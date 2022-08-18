Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The Real Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Related
57-year-old man carjacked while delivering pizza
Officers responded to a call for a carjacking Saturday night.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis 'Kia Boyz' Switch Stolen Cars as They Flee Police Helicopter
Three "Kia Boyz" led a police helicopter on a chase throughout St. Louis city and county Wednesday night. According to Evita Caldwell with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, on Wednesday police observed two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old near Vandeventer and Forest Park avenues driving a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen that same day.
KMOV
Suspects fired shots at officers as they led them on chase in North City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects are in custody, accused by officers of firing at them as they tried to flee after an attempted carjacking. Police tell News 4 that a 20-year-old man, 17-year-old boy and another suspect were involved in an attempted carjacking in the 1600 block of N. Kingshighway around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. When officers tried to stop the suspects’ car, the three suspects fired shots at them as they fled. The three then led officers on a chase, police say, before they bailed from the car near the intersection of Wren and Theodore.
St. Louis police offer car clubs to Kia, Hyundai drivers
St. Louis police handed out a limited number of free car clubs to Kia and Hyndai drivers Wednesday afternoon to combat a significant rise in auto thefts involving both makes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tncontentexchange.com
Teenager injured in shooting in Grand Center neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon near North Grand Boulevard and Page Avenue in Grand Center, police said. The boy was dropped off at a hospital and said he had been shot roughly 40 minutes prior, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded around 2:30 p.m.
KYTV
Authorities want vacationers in the Ozarks to protect their vehicles
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A TikTok trend is proving costly, causing the number of stolen KIA’s and Hyundai’s to skyrocket. This trend is hitting close to home. St. Louis investigators report thieves have swiped more than 1,000 of those cars. Auto shop employees said car clubs or steering...
Man shot in crossfire while taking a walk
A man was shot while taking a walk early Sunday morning.
KMOV
WANTED: Two flourished a gun at mail carrier in South City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two suspects who they say drew a gun on a mail carrier in South City on August 3. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Shaw in the Shaw neighborhood. Authorities say a male and female suspect believed the mail carrier was behind the missing contents of their package, so they pulled a gun on him and then rummaged through his mail truck. Police are also looking for the suspects’ maroon car.
RELATED PEOPLE
KMOV
Man caught in crossfire on exit off I-70 in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 22-year-old man was injured when he became caught in crossfire while he was exiting off I-70 in North City on Friday, police say. The man was exiting off EB I-70 onto Salisbury around 2:15 p.m. when shots were exchanged between a white Lexus and Chevrolet Malibu. Police say the victim told them his car was hit was bullets and that he was injured by fragments of glass from his window.
Man in custody for a pair of home invasions Friday
A suspect is in custody Sunday morning for a pair of brazen home invasions Friday afternoon in south St. Louis
A gunfight at I-70 left a victim sprayed with glass
A victim was caught in the middle of a gunfight on I-70 while he was exiting the ramp.
KMOV
Police look for vehicle connected to July homicide in Central West End
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police are looking for a royal blue Chevy Equinox they believe is connected to a Central West End homicide. Tyrone Roseburrow was shot and killed July 30 in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue. Police sent screenshots of surveillance videos that captured the car whose occupants are thought to be involved in Roseburrow’s death. The occupants are considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Smoke spews from vacant downtown warehouse fire
First responders are on scene at a fire on 19th and North Main involving a vacant three-story warehouse.
Suspect in police custody involving two home invasions in South St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two home invasions that happened within blocks and hours of each other was allegedly caused by the same individual, who now is in police custody. The home invasion at 3900 block of Shaw at 4:30 p.m. and the home invasion at 3800 block of Russell at 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 19, were both allegedly caused by the same individual.
KMOV
Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
St. Louis resident created a Gateway Arch in Minecraft
A St. Louis resident builds the downtown arch area in a popular game called Minecraft.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tncontentexchange.com
Chesterfield woman defrauded of nearly $10K after mail theft and check forgery
CHESTERFIELD — A Chesterfield woman is recovering after a check she mailed this summer for a bill just over $43 was stolen and cashed for more than $9,000. “I couldn’t believe it. I stopped listening after the person on the phone said ‘9,000,’” said Deann Rubin, 75, who is an artist. “I just think people need to be aware of it.”
St. Louis police ask for help identifying vehicle wanted in homicide
ST. LOUIS — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle wanted in relation to a July homicide in the Central West End. Shortly before 6 p.m. on July 30, police found Tyrone Roseburrow, 48, lying on a sidewalk in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue with gunshot wounds. The Jennings man was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
'I've seen people get stabbed': South City business district pleads for help
ST. LOUIS — The South Grand Boulevard business district is pleading for more law enforcement and better safety after crime continues to ripple through the area. The district has been struggling with this issue for years. One central location for crime is the Schnucks on South Grand Boulevard. District leaders have said they're working to create solutions.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 2