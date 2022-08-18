Read full article on original website
Inside the ‘House of the Dragon’ [SPOILER] Scene: ‘It Was a Bloodbath’
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the series premiere of “House of the Dragon,” titled “The Heirs of the Dragon.” “Game of Thrones” is back, and it’s as violent and stomach-churning as ever — as evidenced in the bloody C-section performed on Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) in the series premiere of HBO’s “House of the Dragon.” Aemma, already the mother of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), dies in childbirth while hoping she’d give birth to a male heir for King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). She appears only in a few scenes, and the last we see of...
Where to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ Online
It’s the night that House Targaryen devotees have been waiting for. Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon finally premiered Sunday night on HBO and HBO Max, teasing no shortage of fantastical fire fights, epic alliances and more dragon kingdom drama in Westeros. House of the Dragon takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and stars Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. Daemon is a distance uncle of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia...
Outlander prequel series gets a name and plot
Starz has revealed more details about its recently announced Outlander prequel series. The network revealed on Thursday that the new show will be called Outlander: Blood of My Blood. When the project was first announced last February, details on what it would focus on were being kept under wraps. But in a new announcement from Starz, it was revealed that the prequel would follow the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents.
Where to watch The Hunger Games
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. The Hunger Games first hit the silver screen in 2014, and it truly set the bar high for the adventure sci-fi genre. The movie franchise based on the bestselling novel by Suzanne Collins brought us iconic characters like Katniss Everdeen.
Rick and Morty season 6 gets a release date
Adult Swim has set a premiere date for Rick and Morty season 6. Cartoon Network’s night-time programming block announced last week that season 6 of the two-time Emmy-winning animated series will kick off on Sunday, September 4th at 11 p.m. ET. The 10-episode Rick and Morty season 6 is...
Where to watch Days of Our Lives
NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
Where to watch Downton Abbey online
Downton Abbey has been dominating our TV screens since 2010. While the television series ended back in 2015, the producers kept us hooked with a film back in 2019, and an encore complete with a sequel in May of this year. If you’re ready to jump onto this period drama...
The Bachelorette: Where to watch
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. The Bachelorette is now on its 19th season, which means that we have watched 19 single women take their chance at finding ‘true love’. This hit dating reality show has...
14 details you might have missed in the 'House of the Dragon' series premiere
See all the best details and book references featured in the pilot episode of HBO's first "Game of Thrones" prequel, including an important prophecy.
Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan are now on Disney+
Disney+ has added its first-ever R-rated movies in the United States. Starting last Friday, July 22nd, the 2016 film Deadpool and its 2018 sequel Deadpool 2 are available for streaming on Disney+. The two movies, as well as the 2017 movie Logan, which also made its Disney+ debut last Friday, are the first R-rated films to stream on the platform, which notably launched as a family-friendly streamer back in 2019.
House of the Dragon: 10 Game of Thrones callbacks, Easter eggs and references in episode 1
New HBO epic House of the Dragon is transporting TV viewers back into the world of Game of Thrones.The show, which is the first of the network’s planned spin-offs, is set almost 200 years before the events of Thrones and tells the story of the Targaryens.Fans of Game of Thrones, which drew to a close in 2019, have been left feeling nostalgic for the series, thanks to the many references featured in the prequel’s season premiere.Among the references are nods to Ned Stark (Sean Bean), Jaime lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and, of course, the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys (Emilia...
Peacemaker season 2 is moving forward at HBO Max
Since Warner Bros. Discovery canceled Batgirl earlier this month, fans have been unsure which of the previously announced DC projects will still move forward at the newly merged company. While the overall future of the DC franchise remains unclear as the entertainment giant continues its cost-cutting strategy, a new report has confirmed that Peacemaker season 2 and two other DC TV series will proceed as originally planned.
Loki season 2 finally gets a release date window
Loki season 2 is arriving on Disney+ next year. Yes. A second season of the Tom Hiddleston-led series was first confirmed through a mid-credits scene in the show’s first season finale, which was released on the Disney-owned streaming service back in July 2021. When does Loki season 2 come...
Where to watch Space Jam (1996)
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. If you’re on a quest to watch ’90s movies for a blast from the past, you are most likely wondering where to watch the original Space Jam. back in 1996,...
Where to watch Rick and Morty’s the Vindicators spinoff
Rick and Morty is an animated series that takes us along on the intergalactic adventures of a genius alcoholic scientist and his 14-year-old grandson. The Rick and Morty duo is back in a spinoff. They’ve teamed up with the chaotic superheroes, the Vindicators, whom we first saw in season 3 of Rick and Morty. So, yes, the madness continues.
Everything you need to know about the John Wick prequel
The John Wick universe is about to get bigger with the much-awaited premiere of the John Wick prequel series. The show doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but the latest news about the project suggests that the long wait of fans will soon be over. Here’s everything you need to know about the highly anticipated project from Lionsgate TV.
Seth MacFarlane talks The Orville’s season 4 renewal chances
After The Orville wrapped its season 3 last week, fans are now eager to know whether the series will be coming back for another installment. While The Orville has yet to be renewed for a season 4, previous reports suggest that the future of the sci-fi dramedy is not looking good, especially after the cast’s contracts expired shortly after season 3 ended.
The Flash gets an end date at The CW
The CW’s The Flash is wrapping up for good. Yes. The CW renewed The Flash for season 9 in March 2022. Season 9 of The Flash will be its last. After months of speculations, The CW officially confirmed in August 2022 that the Grant Gustin-led series is ending its run with season 9, which is set to begin production in September 2022 and will debut on the network at midseason in early 2023.
The top movies on Hulu right now
Although Hulu is best known for its variety of TV series, its selection of movies can actually compete head-to-head with the film libraries of its rival streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. To give you a glimpse of what kind of films the Disney-owned streamer offers, here’s a list of the top movies on Hulu right now.
Supergirl film cancelled following Batgirl DC debacle
After Warner Bros. Discovery revealed earlier this week that it’s not releasing the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace, multiple reports claimed that the Supergirl film that was supposed to be headlined by Sasha Calle has also been axed. While Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to confirm that the movie...
