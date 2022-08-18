Read full article on original website
Possible Reason The Usos Weren't On WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs. Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.
WWE SmackDown Results (08/19) - Fatal Five Way Number One Contender's Match, Reigns And McIntyre Face Off
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for the 1200th edition of "WWE SmackDown" on August 19, 2022!. Ricochet, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss and Sami Zayn will take on one another in a Fatal Five Way Match to determine who will be the new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The winner will go on to face current title holder, Gunther, at Clash of the Castle in Cardiff, Wales at the Principality Stadium on September 4. Gunther captured the championship from Ricochet during the June 10 edition of "SmackDown" after hitting him with a power bomb, and has been a force to be reckoned with over the last few weeks, along with his ally, Ludwig Kaiser.
Tegan Nox Explains Why She Can’t Wrestle After WWE Release
In an interview with Sappenin’ (via Fightful), Tegan Nox explained why she hasn’t returned to the ring following her release from the WWE in October of last year. According to her, visa issues are to blame. She said: “Basically, because I haven’t gotten the visa or green card,...
Trish Stratus Returning to WWE RAW
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been confirmed for Monday’s live RAW. RAW will be broadcast live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada’s Scotiabank Arena on Monday. This is Trish’s hometown, but it’s unclear what she will be doing specifically that evening. As previously mentioned, Stratus was...
Kurt Angle Recalls Gross In-Ring WWE Moment With The Rock
Following the Monday Night Wars, WWE purchased WCW in 2001. But rather than phasing the promotion out entirely, the acquisition sparked the Invasion storyline that saw WCW and ECW talent face off against the then-WWF superstars. Although this was a rollercoaster of a time — as both a commercial success and a critical disappointment — plenty of iconic moments came out of that period, including many involving Kurt Angle. Who could forget the time our Olympic Hero drove a milk truck to the ring on "Monday Night Raw" to make sure the Alliance got their daily dose of calcium? But one milk-fueled celebration a few weeks later ended up being a bit more disgusting than Angle or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could have imagined.
Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE's Decision To Rebrand NXT UK
As noted earlier, "WWE NXT UK" is receiving a massive overhaul in 2023 and will subsequently be deemed "WWE NXT Europe." Excitement is already building for a re-working of the promotion that shaped main roster stars like Gunther, Butch, Rhea Ripley, and Dakota Kai. "We've developed a lot of people since [the beginning], a lot of them going to the main roster," Shawn Michaels, WWE's Vice President of Talent Development Creative, told Metro News. "I feel like we did a fantastic job with that. But now it is time to grow it internationally, and that's what NXT Europe is planning to do in 2023."
Charlotte Flair Speaks Out on Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE Walkout, Becky Lynch
Charlotte Flair discussed Sasha Banks and Naomi leaving WWE in May in her first appearance on WWE programming in months. Due to creative differences, they left a RAW event. WWE later revealed that both stars had been suspended and had lost their respective Women’s Tag Team Championships. While making...
WWE SmackDown live results: Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre face-to-face
The 1200th episode of SmackDown takes place tonight, emanating from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his next challenger Drew McIntyre will take part in a face-to-face segment tonight. Reigns defending his Undisputed title against McIntyre is official for WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view, which is being held in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.
Update On Status of Kota Ibushi In NJPW
Kota Ibushi has been very clear about his issues with New Japan Pro Wrestling this year, criticizing the company for several different reasons and even making accusations about Yakuza ties. The company later fined Ibushi and the member of staff he had issues with, and it was later reported the situation had calmed down. However, Ibushi has yet to return to NJPW.
Footage of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Reunion After WWE SmackDown in Montreal
This week’s edition of WWE Smackdown took place in Montreal, Canada, and after the show, Kevin Owens met up with Sami Zayn in the ring. In front of their home crowd, Owens and Zayn exchanged hugs after Riddle also showed up. The post-show segment was captured on video by Twitter user @AmandaCaliber. You can check out the footage below:
Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
Shotzi Accuses Liv Morgan Of Getting Ruby Soho Fired From WWE
Recently, Shotzi was found trending on Twitter after claiming Liv Morgan is responsible for Ruby Soho’s dismissal from WWE and is also faking an arm injury (via Wrestling Inc). What began as an apparent in-character hype-up for their Friday SmackDown match seemed to escalate as the two traded shots on social media. You can trace the interaction between the two below.
WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes
– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
411’s Broken Skull Sessions Report: Charlotte Flair on Relationship with Becky Lynch, Sasha/Naomi Walking Out, and More!
-This is Awesome has been on hiatus the last two weeks, but we were gifted with a new Austin interview this week. Let’s get to it!. -Steve Austin welcomes us to the show and tells us Charlotte is a workhorse that can have a great match with anyone on the roster. She is also a 13-time World Champion!
New Impact Wrestling Action Figures Arriving Next Year
Impact Wrestling has announced that it will release new action figures next year, thanks to a deal with Chella Toys. The line will include Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. You can see the designs below.
Charlotte Flair addresses WWE title exchange incident with Becky Lynch
Charlotte Flair has given her side to the incident with Becky Lynch on the October 2021 episode of WWE SmackDown during their championship exchange segment, where Flair was given the SmackDown Women’s Title and Lynch received the Raw Women’s Title. Flair claimed she accidentally dropped the title before...
Triple H Comments On WWE SmackDown Debut Of NXT Tag Team
Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were a last-minute addition to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, and their success has impressed the man that brought them into the fold in the first place. Former head of "NXT" and current head of WWE creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to Twitter to comment on the duo's main roster debut.
Spoilers From AEW Dark Taping
AEW taped a set of matches for AEW Dark on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the first session, per Wrestling Observer:. * The Trustbusters def. Logan, Hermano, and Tyshaun Price. * Julia Hart def. Vickie Dreamboat. * Varsity Blondes def. Rosario...
