Lightning strike strips bark off tree in Mississippi
HAMILTON, Miss. — This tree’s bark was worse for wear after experiencing the bite of a lightning strike. In a Facebook post on Saturday, the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, posted a pair of photographs of a tree that had its bark stripped after it was hit by lightning in Hamilton, Mississippi.
WLOX
Ocean Springs seeks to address homelessness in our community
Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of state trooper stop. After video of an arrest on the side of the road in McComb went viral, officials released body and dashcam video showing a broader picture of what happened. An investigation found the trooper was correct in doing his job. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell joins us now to discuss.
The Daily South
9 Best Things to Do in Biloxi, Mississippi
The city of Biloxi, Mississippi was settled in 1699, nearly 120 years before Mississippi even became a state. It was built up around the seafood industry, thanks to its prime location on the Gulf of Mexico. In 1990, when the state legislature passed the Mississippi Gaming Control Act, dockside gambling began to draw visitors to Biloxi. Today, the city of about 46,000 residents has nearly a dozen casino resorts in or around town, offering a Las Vegas-like experience on the Gulf Coast. Yet even non-gamblers and families will find plenty of things to do here, from feasting on ocean-fresh seafood and making a splash in waterparks to boating and sticking your feet in the sand. Here's what to add to your list when planning a trip to Biloxi, Mississippi.
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 19-21
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 19-21) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Lincoln County Wildlife Expo – Friday & Saturday – Brookhaven This family-friendly event will feature dogs shows, pig catching, a […]
worldatlas.com
9 Most Charming Small Towns In Mississippi
Mississippi is a historical and cultural hub of the United States, veiled in Southern charm and diverse natural scenery. These nine charming towns of the state brim with sights and activities to fill a vacation's worth or a memorable pit-stop in-town. Bay St. Louis. Bay St. Louis is an artsy...
WLOX
Gray Television’s new regional VP has longtime ties to Mississippi, WLOX
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who spent the earliest days of his television career at WLOX-TV will now serve as the station’s Regional Vice President. In his expanded role at Gray Television, Ted Fortenberry will oversee Gray’s stations in Biloxi, Jackson, and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. It’s a full circle moment for Fortenberry who worked as a promotion manager at WLOX from 1987 until 1991, and maintains a network of friends and business connections on the coast.
It wasn’t on the market. But when owners of one of Mississippi’s oldest houses were offered cash for it, they took the offer.
The Gov. Holmes House, built in 1794 and one of the oldest structures in Mississippi, has new owners. Michael and Eugenie Cates have sold the house at 207 S. Wall St., to Gene and Mary Lou Perkins of New Roads, Louisiana. The Cates lived in and loved the Gov. Holmes...
Picayune Item
After two year break Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival will be bigger than before
POPLARVILLE, Miss. – Poplarville will be treated to a sweet event this October as the Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival (SMTF) hits downtown once again. The festival will take place on and around Poplarville’s Town Green over two days, Oct. 7 and 8. Whether sweet tea evokes happy memories...
Chip seal operations planned in central Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Maintenance crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will perform chip seal operations across central Mississippi beginning on Monday, August 22, weather permitting. According to MDOT, chip sealing is a thin film of heated asphalt liquid sprayed on the road surface, followed by the placement of small stone chips. The […]
wgno.com
Heavy rain, flooding possible across NOLA Friday
More wet weather is on the way for the New Orleans metro. After a few early morning showers, we should see a break in the rain before more storms develop this afternoon. With any storms that form this afternoon, expect frequent lightning and thunder along with localized heavy downpours that may lead to minor flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has outline all of South Louisiana under a Level 1 out of 4 risk for excessive rainfall through Friday night.
ourmshome.com
Gulfport Dragway Revved-Up for Cruisin’ the Coast 2022
Gulfport Dragway is getting a jump start on the Cruisin’ fun. Stephanie Lea, Event Coordinator, is ready for this year’s events with The Early Bird “Old School Swap-meet & Car Corral,” that will kick-off Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 at the dragway. Come for the fun...
NOLA.com
Chasing the dream: Swamp pop legend Tommy McLain won't let a second chance pass him by
Tommy McLain is enjoying the attention. Ever since his new album, “I Ran Down Every Dream,” was announced in April, the 82-year-old Louisiana musician has been fielding interviews with both local and national media outlets to talk about his first solo LP in more than 40 years. Rolling Stone featured McLain in April, and each new single has brought more interest from listeners.
WLBT
Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bad news. A new report says that summers in Mississippi could get even more oppressive. According to a study by the First Street Foundation, in the next 30 years, Mississippi could experience blistering heat, with parts of the state seeing heat index temperatures above 125 degrees.
ourmshome.com
Buc-Wild! Buc-ee’s To Open Its First Mississippi Location
The Mississippi Gulf Coast will soon be home to the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Magnolia State. The megastore is slated to be more than 80,000 square feet on 43 acres of a 183-acre parcel on the northwest corner of Menge Avenue and Interstate 10 in Pass Christian. It’s part of a multi-state expansion across the South and joins Buc-ee’s locations in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The Texas chain prides itself on being home to the world’s cleanest bathrooms, and freshest food and is headed up by the jolly cartoon beaver mascot.
WLOX
33rd Avenue High School alumni take in old site during reunion
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the work continues on the new $43 million Job Corp site in Gulfport, so does the celebration of what was the old 33rd Avenue High School. Former students had a big thrill on Friday when their reunion tour stopped where their beloved school once stood.
Mississippi ‘guardian angel’ lauded for saving life of unresponsive driver in diabetic coma
A Mississippi couple is hailing their “guardian angel” following a dire situation that could’ve been far worse. Vicksburg resident James Anderson was going about his daily routine on Sunday, Aug. 7, walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center where he sometimes works as a handyman for the owners, Dr. Deborah and Johnny Stanfield.
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Biloxi vs. George County
The very first game of the day was a 5:30 kickoff for Biloxi and visiting George County.
WDAM-TV
Fundraiser for burn victims brings families to tears
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was an emotional day in Beaumont, as people came together at a fundraiser to raise money for the six burn victims from the Madison County explosion. On July 29, six men were working on oil tanks in Kearney Park when one tank they were not...
impact601.com
Counties with the most super commuters in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Two die in head-on collision on stretch of Mississippi interstate Saturday
Officials are investigating a head-on collision that resulted in the death of both drivers on a stretch of Mississippi interstate Saturday. Mississippi Highway Patrol officials report that Medley J. Morgan, 24, was driving a 2013 Honda CR-V south in the northbound lanes of Interstate-55 in Yaz0o County when her car collided head-on with a northbound vehicle.
Comments / 3