dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid

Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
Benzinga

$3.9 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
deseret.com

Why are meme cryptos Shiba Inu and Dogecoin surging right now?

Feel free to insert whatever doggy-themed metaphor floats your boat but memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin had a tail-wagging weekend following a surge in retail investor interest that drove some of the biggest value increases in months. Emerging from the dog days of summer: Dogecoin is up over 12% in...
u.today

Bitcoin at $20,000 and Ethereum at $1,000 Minimum, Expects Former Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge

Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Benzinga

Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through The Tumultuous Markets

As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
Motley Fool

Coinbase Just Changed the Game

Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool

Should I Buy Bitcoin at $25,000?

After successfully testing price supports at $20,000, Bitcoin now looks to test the $25,000 resistance level. The overall psychology of the crypto market suggests that momentum could be shifting in Bitcoin's favor. Normally risk-averse institutional investors are also showing pent-up demand to invest in Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article...
Benzinga

Why Billionaire Charles Koch Thinks Cannabis Prohibition Is 'Counterproductive' - And Is Spending Millions To Support Legalization

This article was originally published in August 2021. More and more powerful people, whether because of their wealth, celebrity status or their positions as corporate leaders and politicians, have begun to express their views in support of ending marijuana prohibition. One such person is Charles Koch, a billionaire businessman and...
