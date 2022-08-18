ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

seaislenews.com

Little Miss Ocean City Crowned; Succeeds Girl From Sea Isle

After placing first runner-up in last year’s Little Miss Ocean City Pageant, it was Lyla Clark’s time to shine Friday night, when she became the crown holder before a packed crowd at the Music Pier. Lyla, 11, of Ocean City, wowed the judges with her powerful dance routine...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Pickleball Courts Getting New Barrier to Block Winds

From time to time, the mesh netting attached to the chain-link fence that surrounds Sea Isle City’s new pickleball courts is blown off by strong winds whipping off the bay. The netting is intended to block the winds that would otherwise disrupt the games at the seven pickleball courts on 42nd Place. But sometimes, the netting is no match for the wind gusts, requiring Sea Isle’s Public Works crews to fix it.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Sea Isle City, NJ
phl17.com

Ventnor City gaining popularity from shore goers

Every Friday on PHL17 we head down the shore! This week our Kelsey Fabian took on Ventnor City, New Jersey. The growing shore town has tons to offer and the fun won’t stop come Labor Day weekend. One of the city’s biggest events The Downbeach Seafood Festival will take place September 17 and 18.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Head to Rea’s Farm on Saturday, August 20 from 11am-5pm for Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania Rising Nation River Journey and Lower …

Head to Rea’s Farm on Saturday, August 20 from 11am-5pm for Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania Rising Nation River Journey and Lower River Treaty Signing and Finale Celebration. There will be a musical performance by Brother Sun Band, Native American culture, children’s games, storytelling, dancing, vendors and food. All are welcome to join them on the river and committed individuals and organizations are invited to sign the Treaty of Renewed Friendship.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape Gazette

High tides wash over areas of Rehoboth Beach

High tide and heavy winds joined forces to overwash large sections of Rehoboth Beach Aug. 17. Photos taken by bystanders show water all the way to the sand fencing, and tidal pools up and down the beach. Becky Brasington Clark of Baltimore said, “I have been coming to Rehoboth since...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Rock 104.1

Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years

It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
GIBBSBORO, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

AC deli is serving up more than just subs

Tucked away on the corner of Porter Avenue in Atlantic City, a cozy, family-owned deli has been serving mouthwatering subs with a side of life advice and love for over 40 years. Brian and Carmen Lowe, better known as Spanky and Mrs. Spank, are often referred to as the grandparents of the Chelsea Heights neighborhood.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WMDT.com

Dover man arrested for raping juvenile

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have charged a man for raping a minor child. We’re told on Monday, detectives were contacted by a member of the victim’s family after the child reportedly disclosed the incident to them. An interview with the victim determined that the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Norman Merritt, had performed sexual acts on the child on at least two occasions between December 2021 and July 2022.

