Arroyo, Verdugo lead Red Sox over skidding Pirates

By JOHN PERROTTO - Associated Press
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Christian Arroyo had three hits and three RBIs, Alex Verdugo reached base five times and 42-year-old Rich Hill won for the first time in nearly two months as the Boston Red Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3.

The Red Sox won for the fifth time in six games and got back to .500 at 59-59. Boston is four games behind Toronto for the third and final AL wild-card spot.

Arroyo hit a two-run double and scored on Kike Hernandez’s sacrifice fly in the second inning as Boston went ahead for good 3-2. Pittsburgh has lost six games in a row.

DeWine, Vance forge ahead in latest Ohio poll

An Emerson College poll released Wednesday surveyed 925 Ohio voters over a two-day period in August about their preferred picks for the state’s governor and U.S. Senate races, pertinent issues – even peppering in questions about Mar-a-Lago and monkeypox.
