ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
411mania.com

Tegan Nox Explains Why She Can’t Wrestle After WWE Release

In an interview with Sappenin’ (via Fightful), Tegan Nox explained why she hasn’t returned to the ring following her release from the WWE in October of last year. According to her, visa issues are to blame. She said: “Basically, because I haven’t gotten the visa or green card,...
WWE
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
411mania.com

Update On Status of Kota Ibushi In NJPW

Kota Ibushi has been very clear about his issues with New Japan Pro Wrestling this year, criticizing the company for several different reasons and even making accusations about Yakuza ties. The company later fined Ibushi and the member of staff he had issues with, and it was later reported the situation had calmed down. However, Ibushi has yet to return to NJPW.
WWE
411mania.com

Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)

– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

Hangman Page Reveals His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore

Hangman Page is the latest wrestling star to name his “Mt. Rushmore” of wrestling. The former AEW World Champion was asked the oft-posed question during his Q&A at GalaxyCon recently and shared his thoughts on the topic. “Four of me,” Page joked in response to the question (per...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonjay Dutt
Person
Jay Lethal
Person
Satnam Singh
411mania.com

Shotzi Accuses Liv Morgan Of Getting Ruby Soho Fired From WWE

Recently, Shotzi was found trending on Twitter after claiming Liv Morgan is responsible for Ruby Soho’s dismissal from WWE and is also faking an arm injury (via Wrestling Inc). What began as an apparent in-character hype-up for their Friday SmackDown match seemed to escalate as the two traded shots on social media. You can trace the interaction between the two below.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Reportedly Had Big Plans For Kris Statlander Before Injury

As previously reported, Kris Statlander is expected to be out for six-to-eight months following a torn ACL in her knee, as well as several impaction fractures. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW had “significant” plans for Statlander before her injury. This included a match with Jade Cargill, which they had been building to on television. Cargill is now focused entirely on a feud with Athena.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes

– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew All Out#Combat#Aew Dynamite#Ppv#Aew Women#Ftr Wardlow
411mania.com

WWE Files Trademark On For ‘Damage CTRL’

WWE has filed a new trademark for the term “Damage CTRL.” Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark on August 16th for the term for “entertainment services.”. It’s not yet clear what the trademark is going to be used for. The mark is described as follows:
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Excited About TV Rights Talks Following Big 10’s $8 Billion Deal

The Big 10 Conference scored a record $8 billion dealk for TV rights yesterday, and that announcement has WWE executives excited about their own TV rights. It was announced yesterday that the NCAA football conference had signed a seven-year deal with FOX, CBS and NBC worth over $8 billion. According to PWInsider, that news of the deal had several high-level executives happy and believing that it’s an indication that co-CEO Nick Khan’s viewpoint on the matter are correct.
WWE
411mania.com

CMLL Grand Prix Results: Team Mexico Win Main Event

CMLL held it’s Grand Prix 2022 event last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. It aired live on Ticketmaster. You can find results below, via Fightful:. * Fugaz, Dark Panther & Star Black beat Polvora, Okumura & Hijo del Villano III. * Lluvia, Dark Silueta...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Crowbar Crowned New Outlaw Wrestling Championship

We have a new Outlaw Wrestling Champion following the company’s Thursday night event. PWInsider reports that Crowbar defeated Homicide to win the title at the show, which took place in Queens, New York. Homicide has been the Outlaw Wrestling Champion since November 18th, 2021 when he beat Mercedes Martinez,...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Cole Radrick On Being A Main Eventer On GCW Shows, Working With Brett Ison

Cole Radrick has been in a few GCW main events as of late, and he recently talked about being in such a position. Radrick spoke with Fightful’s Stephen Jensen for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On being put in GCW main events: “It’s...
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW Rumble on 44th Street Ticket Presale Code Available

– As previously reported, NJPW is returning to New York on Friday, October 28 for Rumble on 44th Street. The event will be held at The Palladium in Times Square with wrestlers from the NJPW and Stardom rosters. The ticket presale for the event will begin on Monday, August 22 at Ticketmaster.com. Per NJPW, the ticket presale code for the event is RUMBLE.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
411mania.com

Updated Lineup For UWN Primetime Live PPV

The UWN has an updated lineup for Sunday’s Primetime Live PPV on FITE TV. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Sunday at 8 PM ET on FITE, per PWInsider:. * UWN Heritage Championship Match: Zicky Dice vs. TBA. * Rickey Shane Page vs. Karl...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy