411mania.com

Tegan Nox Explains Why She Can’t Wrestle After WWE Release

In an interview with Sappenin’ (via Fightful), Tegan Nox explained why she hasn’t returned to the ring following her release from the WWE in October of last year. According to her, visa issues are to blame. She said: “Basically, because I haven’t gotten the visa or green card,...
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
bjpenndotcom

Kamaru Usman issues statement following knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman endured his first setback in over 9 years in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 278 event, suffering a brutal KO loss to Leon Edwards. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for the promotions welterweight title this evening in Salt Lake City. The pair had previously met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
411mania.com

Update On Status of Kota Ibushi In NJPW

Kota Ibushi has been very clear about his issues with New Japan Pro Wrestling this year, criticizing the company for several different reasons and even making accusations about Yakuza ties. The company later fined Ibushi and the member of staff he had issues with, and it was later reported the situation had calmed down. However, Ibushi has yet to return to NJPW.
411mania.com

Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)

– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

Hangman Page Reveals His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore

Hangman Page is the latest wrestling star to name his “Mt. Rushmore” of wrestling. The former AEW World Champion was asked the oft-posed question during his Q&A at GalaxyCon recently and shared his thoughts on the topic. “Four of me,” Page joked in response to the question (per...
411mania.com

Shotzi Accuses Liv Morgan Of Getting Ruby Soho Fired From WWE

Recently, Shotzi was found trending on Twitter after claiming Liv Morgan is responsible for Ruby Soho’s dismissal from WWE and is also faking an arm injury (via Wrestling Inc). What began as an apparent in-character hype-up for their Friday SmackDown match seemed to escalate as the two traded shots on social media. You can trace the interaction between the two below.
411mania.com

New Impact Wrestling Action Figures Arriving Next Year

Impact Wrestling has announced that it will release new action figures next year, thanks to a deal with Chella Toys. The line will include Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. You can see the designs below.
411mania.com

WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes

– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
411mania.com

WWE Files Trademark On For ‘Damage CTRL’

WWE has filed a new trademark for the term “Damage CTRL.” Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark on August 16th for the term for “entertainment services.”. It’s not yet clear what the trademark is going to be used for. The mark is described as follows:
411mania.com

Top 7 Pro Wrestling Leglocks

If you’re going to be a wrestler of any repute, you need to have a good finishing move. Many opt to use something that will ensure a pinfall. Others prefer to make their opponents submit, as it’s just fun to make your rival quit. Not that I know from experience, but I know a lot of wrestlers feel this way.
411mania.com

Spoilers From AEW Dark Taping

AEW taped a set of matches for AEW Dark on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the first session, per Wrestling Observer:. * The Trustbusters def. Logan, Hermano, and Tyshaun Price. * Julia Hart def. Vickie Dreamboat. * Varsity Blondes def. Rosario...
411mania.com

NJPW Rumble on 44th Street Ticket Presale Code Available

– As previously reported, NJPW is returning to New York on Friday, October 28 for Rumble on 44th Street. The event will be held at The Palladium in Times Square with wrestlers from the NJPW and Stardom rosters. The ticket presale for the event will begin on Monday, August 22 at Ticketmaster.com. Per NJPW, the ticket presale code for the event is RUMBLE.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.19.22

Hey there people, it’s another Friday night and here we are again. Tonight Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be back on TV when he goes face to face with Drew McIntyre. The title match between those two is coming up soon at Clash at the Castle and the promotion is starting to heat up for it. But there’s a dark cloud over the main event scene, two seeks ago Karrion Kross returned with Scarlett in tow and has made his intentions clear, he’s coming for the title. The Usos are still around, messing with Drew pretty regularly, and will no doubt continue that tradition tonight. Elsewhere the Viking Raiders will hold a Viking Funeral for the New Day, the women’s tag team title tournament continues when NXT representatives Nikkita Lyons and Zoe Stark battle Natalya and Sonya Deville. Last week the rehab of the Intercontinental title began with Shinsuke Nakamura and Gunther having a really good TV match for the belt, one now has to wonder if Gunther will move on or if Nakamura continues his pursuit of the champion. Happy Corbin and Ricochet might continue their feud tonight, Sami Zayn’s time as an honorary goon to the Usos might be coming to an end if he can’t step things up, and there’s still Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan’s feud to build. Plus we might still be in surprise return territory as Triple H continues to flex his creative influence, so let’s see what’s in store for us tonight.
