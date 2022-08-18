ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return

Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
The Spun

Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game

Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
On3.com

JD PicKell: Marvin Harrison Jr will be next star receiver at Ohio State

Can Marvin Harrison Jr. become the next in a long line of tremendous Ohio State wide receivers? J.D. PicKell of On3 certainly believes so. Last season, Harrison Jr. only scratched the surface of how great he can be. While evaluating which athletes are breakout candidates for 2022, none other than the Buckeyes wide receiver topped PicKell’s list.
saturdaytradition.com

Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Indiana football game in 2022

Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series wraps up its look at the B1G East with Indiana. Next, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. Previously: Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Rutgers. * * * * *. Who are the Hoosiers?. For a fleeting...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss commit Jordan Lockhart takes final visit with USC

Jordan Lockhart is paying USC a visit … but will it matter?. Lockhart is one of the top high school linebackers in the nation. He hails from Bellflower, Calif., and attends powerhouse St. John Bosco. The four-star linebacker committed to Ole Miss back in January. His older brother, Danny Lockhart Jr., announced that he is walking on to Ole Miss from USC as well.
On3.com

Buckeyes freshman defensive end Kenyatta Jackson sheds black stripe

COLUMBUS — Kenyatta Jackson just arrived at Ohio State this summer. But his hard work and instant push is already paying off on the practice field. A true freshman defensive end from Hollywood, Florida, and former top-50 player in his class, Jackson shed his black stripe Saturday, a mark signaling that he is officially a member of the football program for the Buckeyes.
