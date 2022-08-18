Arroyo, Verdugo lead Red Sox over skidding Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Christian Arroyo had three hits and three RBIs, Alex Verdugo reached base five times and 42-year-old Rich Hill won for the first time in nearly two months as the Boston Red Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3.

The Red Sox won for the fifth time in six games and got back to .500 at 59-59. Boston is four games behind Toronto for the third and final AL wild-card spot.

Arroyo hit a two-run double and scored on Kike Hernandez’s sacrifice fly in the second inning as Boston went ahead for good 3-2. Pittsburgh has lost six games in a row.

