worth ISD Settles Lawsuit with Parents Over Mask MandateLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MedStar Employing Medics on Bicycles to Respond to Entertainment DistrictLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry Lease
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media ThreatLarry LeaseArlington, TX
DeSoto ISD Continuing to Enforce COVID-19 Mask MandateLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Related
Dallas police looking for suspect who killed pedestrian in hit-and-run
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle they said killed a man in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning.Just after 5:00 a.m. on August 21, officers responded to a call from the 6900 block of Lake June Road about a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. The vicitm, who police estimate is between 25- and 35-years-old, was running eastbound when he was hit. He died of his injuries.The driver did not stop and render aid, nor did they report the accident. In an attempt to identifiy them, police distributed an image of the as-of-yet unidentified suspect's vehicle, a white pickup truck. They ask that anyone with information about this hit-and-run to contact Detective Rodriguez of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671-0011 or via email.Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers, which will pay to $5,000 for information leading to a felony arrest and indictment. Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
fox4news.com
Police seek man who stole vehicle with 4 kids inside in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police are hoping the public can help them identify the man who stole a vehicle with four children inside. This happened Friday afternoon when a mother, who was on the job as a food deliver driver, was picking up the customer’s order at a local business near Rocky Point Trail and Boat Club Road.
fox4news.com
19-year-old charged with murder after man found fatally shot in Dallas street
DALLAS - A 19-year-old has been arrested for the death of a man found lying in the middle of the street in Pleasant Grove early Sunday morning. The victim, 20-year-old Roger Lopez, was found in the street just before 5 a.m., in the 2200 block of Hillburn Drive, which is near Bruton Road and Buckner Boulevard.
Video: Fort Worth Police looking for hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian
Police have now released a video showing a car they have been looking for since an elderly man was run over in Fort Worth last week. You can see the video here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dallasexpress.com
Suspects Jump from Moving Car to Escape
Fort Worth police engaged in the brief pursuit of suspects on Wednesday, but the chase ended unsuccessfully when the suspects escaped in an atypical manner. The incident began when officers responded to a call that alerted them to a possible person with a weapon at 8323 Calmont Avenue. The caller gave officers a description of a suspect vehicle leaving the area.
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Shot While Flagging Down Help
All he was trying to do was flag down help; instead, the man was shot in the hand early Wednesday morning in Fort Worth, authorities said. The unidentified man pulled onto the westbound shoulder of Interstate 20 after his vehicle became disabled at around 2:30 a.m. Police said another motorist stopped, seemingly to help. Instead, the second driver exited his vehicle, allegedly shot the victim’s fingertip before fleeing.
One killed, at least one other injured after shooting near Deep Ellum area, police say
DALLAS — Police have opened an investigation into a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas early Sunday morning. The city police department said officers responded to a shooting call shortly before 3 a.m. They were dispatched to a 7-Eleven on Elm Street and Good-Latimer Expressway. Two people were taken...
Dallas Police release body cam footage of death
Dallas police released body cam video Friday, of a suspect’s death following an arrest. The police department’s internal affairs department and the Dallas County District Attorney’s office are both investigating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'
Derek Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him, when he was shot and killed. Witnesses said the shooting was about smoking cigarettes.
WFAA
Fort Worth police, family need help identifying suspect in hit-and-run that killed a grandfather
Police released video of a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run along Vaughn and Avenue H on Friday night. Juan Garcia, 74, was killed.
The 25-year-old man, who killed three people in wrong-way crash in southeast Dallas County last week, is out of the hospital and arrested
Dallas County, Texas – Jose Contreras, 25, who is accused of killing three people in the deadly crash in southeast Dallas County, was released from the hospital and booked into the Kaufman County Jail on three counts of manslaughter. The incident took place last week on Highway 175 in...
Grand Prairie police says man thought to have died in a crash was really shot
It turns out a man who was thought to have died in a Grand Prairie crash was actually shot to death while driving on I-30 on Sunday, according to officials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
Off-duty Dallas officer working security involved in shooting outside club
DALLAS - An off-duty Dallas Police Department officer was involved in a shooting early Saturday morning outside a club. This happened just after 2 a.m., in the 200 block of S. Llewelyn Avenue. Police said off-duty officers were working security there, when there was an argument in the parking lot.
fox4news.com
Security guard fatally shot during argument at DeSoto lounge
DESOTO, Texas - A 48-year-old man was arrested after police said he killed a security guard during an argument at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Toussel Kuhn has been charged with murder in the death of 47-year-old Derek Phillips. Police began investigating after officers were called out at about 10...
Police investigating overnight shooting outside Dallas restaurant
DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside of a restaurant near the Bishop Arts District. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said off-duty officers were working at 216 S. Llewellyn Ave., which is near El Globo Restaurant, when an argument ensued between a crowd of people in the parking lot. Police said two vehicles fired into the crowd and drove away.
fox4news.com
Man found fatally shot in vehicle in Downtown Dallas
DALLAS - A 27-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Dallas early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just after 3:15 a.m., when officers were called to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue. Police met with a 20-year-old who was with the victim, Gustavo Lopez Estrada. Estrada was...
Underage Girl Not Facing Charges After Abandoning Infant Along Interstate Highway
WAXAHACHIE, TX – A baby was found on wrapped in a T-shirt and lying in a bush near I-35 on Thursday afternoon after the child's underaged mother allegedly abandoned him. According to the Waxahacie Police Department, on Aug. 18, officers with the WPD were dispatched to 1700 block of South Interstate 35E, at the Bent Tree Town Homes, for the report of a baby who was discovered in a bush at the complex. When the officers arrived, they discovered an infant that was wrapped in a T-shirt that had been abandoned inside of the bush. The child was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center…
texasmetronews.com
DESOTO POLICE ARREST & CHARGE THREE MEN WITH CAPITAL MURDER FOR JULY 15TH HOMICIDE. ONE MAN REMAINS AT LARGE
DeSoto Police have arrested and charged three men for the July 15th shooting death of a DeSoto man in his home on the 600 block of Canyon Place, however, one suspect remains at large. Those taken into custody and charged with Capital Murder include 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur of Arlington, 23-year-old...
Texas man accused of fatally shooting security guard at bar
DESOTO, Texas — A Texas man is accused of fatally shooting a security guard at a suburban Dallas bar on Friday night, authorities said. Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, was arrested and charged with murder, according to The Dallas Morning News. He is accused of shooting Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, the newspaper reported.
fox4news.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Deep Ellum shooting
DALLAS - A 26-year-old man was killed and another man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Deep Ellum early Sunday morning. This happened just before 3 a.m., in the 2600 block of Elm Street. Officers working in the area found a man lying on the ground with...
Comments / 1