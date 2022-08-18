From time to time, the mesh netting attached to the chain-link fence that surrounds Sea Isle City’s new pickleball courts is blown off by strong winds whipping off the bay. The netting is intended to block the winds that would otherwise disrupt the games at the seven pickleball courts on 42nd Place. But sometimes, the netting is no match for the wind gusts, requiring Sea Isle’s Public Works crews to fix it.

SEA ISLE CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO