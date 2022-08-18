Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Police: Multiple catalytic converters stolen overnight in Middletown
A few people in Monmouth County weren’t able to drive their cars on Wednesday because thieves stole the catalytic converts from underneath the vehicles.
Authorities: Man stole vehicle, other items from NJ beachfront home while tenants were sleeping
Authorities say a man from Morristown they say burglarized a beachfront home in Sea Girt and stole the tenants' vehicle and personal effects while they slept upstairs has been located and criminally charged.
Officials: 13 people, including 6 children, escape fire at North Amityville home
Officials say no one was injured.
New Canaan officer injured trying to stop 2 people suspected of mailbox thefts
A New Canaan police officer was injured trying to help stop two people suspected of mailbox thefts Wednesday.
2 men wanted for stealing over $3,000 worth of electrical supplies form Medford store
Police say they took copper wiring and aluminum cables.
Police: 2 caught on camera trying to steal catalytic converter
The Yonkers Police Department posted a video to their Facebook page they say shows Felix De La Rosa and Jason Dominguez, both from New York City, stealing catalytic converters on Douglas Avenue.
Family of Bridgeport child with rare genetic disorder faces homelessness after electrical fire damages home
A Bridgeport grandmother says her family, including her 7-year-old grandson who has a rare genetic disorder, is facing homelessness after an electrical fire badly damaged their home.
AG James sues Freeport to help stop Amazon warehouse from being built at park
Residents in Freeport are happy a beloved green space is getting recognition at the state level as it faces possible redevelopment by Amazon.
Bridgeport woman says disabled mother went missing for hours after getting off Greater Bridgeport Transit bus
A Bridgeport woman says her mother, who has Alzheimer's, went missing for hours Saturday and blames a city minibus driver for the situation.
Operation Confiscation: A crackdown of illegal dirt bikes in Paterson, and their effort to get them off the streets
It’s called Operation Confiscation, a crackdown of illegal dirt bikes in Paterson -- but not just only dirt bikes.
Authorities release body cam video of weapons cache found at Secaucus hospital
The Secaucus Police Department has released officer body camera video showing when officers found a large cache of guns at Hudson Regional Hospital.
Police: 3 suspects wanted for stealing over $3,000 in merchandise at Farmingdale Target
Police are asking for help in identifying three people accused of stealing merchandise from a store in Farmingdale.
Police: Hicksville man arrested in string of Nassau burglaries
Detectives say an investigation determined that Scott Gilmor, 45, was responsible for the burglaries.
Route 440 to be closed in both directions in parts of Hudson County for emergency repairs
Drivers beware! A portion of Route 440 in Hudson County will be closed in both directions starting on Friday for construction.
‘He was just so happy all the time.’ Bronx family mourns 4-year-old fatally struck in Queens
A Bronx family is mourning a 4-year-old who was fatally struck by a car in Queens this past Saturday.
Police: Woman wanted for attacking employee during robbery at Baldwin beauty supply store
According to detectives, an unknown female subject entered Lucky Beauty Supply located on Grand Avenue and was observed removing numerous items from the shelves and placing them into a black bag.
Nassau County police announce ‘closure’ in case involving Seaford gazebo vandalism
Nassau County police announced Monday that there is “closure” to a case of property destruction -- but have not said if there are any suspects charged.
Nonprofit to help struggling parents with financial burden of back-to-school shopping
The Yonkers Community Action Program is giving parents a $125 voucher per child to spend on whatever their child wants.
ALERT CENTER: FDNY firefighter from Point Lookout dies in Queens accident
The FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association said Joseph Mulvey, of Engine Company 325, died in a "tragic accident" Friday night.
Police: Shelton massage therapist touched woman inappropriately, operated without license
A Shelton massage therapist inappropriately touched a female client, made lewd comments to her, and operated without a license, police say.
