21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
'Why were the cops called?' | Viral TikTok sparks conversation around police
MADISON, Conn — A video of two Hartford organizations having a beach party went viral this week. However, it is also sparking meaningful conversation. The viral TikTok and Instagram reel shows a state trooper dancing and having fun with a group of young Black professionals at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison, during the seventh annual skip work beach day event hosted by TMB and the University of Dope.
New Haven Public Schools focus on attendance and reading this school year
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Backpacks? Check. School supplies? Check. Books? Check. New Haven students are geared up and ready to go back to school. "To have a good school year," said Djiba Koroma of New Haven. Families were getting excited at the annual back-to-school rally, where thousands of students...
Homeowner Speaks Out After Enfield HS Football Player Is Called Racial Slur
Residents in a northern Connecticut town are speaking out after an Enfield High School football player was called a racial slur during his team's annual fundraising program. The player approached a home to sell a "fundraising item" when the homeowner called the player a racial slur among other statements on Saturday, Aug. 13, Enfield Superintendent Christopher J. Drezek said in a statement. The student then called his coach and parents who arrived at the scene shortly after.
Suspect named in Manchester mall shooting
Police in Manchester have named a suspect in connection with the shooting Friday in the Macy’s at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills. A store security officer was shot
Arrest made in Manchester shooting
Police in Manchester have made an arrest in connection with a shooting Friday at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills. They are charging 30-year-old Richard “Rico” LaPlante.
SCSU Student Shot in New Haven
A Southern Connecticut State University student was shot in New Haven Thursday night and has been released from the hospital, according to school officials. School officials said police from the university and New Haven are investigating an attempted robbery at the corner of Fitch and Blake streets in which a Southern student was shot late Thursday night.
Report on race and use of police force in CT
Report on race and use of police force in Connecticut finds disparities between the way white and non white people are treated by police in CT.
Calls to Update Connecticut’s Laws on Bears, as Officer Cleared in Shooting Case
It’s illegal to hunt bears in Connecticut, but you can shoot one if it “pursues or worries” your chickens. The law was written in a day when agriculture prevailed, but it would be legal justification for the off-duty police sergeant who killed a bear with his Colt AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in Newtown in May.
Berlin High School student killed in bicycle accident
BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15 year old Berlin High School student was struck and killed while riding his bicycle on Saturday. Police say Chase Anderson of Toll Gate Road was riding his bike in the area of 2005 Berlin Turnpike, a Mobil Gas Station, when he was struck by a vehicle shortly after 3 […]
Late night fatal shooting in Hartford
Police in Hartford are investigating a late Saturday night homicide. Officers say just before midnight, they responded to the area of 768 Maple Steet after receiving a notification of shots fired.
Manchester man shot and killed in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn — A Manchester man was killed by gunfire late Saturday according to Hartford police. Dominic Battle, 24, of Manchester, was found unresponsive on Maple Avenue at 11:55 p.m. Police said they were called to the scene for a shot spotter notification. When they arrived, officers began life-saving...
Man Shot, Killed Outside Conn. Night Club
A man from Manchester has died after a shooting outside of a night club in Hartford overnight. Officers were called to the Lambada night club on Maple Avenue shortly before midnight after getting multiple ShotSpotter activations. When police arrived, they said they found a large crowd and 24-year-old Dominic Battle,...
3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut
A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
Teen allegedly pulls switchblade on other customers at McDonald’s
MONROE, CT — An 18-year-old Guilford man allegedly pulled a switchblade on two juvenile males during an argument inside McDonald’s Tuesday night. Jack Creamer was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree threatening and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was released on $2,500 bond for an Aug. 25 court date.
Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
12-week-old husky puppy found after armed robbery in Connecticut
A 12-week-old husky puppy has been found after it was taken during an armed robbery in Connecticut.
2 Injured During Fight at Stratford Home
Two people are injured after a fight at a home in Stratford on Saturday. Officers were called to Henry Avenue after getting a report of a dispute between two men. When police arrived, they said they learned a resident had argued with a friend who was at his home allegedly packaging marijuana.
Naugatuck police release photos of home burglary suspects
NAUGATUCK — Police say they are seeking to identify individuals suspected of burglarizing a home on Maple Avenue on Thursday. The residential burglary was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said on Facebook. Naugatuck released the photos of two men who were captured on a home security camera outside...
The Danbury Community Crime Map is a Wormhole That Will Consume Your Life
If you're interested in losing a month of your life, go check this out. These are actually available for pretty much every community in America and the service that makes the information available is LexisNexis. I was actually directed to it while on a Danbury, CT specific page. It's not...
Man killed in Bristol motorcycle accident
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened late Saturday night. Police say the investigation determined the motorcycle operator was eastbound on Redstone Hill Road at 11:44 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed. According to police the victim is a 57 year old man but […]
