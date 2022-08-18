Read full article on original website
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Odon woman Saturday for Possession of Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia, and a Controlled Substance. 28-year-old Kaitlynn Wanke Keen was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,500 bond. 157 inmates were being held in the security center early Sunday morning.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Washington man early Friday morning for Possession of Methamphetamine. 57-year-old Brent Trayler is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department also arrested 62-year-old Marquita Trayler of Washington early Friday morning for Possession of Meth....
The cause of a house explosion that claimed the life of a man and critically injured his wife in Wabash County, Illinois remains under investigation. The blast happened Friday evening on North 23-60 Boulevard. Allendale Fire was dispatched along with several other Emergency Services in Wabash County. The Wabash County...
Pearl June Fletcher 77 of Vincennes passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. June was born on July 29, 1945 in Vincennes, Indiana to the late Golda Seals Lankford and Carbon Lankford Sr. June enjoyed her flower garden, reading, and spending time with her family. June was a devoted mother...
Brenda A. Richardson, 81, passed away at 4:40 am on August 18, 2022 at her residence. Brenda was born on January 11, 1941 in Vincennes and she was the daughter of Paul and Wilma (Mallott) Wilkes. Brenda was a member of the Moose, VFW, and the French Club. She enjoyed...
The Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee will host its annual Patoka Lake Clean Up Day on Saturday, September 24th at 8:00 a.m. at the Patoka Lake Corps of Engineers office located at 45-12 North Cuzco Road in Dubois. Participants of all ages and abilities can sign up on location and...
The YMCA of Vincennes is seeking part of Knox County’s American Rescue Plan Act – or ARPA– funds for a major renovation project. The YMCA proposes to use the money to transform the ‘Y’s Gymnastics area into a multi-purpose room, especially for middle and high school student use.
