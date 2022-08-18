Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Sheriff’s office: Officers shoot, kill 2 suspects near Columbus
KNOX COUNTY — Two suspects are dead after officers responded to a shots fired call in Knox County Friday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Friday night just before midnight, shots were fired at a car from a property on Gilchrest Road. The shots were believed to be fired from at least two people, Captain Jay Sheffer with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said during a press conference.
cwcolumbus.com
2 suspects fatally shot in Knox County law enforcement response
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shelter-in-place advisory was lifted after two suspects were fatally shot by law enforcement Saturday in Knox County. Earlier, residents in the area of Monroe Mills Road and Gilchrest Road between Harding and Danville-Amity were asked to shelter in place after a "shots fired" incident that started around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
myfox28columbus.com
Galion Police searching for missing 79-year-old man who has dementia
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Galion Police Department has issued a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 79-year-old man who has dementia. Herbert Bucher was reported missing at 9:30 a.m. and was seen near Wilmington, Ohio. Bucher is a 6'1 tall while man that weighs 220 pounds. He...
Sheriff's office: Officers shoot, kill 2 suspects in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement officers fatally shot two suspects Saturday morning who allegedly fired shots from inside a home Friday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. According to Captain Jay Sheffer with the Knox County Sheriff's Office, shots were fired at a vehicle from a...
18-year-old charged after shooting during football game in Groveport
An earlier report on this shooting can be seen in the video player above. GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man was charged following a shooting at Groveport Madison High School during a football game Friday night. At around 9:07 p.m., Groveport police officers responded to a shooting outside the football stadium during a game […]
myfox28columbus.com
Marion police searching for 18-year-old murder suspect
MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — The Marion Police Department is searching for a man accused of killing a 17-year-old early Saturday morning. Around 12:11 a.m. Saturday morning, police officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 500 block of Adams Street. Police say that upon arrival, officers found...
Surveillance video appears to show moments before 19-year-old was killed near Westgate Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parks are supposed to be places of peace, yet on Friday night, a fatal shooting happened near Westgate Park, where a 19-year-old man was killed. 10TV talked with a spokesperson from the Westgate Watch, the neighborhood watch group. "I don't know any other way to put...
myfox28columbus.com
Caught on camera: Man wanted for pulling gun on employee at southeast Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man captured on camera pulling a gun on an employee at a southeast Columbus store. Police said the man walked into a business in the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said he purchased an item and walked toward the exit.
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect identified in connection to north Columbus fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in a homicide that occurred in May in north Columbus. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Paul Harris. He is accused of fatally shooting Trey Glover, 32, on May 29, 2022. Officers arrived at the...
Columbus Police Searching for Woman Who is Part of Larger Ohio Drug Trafficking Ring
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are searching for a woman who is believed to...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Police discusses uptick in Kia and Hyundai car theft
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Breaking in and stealing Kia and Hyundai cars is becoming the new game for teens. Columbus Police joins Good Day Columbus to take a deeper look into the problem. Since January 1st, police say 2,190 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been taken. That's a 484%...
Shooting breaks out at high school football game in Groveport
GROVEPORT — Friday night, a high school football stadium was forced to evacuate after gunshots were fired at Groveport Madison High School. Our news partners at WBNS in Columbus report that two people have been detained in connection to the shooting. >>14-year-old boy identified as victim killed in Dayton...
sciotopost.com
Update: Stolen Car with 1 1/2 Year old in Lancaster
Lancaster – A vehicle was stolen out of Lancaster that has a 1 1/2-year-old inside. News broke just recently of a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for a 2008 Black Ford Taurus that was last seen going northbound on Cherry street in the city. The vehicle is described as having a dent in the hood and missing the mirror on the passenger side. A license plate is HZF8240. A child was reported to be in the back seat.
canalwinchesterohio.gov
Response to Incident in Groveport
I am shocked to hear about the shooting that took place last night outside Groveport Madison High School during the football game versus Canal Winchester. I'm relieved to hear that all attendees are safe and no serious injuries occurred, but we know there will be long-lasting impacts from the trauma caused from such a scene. It's simply unacceptable. Thank you to the first responders, parents, coaches, and other community members that acted quickly to protect our children. To the students in attendance, the worried parents at home, and the community at large - my thoughts and prayers are with you. We will do everything we can to work with Canal Winchester Local School District and the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office to ensure nothing like this happens in our community. This is our home, and we deserve to feel safe here.
Woman missing from west Columbus found
UPDATE: Columbus police said Faith Trischler has been found. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman they said is a missing endangered adult. Faith Trischler has blonde hair with red streaks and blue tips and blue eyes. Faith is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Faith was […]
sunny95.com
Anti-crime sweep focuses on West Side
COLUMBUS – Columbus police made nearly 100 arrests and confiscated drugs, guns and cash during the fifth “Operation Unity,” a coordinated crackdown on violent crime in targeted neighborhoods. During a 21-hour stretch between early Wednesday and early Thursday, law enforcement and social service agencies collaborated to respond...
cwcolumbus.com
Family feels violated after robbers run down Clintonville man and steal his tools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Clintonville father of four is being treated at the hospital after robbers hit him and then dragged him with their vehicle. Columbus Police are investigating the hit-skip that happened about 4 a.m. Friday. Witnesses said some guys were stealing tools from a work van...
WSAZ
Hocking County accident under investigation
ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
Teacher has Hyundai vehicle stolen from Wedgewood Middle School
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Car thefts in the city of Columbus are up from last year, and nearly 40% of all the stolen cars are Hyundais or Kias. Melissa Tate's car was stolen from her work parking lot. What's even more frustrating to her is that she works at Wedgewood Middle School and the car was stolen from the school parking lot.
