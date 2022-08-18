ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Fort Bend ISD receives B rating from TEA

Fort Bend ISD received a B rating, an 89 out of 100, in the Texas Education Agency’s district ratings for the 2021-22 school year. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Fort Bend ISD received a B rating, an 89 out of 100, in the Texas Education Agency’s accountability ratings for the 2021-22 school year, the district announced on Aug. 15.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Click2Houston.com

Houston ISD offering new accelerated diploma program for students

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District, in partnership with Eight Million Stories, Inc., announced Wednesday that it will be offering a new education option called HISD REAL. The district said the primary goal of HISD REAL is to support disconnected students in earning their high school diplomas through re-engagement...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: Inflation reduction act may not help inflation, research says

Democrats have been touting last week’s passing of the “Inflation Reduction Act” as a big win for President Biden. There were many elements of the bill that in fact are positive for large sections of the American public and could help improve the Biden administration’s popularity, but inflation may not be one of those improvements for some time.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Cruz
Person
Heather Taylor
cw39.com

FREE: Saturday breakfast recognizing Slavery Remembrance Day

HOUSTON (CW39) — “Slavery Remembrance Day”, also known as “International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition”, is observed all over the world. The day was chosen to memorialize the transatlantic slave trade and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) chose August 23 for the world to remember those tragic days.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

The Commandante Lina Hidalgo Unglued At Press Conference

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez along with Harris County Constables Mark Herman & Ted Heap all say they’ve been denied the additional resources they need during this crime wave exacerbated by the Democrat Judges in Harris County who repeatedly free violent criminals on low or no bond. Yesterday, The...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#School Board#Community Schools#Hisd Board Of Trustees#Kprc 2 News#Pto
fox26houston.com

Two charged in $6 million Medicaid fraud at Houston pediatric dental clinic

HOUSTON - An operator and manager at a dental clinic in Houston have been charged for their role in a health care fraud scheme involving $6 million in claims to Medicaid. Court documents from the U.S. Department of Justice is Ifeanyi Ndubisi Ozoh, 51, of Houston was arrested Thursday and made his first court appearance. The DOJ said Ozoh was the manager of Floss Family Dental Care Clinic, where Rene Gaviola, 65, also of Houston and the clinic's operator, was arrested on August 1 on similar charges.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Conroe ISD bus driver dropped off 3rd grader and 5-year-old twins at wrong stops 4 days apart

A mother is outraged at Conroe ISD after her 5-year-old twins were dropped off at a wrong stop. It turns out the bus driver behind the error has done this before. The concern is mounting for some Conroe ISD families after they say three elementary students were unaccounted for by the same bus driver, causing stress and chaos for both families four days apart.
CONROE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy