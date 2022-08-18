ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

Comments / 3

WSB Radio

Lightning strike strips bark off tree in Mississippi

HAMILTON, Miss. — This tree’s bark was worse for wear after experiencing the bite of a lightning strike. In a Facebook post on Saturday, the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, posted a pair of photographs of a tree that had its bark stripped after it was hit by lightning in Hamilton, Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Ocean Springs seeks to address homelessness in our community

Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of state trooper stop. After video of an arrest on the side of the road in McComb went viral, officials released body and dashcam video showing a broader picture of what happened. An investigation found the trooper was correct in doing his job. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell joins us now to discuss.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
The Daily South

9 Best Things to Do in Biloxi, Mississippi

The city of Biloxi, Mississippi was settled in 1699, nearly 120 years before Mississippi even became a state. It was built up around the seafood industry, thanks to its prime location on the Gulf of Mexico. In 1990, when the state legislature passed the Mississippi Gaming Control Act, dockside gambling began to draw visitors to Biloxi. Today, the city of about 46,000 residents has nearly a dozen casino resorts in or around town, offering a Las Vegas-like experience on the Gulf Coast. Yet even non-gamblers and families will find plenty of things to do here, from feasting on ocean-fresh seafood and making a splash in waterparks to boating and sticking your feet in the sand. Here's what to add to your list when planning a trip to Biloxi, Mississippi.
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 19-21

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 19-21) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Lincoln County Wildlife Expo – Friday & Saturday – Brookhaven This family-friendly event will feature dogs shows, pig catching, a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
worldatlas.com

9 Most Charming Small Towns In Mississippi

Mississippi is a historical and cultural hub of the United States, veiled in Southern charm and diverse natural scenery. These nine charming towns of the state brim with sights and activities to fill a vacation's worth or a memorable pit-stop in-town. Bay St. Louis. Bay St. Louis is an artsy...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Gray Television’s new regional VP has longtime ties to Mississippi, WLOX

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who spent the earliest days of his television career at WLOX-TV will now serve as the station’s Regional Vice President. In his expanded role at Gray Television, Ted Fortenberry will oversee Gray’s stations in Biloxi, Jackson, and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. It’s a full circle moment for Fortenberry who worked as a promotion manager at WLOX from 1987 until 1991, and maintains a network of friends and business connections on the coast.
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Chip seal operations planned in central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Maintenance crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will perform chip seal operations across central Mississippi beginning on Monday, August 22, weather permitting.  According to MDOT, chip sealing is a thin film of heated asphalt liquid sprayed on the road surface, followed by the placement of small stone chips. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wgno.com

Heavy rain, flooding possible across NOLA Friday

More wet weather is on the way for the New Orleans metro. After a few early morning showers, we should see a break in the rain before more storms develop this afternoon. With any storms that form this afternoon, expect frequent lightning and thunder along with localized heavy downpours that may lead to minor flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has outline all of South Louisiana under a Level 1 out of 4 risk for excessive rainfall through Friday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ourmshome.com

Gulfport Dragway Revved-Up for Cruisin’ the Coast 2022

Gulfport Dragway is getting a jump start on the Cruisin’ fun. Stephanie Lea, Event Coordinator, is ready for this year’s events with The Early Bird “Old School Swap-meet & Car Corral,” that will kick-off Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 at the dragway. Come for the fun...
GULFPORT, MS
NOLA.com

Chasing the dream: Swamp pop legend Tommy McLain won't let a second chance pass him by

Tommy McLain is enjoying the attention. Ever since his new album, “I Ran Down Every Dream,” was announced in April, the 82-year-old Louisiana musician has been fielding interviews with both local and national media outlets to talk about his first solo LP in more than 40 years. Rolling Stone featured McLain in April, and each new single has brought more interest from listeners.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLBT

Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bad news. A new report says that summers in Mississippi could get even more oppressive. According to a study by the First Street Foundation, in the next 30 years, Mississippi could experience blistering heat, with parts of the state seeing heat index temperatures above 125 degrees.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

Buc-Wild! Buc-ee’s To Open Its First Mississippi Location

The Mississippi Gulf Coast will soon be home to the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Magnolia State. The megastore is slated to be more than 80,000 square feet on 43 acres of a 183-acre parcel on the northwest corner of Menge Avenue and Interstate 10 in Pass Christian. It’s part of a multi-state expansion across the South and joins Buc-ee’s locations in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The Texas chain prides itself on being home to the world’s cleanest bathrooms, and freshest food and is headed up by the jolly cartoon beaver mascot.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

33rd Avenue High School alumni take in old site during reunion

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the work continues on the new $43 million Job Corp site in Gulfport, so does the celebration of what was the old 33rd Avenue High School. Former students had a big thrill on Friday when their reunion tour stopped where their beloved school once stood.
GULFPORT, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi ‘guardian angel’ lauded for saving life of unresponsive driver in diabetic coma

A Mississippi couple is hailing their “guardian angel” following a dire situation that could’ve been far worse. Vicksburg resident James Anderson was going about his daily routine on Sunday, Aug. 7, walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center where he sometimes works as a handyman for the owners, Dr. Deborah and Johnny Stanfield.
VICKSBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Fundraiser for burn victims brings families to tears

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was an emotional day in Beaumont, as people came together at a fundraiser to raise money for the six burn victims from the Madison County explosion. On July 29, six men were working on oil tanks in Kearney Park when one tank they were not...
BEAUMONT, MS

