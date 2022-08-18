Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tropical Storm May Hit Gulf Of Mexico Soon, Says Miami's National Hurricane CenterTerry MansfieldMiami, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Tua Tagovailoa Makes Preseason Debut, Dolphins Fall to RaidersAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Three Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A nerve-regenerating healing agent, hydrogen peroxideKath Lee
Related
Florida firefighter fired for making anti-police comments after officer killed
MIAMI (AP) - — A South Florida firefighter has been fired after anti-police comments that he made in a group message following the fatal shooting of a police officer, were posted to social media. Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban said Friday that a Miami firefighter was responsible for the...
WSVN-TV
Boynton Beach Police officer fired after internal probe into role in teen’s fatal dirt bike crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A longtime Boynton Beach Police officer has been fired for his role in the dirt bike crash that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy, according to an internal document. The termination of Officer Mark Sohn comes after the completion of an internal affairs...
Man Arrested For Throwing Brick Into BMW, Hurling Rock Into Coral Springs Home
A man was arrested for throwing a brick through the window of a BMW in Coral Springs earlier this month, just weeks after he shattered a home’s window with a rock, court records show. According to Coral Springs Police, Alonzo Hill, 31, of Pompano Beach, hurled the brick into...
NBC Miami
Miami Police Officer Arrested, Suspended for DUI, Possession of Cocaine
A Miami police officer bonded out of jail Sunday after being arrested for DUI and possession of cocaine. On Saturday, investigators with the Miami Police Department Anti-Corruption Unit conducted surveillance in the case of 32-year-old Jeffrey Jose Marcano, according to an arrest report. During the surveillance, Marcano is seen driving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
FDLE Special Agent Dies of Car Crash Injuries in Miami-Dade
Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the passing of Special Agent Jose Perez, who died Saturday from his injuries caused by a major car crash while responding to an incident. FDLE said in a tweet that Perez died in the line of duty after "valiantly fighting for his life for...
NBC Miami
Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police
A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
Click10.com
Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.
NBC Miami
Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Fort Lauderdale
A 21-year-old man is behind bars accused of beating a woman and stealing her car in Fort Lauderdale. Craig Rolle was arrested Wednesday following an armed carjacking that allegedly happened just before midnight Aug. 7, records show. According to the arrest report, he was driving a 2009 black BMW belonging...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen
A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
Caught on Camera: South Florida train slams into unoccupied SUV
A Brightline train was captured on cell phone video slamming into an unoccupied SUV in North Miami.
Florida officer fired after dirt bike pursuit that left 13-year-old dead
Boynton Beach Police Officer Mark Sohn, a 20-year veteran on the force, has officially been terminated after the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation, a spokesperson for the department said Friday. Sohn was the officer who pursued Stanley “SJ” Davis III, a 13-year-old boy, on his dirt bike who crashed and died last December. His “historical disciplinary record, decision-making, ...
WSVN-TV
Chief: Miami firefighter fired after writing incendiary texts in wake of Officer Echevarry’s death
MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Fire Rescue firefighter who wrote controversial and profanity-laced comments about law enforcement officers after the passing of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echevarry has been fired, the department’s chief said. In a statement, Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban confirmed the firefighter’s termination,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Man arrested in Miami Springs over Miami Beach attempted murder
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Police officers arrested a man on Thursday who is accused of shooting a 25-year-old aspiring architect from Argentina during an armed robbery in Miami Beach. Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, identified the man arrested in Miami Springs as Ranier...
Palm Beach County Man Dies In Tesla Model S
COPS: Driver Sped, Flipped Car, Died. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead after allegedly speeding in his Tesla Model S. The Tesla flipped. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Uber robber is dangerous, needs to be off streets, police say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – There is surveillance video and it is crystal clear that the man in the video is Francois Romain, according to police. Police have been looking for him since July and they are concerned because of the violent nature of his crimes. It begins with...
NBC Miami
Miami Firefighter Behind ‘Who Cares' Message About Slain Cop Fired
A Miami firefighter who drew backlash over his controversial "who cares" message about the death of a Miami-Dade detective in the line of duty has been fired, his chief said. Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban announced Friday that the department had fired one of their firefighters after confirming he'd posted the message.
Miami firefighter investigated over comments on police officer's death
The firefighter is accused of writing "who cares...?" in a about the shooting death of a Miami police officer in a group chat. WTVJ's Jamie Guirola reports.Aug. 19, 2022.
Miami-Dade PD Detective Cesar Echaverry has died
MIAMI — Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry has died after being shot in the head while trying to arrest a suspect tied to an armed robbery in Broward County."Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community. Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We'll never forget Officer Echaverry's bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother," wrote Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.Echaverry was with RID, the Robbery Intervention Detail, that works in some of the county's most crime-ridden neighborhoods.According to police, RID detectives spotted a vehicle...
Lawyer’s group text causes 2nd Florida murder case mistrial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A prosecutor in a murder case complained about a judge’s ruling in a group text message that included the judge, resulting in a second mistrial for a man charged with killing his girlfriend’s young son. Now the defense wants the case dismissed altogether.
Speeding 91-Year-Old Boynton Beach Man Slams Lexus Into Toyota, Dies
Death Came Nearly One Month After Crash. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 92-year-old man who police say was driving too quickly in his Lexus ES350 slammed into a Toyota driven by a man from South Hampton New York. The New Yorker sustained only […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 1