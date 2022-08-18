ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis 'Kia Boyz' Switch Stolen Cars as They Flee Police Helicopter

Three "Kia Boyz" led a police helicopter on a chase throughout St. Louis city and county Wednesday night. According to Evita Caldwell with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, on Wednesday police observed two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old near Vandeventer and Forest Park avenues driving a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen that same day.
KMOV

Suspects fired shots at officers as they led them on chase in North City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects are in custody, accused by officers of firing at them as they tried to flee after an attempted carjacking. Police tell News 4 that a 20-year-old man, 17-year-old boy and another suspect were involved in an attempted carjacking in the 1600 block of N. Kingshighway around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. When officers tried to stop the suspects’ car, the three suspects fired shots at them as they fled. The three then led officers on a chase, police say, before they bailed from the car near the intersection of Wren and Theodore.
Saint Louis, MO
Cars
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
tncontentexchange.com

Teenager injured in shooting in Grand Center neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon near North Grand Boulevard and Page Avenue in Grand Center, police said. The boy was dropped off at a hospital and said he had been shot roughly 40 minutes prior, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded around 2:30 p.m.
KMOV

WANTED: Two flourished a gun at mail carrier in South City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two suspects who they say drew a gun on a mail carrier in South City on August 3. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Shaw in the Shaw neighborhood. Authorities say a male and female suspect believed the mail carrier was behind the missing contents of their package, so they pulled a gun on him and then rummaged through his mail truck. Police are also looking for the suspects’ maroon car.
Person
Cathy Jones
KMOV

Man caught in crossfire on exit off I-70 in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 22-year-old man was injured when he became caught in crossfire while he was exiting off I-70 in North City on Friday, police say. The man was exiting off EB I-70 onto Salisbury around 2:15 p.m. when shots were exchanged between a white Lexus and Chevrolet Malibu. Police say the victim told them his car was hit was bullets and that he was injured by fragments of glass from his window.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police look for vehicle connected to July homicide in Central West End

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police are looking for a royal blue Chevy Equinox they believe is connected to a Central West End homicide. Tyrone Roseburrow was shot and killed July 30 in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue. Police sent screenshots of surveillance videos that captured the car whose occupants are thought to be involved in Roseburrow’s death. The occupants are considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
tncontentexchange.com

Chesterfield woman defrauded of nearly $10K after mail theft and check forgery

CHESTERFIELD — A Chesterfield woman is recovering after a check she mailed this summer for a bill just over $43 was stolen and cashed for more than $9,000. “I couldn’t believe it. I stopped listening after the person on the phone said ‘9,000,’” said Deann Rubin, 75, who is an artist. “I just think people need to be aware of it.”
CHESTERFIELD, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis police ask for help identifying vehicle wanted in homicide

ST. LOUIS — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle wanted in relation to a July homicide in the Central West End. Shortly before 6 p.m. on July 30, police found Tyrone Roseburrow, 48, lying on a sidewalk in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue with gunshot wounds. The Jennings man was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St. Louis local news

