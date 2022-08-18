Hey there people, it’s another Friday night and here we are again. Tonight Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be back on TV when he goes face to face with Drew McIntyre. The title match between those two is coming up soon at Clash at the Castle and the promotion is starting to heat up for it. But there’s a dark cloud over the main event scene, two seeks ago Karrion Kross returned with Scarlett in tow and has made his intentions clear, he’s coming for the title. The Usos are still around, messing with Drew pretty regularly, and will no doubt continue that tradition tonight. Elsewhere the Viking Raiders will hold a Viking Funeral for the New Day, the women’s tag team title tournament continues when NXT representatives Nikkita Lyons and Zoe Stark battle Natalya and Sonya Deville. Last week the rehab of the Intercontinental title began with Shinsuke Nakamura and Gunther having a really good TV match for the belt, one now has to wonder if Gunther will move on or if Nakamura continues his pursuit of the champion. Happy Corbin and Ricochet might continue their feud tonight, Sami Zayn’s time as an honorary goon to the Usos might be coming to an end if he can’t step things up, and there’s still Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan’s feud to build. Plus we might still be in surprise return territory as Triple H continues to flex his creative influence, so let’s see what’s in store for us tonight.

