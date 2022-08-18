ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Daily Mail

Toronto Blues Jays' Alek Manoah goads New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole, telling him to 'walk past the dugout next time' after Aaron Judge is hit with a sinker... but AL East leaders go on to avoid four-game sweep

Toronto starter Alek Manoah angered New York Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole by hitting star man Aaron Judge in the elbow with a sinker as tempers flared between the AL East rivals Sunday night. Aaron Boone's side got a win they so desperately needed as they beat the Blue Jays 4-2...
BASEBALL
NESN

Red Sox Share Awesome Throwback Photos Before Little League Classic

The Red Sox on Sunday will take part in one of the coolest events Major League Baseball has to offer. Boston and the Baltimore Orioles will wrap up their three-game series in the 2022 MLB Little League Classic. First held in 2017, the fun-filled event is held annually in Williamsport, Penn., the long-running site of the Little League World Series.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

