4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return
Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game
Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
Michigan football players react to Eyabi Anoma transferring in
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While being in the middle of fall camp tends to see breaking news in terms of starting jobs won or lost and emerging players and such, the Wolverines have a different story entirely. Michigan football added a former five-star prospect and college football journeyman to...
No. 1 St. Edward pushed to the brink but hangs on vs. Toledo Central Catholic, 23-20
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Winning championships brings lofty expectations. It also puts a target on your back. St. Edward, the defending Division I state champion, was pushed to the brink before overcoming a fourth-quarter deficit and hanging on to defeat visiting Toledo Central Catholic, 23-20, to open the season Friday night.
Ohio State To Wear 2002 Throwback Uniforms Against Notre Dame
The Buckeyes will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2002 national championship on Sept. 3.
Watch: Cade Stover's mom reacts to her son being named Ohio State captain
Cade Stover isn't the biggest star on the field for Ohio State, at least not yet. The tight end served as a backup to Jeremy Ruckert last year, in addition to moving to the defensive side of the ball and playing linebacker for the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. But Stover has made a major impact off the field for the Scarlet and Gray.
Ohio State's Joop Mitchell, Kenyatta Jackson have black stripes removed
It was a big day during Ohio State's fall camp. The Buckeyes held their 14th practice of fall camp as they prepare for the start of the 2022 season in two weeks at Ohio Stadium against Notre Dame. After it was announced earlier in the day that both freshman wide...
JD PicKell: Marvin Harrison Jr will be next star receiver at Ohio State
Can Marvin Harrison Jr. become the next in a long line of tremendous Ohio State wide receivers? J.D. PicKell of On3 certainly believes so. Last season, Harrison Jr. only scratched the surface of how great he can be. While evaluating which athletes are breakout candidates for 2022, none other than the Buckeyes wide receiver topped PicKell’s list.
Mother Nature defeats St. Ignatius and Springfield in football opener
The two Division I teams were scheduled to play Saturday night, but weather cancelled the game after delays of over two hours.
saturdaytradition.com
Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Indiana football game in 2022
Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series wraps up its look at the B1G East with Indiana. Next, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. Previously: Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Rutgers. * * * * *. Who are the Hoosiers?. For a fleeting...
Eleven Warriors
Will Smith Jr. Already Seeing Payoff from Summer Work with Larry Johnson, Focused on Team in Final High School Season
After attending all six of Ohio State’s big man camps at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center this summer to get in as much work as he could with Larry Johnson, Will Smith Jr. is already seeing the payoff one game into his senior season at Dublin Coffman High School.
Ole Miss commit Jordan Lockhart takes final visit with USC
Jordan Lockhart is paying USC a visit … but will it matter?. Lockhart is one of the top high school linebackers in the nation. He hails from Bellflower, Calif., and attends powerhouse St. John Bosco. The four-star linebacker committed to Ole Miss back in January. His older brother, Danny Lockhart Jr., announced that he is walking on to Ole Miss from USC as well.
Scarlet Sunrise: Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer returning to FOX pregame show
Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
Buckeyes freshman defensive end Kenyatta Jackson sheds black stripe
COLUMBUS — Kenyatta Jackson just arrived at Ohio State this summer. But his hard work and instant push is already paying off on the practice field. A true freshman defensive end from Hollywood, Florida, and former top-50 player in his class, Jackson shed his black stripe Saturday, a mark signaling that he is officially a member of the football program for the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Jermaine Mathews, 4-star Ohio State commit, shows off DB skills by chasing down RB, forcing fumble
Jermaine Mathews is rated as a 4-star ATH, a multi-position designation. On Friday, he showed why he was recruited to Ohio State by Buckeyes secondary coach Tim Walton and safeties coach Perry Eliano. Mathews’ future is clearly at defensive back. Mathews shared a clip on his Twitter account showing...
O-lineman Josh Padilla discusses transition to center at Ohio State, future with Buckeyes and more
Bucknuts has a video interview with Ohio State offensive line commitment Joshua Padilla after his senior season opening game on Thursday night.
