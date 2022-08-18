ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkersville, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Brothers die in Knox County shootout with law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers died after firing shots at law enforcement from a compound Saturday in Knox County, the sheriff said. The incident caused a shelter-in-place advisory for residents as heavily armed law enforcement in armored vehicles attempted to bring an end to the situation. The Knox...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Sheriff’s office: Officers shoot, kill 2 suspects near Columbus

KNOX COUNTY — Two suspects are dead after officers responded to a shots fired call in Knox County Friday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Friday night just before midnight, shots were fired at a car from a property on Gilchrest Road. The shots were believed to be fired from at least two people, Captain Jay Sheffer with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said during a press conference.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

2 suspects fatally shot in Knox County law enforcement response

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shelter-in-place advisory was lifted after two suspects were fatally shot by law enforcement Saturday in Knox County. Earlier, residents in the area of Monroe Mills Road and Gilchrest Road between Harding and Danville-Amity were asked to shelter in place after a "shots fired" incident that started around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Galion Police searching for missing 79-year-old man who has dementia

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Galion Police Department has issued a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 79-year-old man who has dementia. Herbert Bucher was reported missing at 9:30 a.m. and was seen near Wilmington, Ohio. Bucher is a 6'1 tall while man that weighs 220 pounds. He...
GALION, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Marion police searching for 18-year-old murder suspect

MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — The Marion Police Department is searching for a man accused of killing a 17-year-old early Saturday morning. Around 12:11 a.m. Saturday morning, police officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 500 block of Adams Street. Police say that upon arrival, officers found...
MARION, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect identified in connection to north Columbus fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in a homicide that occurred in May in north Columbus. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Paul Harris. He is accused of fatally shooting Trey Glover, 32, on May 29, 2022. Officers arrived at the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Police discusses uptick in Kia and Hyundai car theft

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Breaking in and stealing Kia and Hyundai cars is becoming the new game for teens. Columbus Police joins Good Day Columbus to take a deeper look into the problem. Since January 1st, police say 2,190 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been taken. That's a 484%...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: Stolen Car with 1 1/2 Year old in Lancaster

Lancaster – A vehicle was stolen out of Lancaster that has a 1 1/2-year-old inside. News broke just recently of a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for a 2008 Black Ford Taurus that was last seen going northbound on Cherry street in the city. The vehicle is described as having a dent in the hood and missing the mirror on the passenger side. A license plate is HZF8240. A child was reported to be in the back seat.
LANCASTER, OH
canalwinchesterohio.gov

Response to Incident in Groveport

I am shocked to hear about the shooting that took place last night outside Groveport Madison High School during the football game versus Canal Winchester. I'm relieved to hear that all attendees are safe and no serious injuries occurred, but we know there will be long-lasting impacts from the trauma caused from such a scene. It's simply unacceptable. Thank you to the first responders, parents, coaches, and other community members that acted quickly to protect our children. To the students in attendance, the worried parents at home, and the community at large - my thoughts and prayers are with you. We will do everything we can to work with Canal Winchester Local School District and the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office to ensure nothing like this happens in our community. This is our home, and we deserve to feel safe here.
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman missing from west Columbus found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Faith Trischler has been found. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman they said is a missing endangered adult. Faith Trischler has blonde hair with red streaks and blue tips and blue eyes. Faith is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Faith was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Anti-crime sweep focuses on West Side

COLUMBUS – Columbus police made nearly 100 arrests and confiscated drugs, guns and cash during the fifth “Operation Unity,” a coordinated crackdown on violent crime in targeted neighborhoods. During a 21-hour stretch between early Wednesday and early Thursday, law enforcement and social service agencies collaborated to respond...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAZ

Hocking County accident under investigation

ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
10TV

Teacher has Hyundai vehicle stolen from Wedgewood Middle School

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Car thefts in the city of Columbus are up from last year, and nearly 40% of all the stolen cars are Hyundais or Kias. Melissa Tate's car was stolen from her work parking lot. What's even more frustrating to her is that she works at Wedgewood Middle School and the car was stolen from the school parking lot.
COLUMBUS, OH

