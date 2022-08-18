ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Free backpacks and school supplies handed out at Bronx event

NEW YORK -- Some New York City kids are ready to head back to school thanks to a giveaway in the Bronx.The 41st Precinct Community Council handed out backpacks all day Saturday outside the Police Athletic League in the Woodstock section.Kids also got to grab all kinds of supplies to get them ready for the first day of school, including pencils, glue sticks and folders."This community was really affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's really nice to finally be able to get out and just see everyone happy, see these kids happy, getting them ready for school," said V. Taveras, with Bronx Community Board 2."Every year, it gets a little bit bigger. Now, we closed down the street. We have performers and so forth. It's a lot of fun," said Eileen Manitsas, CFO of Baldor Specialty Foods.Organizers say residents started lining up as early as 6 a.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Jeffery Mac

Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric Scooter

(Lloyd Mitchell/New York Times) Brooklyn resident Ginder Rodas Perez has been stuck trying to process the senseless death of his brother. “My brother is 31 years, don’t have kids. Don’t have tattoos. Is only working in the morning to bring money to my father and my mom,” said Ginder.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Salamanca
PIX11

NYC Parks Department upgrades Brooklyn playground

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The New York City Parks Department said it’s delivering on its commitment to provide high-quality and sustainable parks in every zip code.  “Our parks are not just luxuries,” said Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. “They’re necessities.” The goal is to make them more equitable so children from every neighborhood can have access […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Bronx#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Longwood#Salsa Music#Localevent#Festival
CBS New York

Caught on video: Man, woman rob Bronx Family Dollar, employee put in chokehold

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man and a woman they said were caught on video stealing from a Family Dollar in the Bronx and attacking an employee who tried to stop them.It happened on Aug. 14 at the Family Dollar on Webster Avenue in the Claremont section.Police said a 23-year-old woman who worked at the store confronted the suspects when they tried to leave without paying.Video showed the worker tried to grab a cart from the female suspect, who attacked the worker and placed her in a chokehold. It went on to show an ensuing struggle between...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Women set to shine at Jamaican Music Experience and True Tribute Awards

Some of the Jamaican music industry’s most highly respected female personalities will take to the stage for the second annual Jamaican Music Experience and True Tribute Awards to be held on Saturday, September 10 at the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center in Garden City, New York. The event is...
GARDEN CITY, NY
CBS New York

Train conductor punched at Canal Street station

NEW YORK -- An attack on the subway sent a train conductor to the hospital Friday.It happened around 8:30 p.m. on a northbound 6 train at the Canal Street station.Police say a conductor stuck her head out to make sure it was clear to leave the station when someone punched her.She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for swelling and bruising to her face. She is expected to be OK.No arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy