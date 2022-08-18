ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southbury, CT

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

'Why were the cops called?' | Viral TikTok sparks conversation around police

MADISON, Conn — A video of two Hartford organizations having a beach party went viral this week. However, it is also sparking meaningful conversation. The viral TikTok and Instagram reel shows a state trooper dancing and having fun with a group of young Black professionals at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison, during the seventh annual skip work beach day event hosted by TMB and the University of Dope.
Daily Voice

Homeowner Speaks Out After Enfield HS Football Player Is Called Racial Slur

Residents in a northern Connecticut town are speaking out after an Enfield High School football player was called a racial slur during his team's annual fundraising program. The player approached a home to sell a "fundraising item" when the homeowner called the player a racial slur among other statements on Saturday, Aug. 13, Enfield Superintendent Christopher J. Drezek said in a statement. The student then called his coach and parents who arrived at the scene shortly after.
ENFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Southbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Middlebury, CT
Southbury, CT
Society
Southbury, CT
Education
NBC Connecticut

SCSU Student Shot in New Haven

A Southern Connecticut State University student was shot in New Haven Thursday night and has been released from the hospital, according to school officials. School officials said police from the university and New Haven are investigating an attempted robbery at the corner of Fitch and Blake streets in which a Southern student was shot late Thursday night.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pomperaug High School#Vandalism#Mural#Highschool#Racism
WTNH

Berlin High School student killed in bicycle accident

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15 year old Berlin High School student was struck and killed while riding his bicycle on Saturday. Police say Chase Anderson of Toll Gate Road was riding his bike in the area of 2005 Berlin Turnpike, a Mobil Gas Station, when he was struck by a vehicle shortly after 3 […]
BERLIN, CT
FOX 61

Manchester man shot and killed in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn — A Manchester man was killed by gunfire late Saturday according to Hartford police. Dominic Battle, 24, of Manchester, was found unresponsive on Maple Avenue at 11:55 p.m. Police said they were called to the scene for a shot spotter notification. When they arrived, officers began life-saving...
MANCHESTER, CT
NECN

Man Shot, Killed Outside Conn. Night Club

A man from Manchester has died after a shooting outside of a night club in Hartford overnight. Officers were called to the Lambada night club on Maple Avenue shortly before midnight after getting multiple ShotSpotter activations. When police arrived, they said they found a large crowd and 24-year-old Dominic Battle,...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Register Citizen

3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut

A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
themonroesun.com

Teen allegedly pulls switchblade on other customers at McDonald’s

MONROE, CT — An 18-year-old Guilford man allegedly pulled a switchblade on two juvenile males during an argument inside McDonald’s Tuesday night. Jack Creamer was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree threatening and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was released on $2,500 bond for an Aug. 25 court date.
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

2 Injured During Fight at Stratford Home

Two people are injured after a fight at a home in Stratford on Saturday. Officers were called to Henry Avenue after getting a report of a dispute between two men. When police arrived, they said they learned a resident had argued with a friend who was at his home allegedly packaging marijuana.
Register Citizen

Naugatuck police release photos of home burglary suspects

NAUGATUCK — Police say they are seeking to identify individuals suspected of burglarizing a home on Maple Avenue on Thursday. The residential burglary was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said on Facebook. Naugatuck released the photos of two men who were captured on a home security camera outside...
WTNH

Man killed in Bristol motorcycle accident

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened late Saturday night. Police say the investigation determined the motorcycle operator was eastbound on Redstone Hill Road at 11:44 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed. According to police the victim is a 57 year old man but […]
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy