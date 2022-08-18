Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Tegan Nox Explains Why She Can’t Wrestle After WWE Release
In an interview with Sappenin’ (via Fightful), Tegan Nox explained why she hasn’t returned to the ring following her release from the WWE in October of last year. According to her, visa issues are to blame. She said: “Basically, because I haven’t gotten the visa or green card,...
411mania.com
Titus O’Neil Believes Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Will Guide WWE Into Another Stratosphere
– While speaking to TMZ, WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil discussed Triple H and Stephanie McMahon taking charge in WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement. O’Neil also praised Triple H as a “visionary” who has a “great mind” for the wrestling business.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
411mania.com
William Regal Recalls Working With Bobby Eaton In WCW, What He Learned About Tag Team Wrestling From Him
On a recent edition of Gentleman Villain, William Regal discussed working with Bobby Eaton as part of the Blue Bloods in WCW, what he learned about tag team wrestling from Eaton, and much more. You can read his comments below. William Regal on working with Bobby Eaton as part of...
411mania.com
WWE News: Xia Brookside Confirms Release From WWE, Triple H Notes Milestone For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Note On Wrestlers In Montreal Tonight’s Smackdown
– In a post on Twitter, Xia Brookside confirmed that she has been released from WWE. Her name was included among several talents that had been moved to WWE’s Alumni section yesterday. She wrote: “Where it all began. 8th August 2018 I debuted for the @WWE #maeyoungclassic, 28th august...
411mania.com
Update On Status of Kota Ibushi In NJPW
Kota Ibushi has been very clear about his issues with New Japan Pro Wrestling this year, criticizing the company for several different reasons and even making accusations about Yakuza ties. The company later fined Ibushi and the member of staff he had issues with, and it was later reported the situation had calmed down. However, Ibushi has yet to return to NJPW.
411mania.com
Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
411mania.com
Hangman Page Reveals His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore
Hangman Page is the latest wrestling star to name his “Mt. Rushmore” of wrestling. The former AEW World Champion was asked the oft-posed question during his Q&A at GalaxyCon recently and shared his thoughts on the topic. “Four of me,” Page joked in response to the question (per...
411mania.com
Shotzi Accuses Liv Morgan Of Getting Ruby Soho Fired From WWE
Recently, Shotzi was found trending on Twitter after claiming Liv Morgan is responsible for Ruby Soho’s dismissal from WWE and is also faking an arm injury (via Wrestling Inc). What began as an apparent in-character hype-up for their Friday SmackDown match seemed to escalate as the two traded shots on social media. You can trace the interaction between the two below.
411mania.com
Zoey Stark Reportedly Injured, Her Team May Be Replaced On Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
UPDATE: PWInsider has confirmed that Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are backstage at Smackdown in Montreal and will take the place of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. That means they will face Natalya and Sonya Deville in the WWE women’s tag team title tournament. Lyons is not at today’s...
411mania.com
AEW Reportedly Had Big Plans For Kris Statlander Before Injury
As previously reported, Kris Statlander is expected to be out for six-to-eight months following a torn ACL in her knee, as well as several impaction fractures. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW had “significant” plans for Statlander before her injury. This included a match with Jade Cargill, which they had been building to on television. Cargill is now focused entirely on a feud with Athena.
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes
– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
411mania.com
WWE Files Trademark On For ‘Damage CTRL’
WWE has filed a new trademark for the term “Damage CTRL.” Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark on August 16th for the term for “entertainment services.”. It’s not yet clear what the trademark is going to be used for. The mark is described as follows:
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Excited About TV Rights Talks Following Big 10’s $8 Billion Deal
The Big 10 Conference scored a record $8 billion dealk for TV rights yesterday, and that announcement has WWE executives excited about their own TV rights. It was announced yesterday that the NCAA football conference had signed a seven-year deal with FOX, CBS and NBC worth over $8 billion. According to PWInsider, that news of the deal had several high-level executives happy and believing that it’s an indication that co-CEO Nick Khan’s viewpoint on the matter are correct.
411mania.com
CMLL Grand Prix Results: Team Mexico Win Main Event
CMLL held it’s Grand Prix 2022 event last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. It aired live on Ticketmaster. You can find results below, via Fightful:. * Fugaz, Dark Panther & Star Black beat Polvora, Okumura & Hijo del Villano III. * Lluvia, Dark Silueta...
411mania.com
Crowbar Crowned New Outlaw Wrestling Championship
We have a new Outlaw Wrestling Champion following the company’s Thursday night event. PWInsider reports that Crowbar defeated Homicide to win the title at the show, which took place in Queens, New York. Homicide has been the Outlaw Wrestling Champion since November 18th, 2021 when he beat Mercedes Martinez,...
411mania.com
Cole Radrick On Being A Main Eventer On GCW Shows, Working With Brett Ison
Cole Radrick has been in a few GCW main events as of late, and he recently talked about being in such a position. Radrick spoke with Fightful’s Stephen Jensen for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On being put in GCW main events: “It’s...
411mania.com
NJPW Rumble on 44th Street Ticket Presale Code Available
– As previously reported, NJPW is returning to New York on Friday, October 28 for Rumble on 44th Street. The event will be held at The Palladium in Times Square with wrestlers from the NJPW and Stardom rosters. The ticket presale for the event will begin on Monday, August 22 at Ticketmaster.com. Per NJPW, the ticket presale code for the event is RUMBLE.
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For UWN Primetime Live PPV
The UWN has an updated lineup for Sunday’s Primetime Live PPV on FITE TV. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Sunday at 8 PM ET on FITE, per PWInsider:. * UWN Heritage Championship Match: Zicky Dice vs. TBA. * Rickey Shane Page vs. Karl...
