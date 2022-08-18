Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
Bused Migrants Being Enrolled In NYC Schools This Month, Department SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Behind the scenes look at massive effort to repair water main in Newark
News 12's Brian Donohue got a behind the scenes look at the repairs that are being made following a water main break.
STORM WATCH: Heavy morning rain expected Monday in New York City
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hope Osemwenkhae says it will be warm and humid today with a mix of sun and clouds before soaking rain returns tomorrow.
Caribbean J'ouvert celebration returning to Crown Heights following pandemic hiatus
While the event has been plagued with violent incidents in the past, organizers are aiming to reclaim the narrative.
Newark mayor wants businesses to close early for Saturday's anti-violence community walk
The mayor of Newark is calling on local businesses to close early on Saturday so more people can attend the scheduled anti-violence community walk.
Unity Hill Barbeque in Yonkers urges resilience in face of gun violence
Yonkers residents gathered for the second annual Unity Hill Barbeque Saturday, which was an event dedicated to ending gun violence in the city.
Town of Hempstead temporarily closes Malibu, Nickerson beaches due to shark sightings
Malibu and Nickerson beaches were reopened Friday after two sharks were spotted near the area earlier in the day.
KIYC: Woman fights for compensation after car gets swallowed by sinkhole in Essex County
Lizette Pagan’s car was totaled when the ground gave way beneath her as she was driving through Branch Brook Park in Belleville on August 9.
Police: 1 dead after SUV crashes on Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh
Police say at least one person is dead following an overnight motor vehicle crash in Westchester.
New Rochelle students gear up for school with Summer Sendoff at Lincoln Park
Students were gearing up for back to school Saturday in New Rochelle, with the Summer Sendoff at Lincoln Park.
Tony Boffa's Italian Restaurant closes after serving Middletown for over 7 decades
After 71 years, Tony Boffa's Italian Restaurant in Middletown closed because the family is retiring.
Fordham family: Home property managers are ignoring rat infestation
A family in Fordham is on edge over a constant battle with rats in their home that they say has been going on for years.
Keeping it vintage: Bronx entrepreneur brings nostalgia, fashion to life in Pelham Bay
Justin Leibowitz grew his business online and hustled before eventually opening his only location in late 2019.
Humane Long Island accuses Suffolk workers of 'mowing down' hundreds of turtles
Humane Long Island says hundreds of snapping turtles were "mowed down" in Sayville..
Authorities: 81-year-old NYC woman dies after being rescued from Ulster County lake
Authorities say a New York City woman has died after she was rescued from a lake in Ulster County.
NYPD: Man riding scooter dies after Brooklyn crash
Police say a man who was riding a scooter has died after he was struck by a car in Bensonhurst on Saturday.
RAINED OUT: Massapequa Coast to play Monday morning at Little League World Series
Inclement weather has postponed Massapequa Coast's game this afternoon in the Little League World Series. They will play Monday morning at approximately 11 a.m.
ALERT CENTER: Bear spotted outside Monroe restaurant
John Jackson says he was bartending the lunch shift at Captain's Table when he spotted a large black bear who wanted to stop by for lunch.
NYPD: Bronx man, passenger killed in ATV-semitruck collision
Officers say 22-year-old Angel Lopez, of the Bronx, was driving an ATV over the Queensboro Bridge with a passenger when they crashed into a Freightliner tractor.
Norwalk restaurant headed to National Buffalo Wing Festival
A Norwalk restaurant is headed to Buffalo, New York for the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The Blind Rhino, located in South Norwalk, will head to the 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival Labor Day Weekend. According to their website, The Blind Rhino has won over 18 awards for their wings,...
Annual Feast of Santa Rosalia kicks off in Bensonhurst
Many Brooklyn residents turned up to celebrate the first night of Bensonhurst’s famous feast of Santa Rosalia.
