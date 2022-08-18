ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Adaptive hockey program seeks volunteers

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bt0lg_0hLOzZCl00

The One Step Coyotes — the Valley’s only adaptive hockey program for adults who have intellectual disabilities — is preparing to hit the ice for the 2022-2023 hockey season and is currently looking for coaches, volunteers and equipment donations to support the team.

Since the One Step Coyote’s formation in 2017 by One Step Beyond, Inc., a nonprofit organization that empowers who have intellectual disabilities through innovative programs, the team has continued to grow to more than 70 participants.

The One Step Coyotes’ season officially begins on Nov. 1, 2022, and will run through Feb. 23, 2023, with weekly practices on Tuesday and Thursday 12:45-1:45 p.m. at AZ Ice Peoria.

“Our programs help participants discover their passion while building important skills that translate to daily life,” said Jared Woosley, director of special programs at One Step Beyond, Inc. “We are looking for coaches and volunteers who believe in the importance of inclusion and know how to have fun and make a difference in the lives of our participants.”

To spread the word on the upcoming season, register new team members and raise money, the One Step Coyotes will be holding two events in September:

• Family and Friends Free Skate at AZ Ice Peoria from 1-3 p.m., Sept. 3;
• Preseason hockey and volleyball event at the Peoria Sportsplex, 9-12 p.m., Sept. 17.

Individuals interested in volunteering, providing equipment or sponsoring an upcoming hockey event can contact Jared Woosley, the director of special programs at One Step Beyond, at JaredWoosley@osbi.org.

Individuals who are unable to volunteer but are interested in supporting the One Step Coyotes can make a monetary donation by visiting the One Step Beyond website at https://osbi.org/ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Society
Peoria, AZ
Society
City
Peoria, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Intellectual Disabilities#Volleyball#Charity
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy