A&M plays Cowgirls Sunday at 6 at Ellis Field
The Texas A&M soccer team will play its season home opener against the McNeese State Cowgirls at 6 p.m. Sunday at Ellis Field. A&M opened the season with a 0-0 road draw at 25th-ranked Clemson on Thursday. McNeese, picked to finish second in the Southland Conference, opened the season with a 1-0 home victory over Sam Houston State on Friday as Rachel Young scored in the 85th minute.
Meet and greet for volleyball team at Walk-Ons today
The Texas A&M volleyball team will be at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday for a name, image and likeness (NIL) event. Fans can bring items to get autographed or they can take selfies with the players at the event sponsored by Walk-Ons and Coleman Patterson. Baylor...
A&M's Bennett advances to finals
PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett won his third straight match against a player from the top 10 in the amateur world ranking, this one Saturday getting him into the U.S. Amateur championship match with a 1-up victory over Dylan Menante. All five of Bennett’s matches at...
Texas A&M's Sam Bennett holds on to beat Georgia Southern's Ben Carr for US Amateur title
PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett won the U.S. Amateur on Sunday, building a 5-up lead over Ben Carr and holding on for a 1-up victory in the 36-hole championship match at Ridgewood Country Club. Bennett is No. 3 in the world amateur ranking and had to...
A&M's Bennett advances to U.S. Amateur semifinals
PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett continued his march through a tough draw in the 122nd U.S. Amateur by defeating Stewart Hagestad 3-and-2 on Friday to reach the semifinals. Bennett, the No. 3 player in the world amateur ranking, has defeated four top 30 players this week...
Rudder wins Bronze; CS places 5th; Consol splits; Bryan falls
Rudder wins Bronze at Bastrop: The Rudder volleyball team won a trio of matches at the Bastrop ISD tournament on Saturday to claim first place in the Bronze division. The Lady Rangers defeated London 25-23, 16-25, 27-25; Del Valle 25-12, 25-16; and Round Rock McNeil 13-25, 25-27, 25-15. Rudder (17-4)...
College Station wins its pool; Consol drops 3; Cameron, Lexington each go 1-2
College Station was able to win a pair of three-set matches to capture Pool 3 in Friday’s action at the Pflugerville ISD VolleyPfest tournament on Friday. The Lady Cougars defeated host Pflugerville Weiss 26-24, 16-25, 25-18; Abilene 25-10, 25-6; and Katy Jordan 25-21, 10-25, 25-17. A&M Consolidated lost a...
Bryan drops matches:
Bryan dropped three matches in pool play at the Fraulen Volleyfest in New Braunfels on Friday. The Lady Vikings lost to Fort Bend Austin 25-21 25-23; Arlington 22-25, 25-20, 25-21; and Katy 25-17, 21. Brenham also lost its pool games to New Braunfels Canyon 25-11, 25-14; Lake Travis 25-17, 25-14;...
Lane elevated to president of B.L.U.E.print:
B.L.U.E.print – Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence. The student-athlete led organization is in its third year that provides leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice. Lane is one of three executive board members returning, moving up from vice president. Football player...
Ramsay 70th Anniversary
Ramsay 70th Anniversary On August 24, Jack and Claudia Ramsay will have been married 70 years. They met at TCU. Jack is from Henderson and Claudia is from Hearne. They married the summer before their senior year. They will celebrate with their children, grandchildren and friends.
Blinn College opens new RELLIS administration building
Hundreds gathered in the third-floor banquet room of the new Blinn RELLIS Administration Building Friday to celebrate the grand opening of the 80,000-square-foot facility. In addition to the banquet room, the $35.5 million space includes 19 classrooms, technology labs, study rooms, staff and faculty offices, a space for student services, a recording studio and an esports arena complete with practice and competition stations.
Calendar for Friday, Aug. 19
The Arts Council of Brazos Valley presents Celebrate the Arts, an evening of dinner, dueling pianos and awards for champions of the arts. Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. at Hilton College Station & Conference Center, 801 University Drive in College Station. facebook.com/BVArts. Bottle Cap Alley Trading launch party, 5 p.m.,...
Calendar for Saturday, Aug. 20
The Sexual Assault Resource Center presents its fourth annual “Evening Under the Stars” Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus. The event features cocktails, food, live music, a Century Tree photo booth, raffles, live and silent auctions. Donations support SARC’s efforts to end sexual violence in the Brazos Valley. www.sarcbv.org/euts.
Texas A&M researchers report low unemployment rate and increase in non-farm employment
Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center released the August Economic Indicators report Thursday, and researches say the Bryan-College Station economy is doing well with low unemployment rates and an increase in non-farm employment. “If you consider the total picture up to last month, the local economy is doing well,”...
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $351,460
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Brazos County schools start school year with celebrations, a focus on safety
One constant among Brazos County teachers and administrators who saw the 2022-23 school year begin over the last couple weeks was the excitement of welcoming students back to campus. Area private schools, charter schools and public school districts began their academic year over the last two weeks. Students in the Navasota school district will return on Monday.
Dan DeLeon column: Turn toward God during life’s anxious moments
The 21st anniversary of 9/11 is in three weeks. Thinking back on the events of that catastrophic day and the anxiety and fear that unfolded in its aftermath, my mind goes to a small Baptist church in Nacogdoches called Austin Heights, where the pastor, Rev. Kyle Childress, called upon the congregation to not stray from its Christian tenets of compassion, mercy, hospitality and love during an unprecedented time of anxiousness.
