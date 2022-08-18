Pueblo West high school is once again one of the top teams in Class 4A and they're ready to get out there, "Football is like home. It’s like a second home for me," Jacob Trader. Thomas Mayer adds, "I’m excited. I want to hit someone." "I just like having fun. I feel like if you don’t have fun, then what’s the point of being out here?," asks Titus White.

But coming into this year the players are focused on taking a state crown for the first time since 2007, "Between all the seniors, we really wanna bring another state title to the school. I feel like it would bring the school together. This is our last season. We got to go, and kick it into gear. It’s fun. Everyone is real high intensity right now. It’s nice," says Trader. "We are about the same as 2007, says Mayer. "We might Wednesday. I think we will Wednesday. It’s the main goal. Be a regional champion, then be a state champions.”

Pueblo West's offense should be one of the most exciting in the state. They've got a couple of beasts at wide receiver. Gage Martinez is one dude, and they've got as new guy, Titus White, a senior who just moved from Dallas. He's a guy who is getting some looks from division one colleges and he's got some high expectations, "We’ve got a very explosive offense. I feel like I’ve got a lot to prove. It’s a good team, good coaching staff, I’m excited. I think we can make a run. Hopefully, will go undefeated, and then head for that state title. most of us are seniors, so we’re looking to go out with a bang. We got one goal in mind, and we’re gonna do whatever we can to get it," says White.

The post The Pueblo West football team is looking to break out in 2022 appeared first on KRDO .