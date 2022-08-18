Read full article on original website
Massapequa fans eagerly anticipate re-scheduled Little League World Series game
Massapequa Coast fans were hoping to watch a great game on the team's home field. However, it wasn't meant to be because of storms in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
GAME DAY! Massapequa Coast aims to keep Little League World Series hopes alive
Fans told News 12 they are not sweating Friday's 12-0 loss to Honolulu. They are instead focusing on what they hope will be a major comeback in the double elimination tournament.
RAINED OUT: Massapequa Coast to play Monday morning at Little League World Series
Inclement weather has postponed Massapequa Coast's game this afternoon in the Little League World Series. They will play Monday morning at approximately 11 a.m.
Massapequa fans remain positive ahead of Sunday’s Little League World Series game
Massapequa Coast lost to Honolulu in their first Little League World Series game on Friday night, but their fans rallying behind them ahead of Sunday’s contest.
Massapequa drops first game of Little League World Series to Honolulu
Massapequa Coast fell to Honolulu in their first Little League World Series game Friday, but the dream continues. The boys from Massapequa will now have to win their next game in the double-elimination tournament. Hawaii led from the starting, eventually winning the game 12-0. But it's been a magical run...
Yankees legend Mariano Rivera opens Port Jefferson Honda dealership
Yankee great Mariano Rivera cut the ribbon Saturday as the new owner of Mariano Rivera Honda in Port Jefferson.
New Rochelle students gear up for school with Summer Sendoff at Lincoln Park
Students were gearing up for back to school Saturday in New Rochelle, with the Summer Sendoff at Lincoln Park.
Norwalk restaurant headed to National Buffalo Wing Festival
A Norwalk restaurant is headed to Buffalo, New York for the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The Blind Rhino, located in South Norwalk, will head to the 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival Labor Day Weekend. According to their website, The Blind Rhino has won over 18 awards for their wings,...
Caribbean J'ouvert celebration returning to Crown Heights following pandemic hiatus
While the event has been plagued with violent incidents in the past, organizers are aiming to reclaim the narrative.
Humane Long Island accuses Suffolk workers of 'mowing down' hundreds of turtles
Humane Long Island says hundreds of snapping turtles were "mowed down" in Sayville..
Fordham family: Home property managers are ignoring rat infestation
A family in Fordham is on edge over a constant battle with rats in their home that they say has been going on for years.
Keeping it vintage: Bronx entrepreneur brings nostalgia, fashion to life in Pelham Bay
Justin Leibowitz grew his business online and hustled before eventually opening his only location in late 2019.
Police: 4 from the Bronx killed in Puerto Rico car crash
Four people from the Bronx were killed in a car crash in Puerto Rico, officers say.
Former Stony Point police chief dies at 65
Chief Daniel Ricci suddenly died at age 65 earlier this week.
Power & Politics Full Show: Latest on Mar-a-Lago search; Gov. Murphy threatens NYC congestion pricing
Gov. Murphy says he could use the Port Authority to kill the ability of New York to start congestion pricing, which is set to take effect as soon as late next year.
Bronx man indicted in Mount Vernon cold case
A Bronx man has been indicted in a 2017 Mount Vernon cold cases.
Town of Hempstead temporarily closes Malibu, Nickerson beaches due to shark sightings
Malibu and Nickerson beaches were reopened Friday after two sharks were spotted near the area earlier in the day.
Annual Feast of Santa Rosalia kicks off in Bensonhurst
Many Brooklyn residents turned up to celebrate the first night of Bensonhurst’s famous feast of Santa Rosalia.
Police: Body discovered floating in waters of Long Beach
Police say a body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach.
Officers: Man’s face seriously burned in firework accident at Commack block party
Officers say a 67-year-old man was at a block party at a home on 5 Diellen Ct. around 10 p.m. when the firework exploded and hit him in the face.
