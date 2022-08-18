Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
$3.9 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bed Bath & Beyond Stock When Ryan Cohen Did, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Activist investor Ryan Cohen took a stake in Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY in March and sought changes for the company. Here’s a look at how investors who followed him into an investment in the retailer did. What Happened: Cohen disclosed a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond...
deseret.com
Why are meme cryptos Shiba Inu and Dogecoin surging right now?
Feel free to insert whatever doggy-themed metaphor floats your boat but memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin had a tail-wagging weekend following a surge in retail investor interest that drove some of the biggest value increases in months. Emerging from the dog days of summer: Dogecoin is up over 12% in...
u.today
Bitcoin at $20,000 and Ethereum at $1,000 Minimum, Expects Former Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge
Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through The Tumultuous Markets
As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
Where's the S&P 500 Headed Next? Impending Bull Market Or Bear Market Rally?
On Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY suffered its first big bearish day since July 26, sliding 1.35% and printing a bearish Marubozu candlestick, which suggests lower prices are likely to come again on Monday. The general markets have been confusing for many traders and investors this year, starting 2021...
cryptoglobe.com
Kraken CEO ‘Would Never Bet Against Bitcoin’, Hoping $BTC Price Hits Around $2 Million
On Tuesday (August 16), Kraken Co-Founder and CEO Jesse Powell talked about Bitcoin during a conversation with Matt Miller and Kailey Leinz on Bloomberg Television’s weekly show “Bloomberg Crypto”. When asked by Leinz for his price prediction for Bitcoin, the Kraken CEO replied:. “I wasn’t expecting all...
dailyhodl.com
BlackRock, Google and Morgan Stanley Investing Billions Into Blockchain and Crypto Technology: Report
Forty of the world’s top 100 public companies by market capitalization are reportedly pouring in billion of dollars into blockchain and crypto firms. According to a recent report from crypto analytics platform Blockdata, 40 firms have invested about $6 billion into blockchain and crypto companies between September 2021 and June 2022.
Motley Fool
Coinbase Just Changed the Game
Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Should I Buy Bitcoin at $25,000?
After successfully testing price supports at $20,000, Bitcoin now looks to test the $25,000 resistance level. The overall psychology of the crypto market suggests that momentum could be shifting in Bitcoin's favor. Normally risk-averse institutional investors are also showing pent-up demand to invest in Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article...
Why Billionaire Charles Koch Thinks Cannabis Prohibition Is 'Counterproductive' - And Is Spending Millions To Support Legalization
This article was originally published in August 2021. More and more powerful people, whether because of their wealth, celebrity status or their positions as corporate leaders and politicians, have begun to express their views in support of ending marijuana prohibition. One such person is Charles Koch, a billionaire businessman and...
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
dailyhodl.com
Two Under-the-Radar Altcoins Kick Off Trading on Digital Assets Exchange Crypto.com
Singapore-based digital assets exchange Crypto.com is continuing its listing spree and adding support for two more low-cap altcoins. Earlier this week, the exchange listed HIGH, the native asset of open-world metaverse game Highstreet. The game offers virtual real estate and an online shop, and can be played via virtual reality...
