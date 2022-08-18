ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

mynews4.com

Last weekend to use Reno Fire yard waste dumpster program

RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — If you have yard waste to get rid of, the Reno Fire Department has just the place for you. This is the last weekend RFD will have dumpsters for community members to drop off their vegetation or "green" waste at an area station.
mynews4.com

Secret Witness offers reward after shots fired in Sparks neighborhood

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Following reports of shots being fired in a Sparks neighborhood Saturday night, Secret Witness is offering a reward for information. According to the organization's law enforcement liason, Sparks Police Officers responded to an emergency 911 call in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive for a report of shots fired from a vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and determined no subjects had been struck by gunfire. At this time the investigation is still ongoing, and leads are being investigated.
mynews4.com

Man arrested for burglary at Sparks business

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars after a burglary in Sparks early Thursday morning. Sparks patrol officers responded to the 200 block of Greg street on Aug. 18 just before 6 a.m. for a report of a commercial burglary that occurred around 2:30 a.m. During the investigation, officers learned that several items had been stolen, including a large amount of money and a handgun.
mynews4.com

40% of WCSD teacher vacancies in special education department

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County students are back in the classroom this week in hopes of a return to normalcy but widespread teacher shortages showing this school year will be anything but smooth sailing. Emily Ellison, the school district's Chief Human Resources Manager, tells...
mynews4.com

Reno Aloha Festival returns to Wingfield Park this summer

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Aloha Festival is returning to Wingfield Park this summer, and Mohalapua Banner of the Pono World Foundation speaks with Mornings on Fox 11's Chris Murphy about the event. This Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the...
mynews4.com

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for heroin trafficking

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in June of heroin trafficking, announced Friday by the Washoe County District Attorney's Office (WCDAO). 30-year-old Osman Reniery Lozano-Martinez was arrested following a traffic stop by the Nevada Highway...
