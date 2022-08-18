ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Texas Ave., where the teen was located and taken to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue, officials said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake police lieutenant wants to return home after alleged attack

A Lady Lake police lieutenant wants permission to return home after an alleged attack earlier this month on his wife and daughter. Nelson Vargas, 50, was arrested in the wee hours Aug. 13 at his home in Minneloa. The former New York police officer is facing charges of domestic battery and child abuse. He remains free on $3,000 bond but remains barred from his home. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.
LADY LAKE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Attempted murder, battery suspect arrested in Ocoee

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder in Ocoee Tuesday, Aug. 23. Joseph Beron, 52, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Bond was set at $100,000 for the...
OCOEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dona Vista, FL
Lake County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Silver Springs, FL
City
Destin, FL
County
Lake County, FL
Umatilla, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Umatilla, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
orangeobserver.com

URGENT: Ocoee resident Onesimo Vela Arriaga reported missing

Ocoee resident Onesimo Vela Arriaga, 53, is missing. Arriaga was last seen by family members on Sunday, Aug. 21, at a bus stop in the area of Clarke and Silver Star Road in Ocoee. According to the Ocoee Police Department, Arriaga was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black basketball...
OCOEE, FL
ocala-news.com

Man jailed after being accused of stealing several four-wheelers from NE Ocala residence

A 19-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of stealing several four-wheelers from a residence in northeast Ocala. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence in the 1300 block of NE 70th Street in reference to a theft investigation. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that she woke up at approximately 7 a.m. and noticed that the four-wheelers were missing from her property.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gaming#Violent Crime#Artemis#Sheriff#S R
click orlando

Motorcycle crashes into fire truck in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a fire truck in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the crash happened on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Mayberry Avenue by Halifax Hospital. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

DUI suspect in vehicle with N.J. plates tells deputy someone shot at her

A drunk driving suspect in a vehicle with New Jersey license plates told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that someone shot at her. Debra Lee Collins, 34, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of a white Nissan Armada on Monday afternoon in the area of SE 92nd Loop in Belleview when she claimed she had been shot at, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies quickly determined there had been no shooting.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Father accused of fatally shooting teen son he mistook for burglar

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 50-year-old father allegedly shot his 19-year-old son to death because he mistook him for a burglar. According to a news release from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, Aug. 20, deputies responded to 2550 County Road 673 in Webster, Florida, to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Jaiden McGeorge, who had been accidentally shot to death by his father.
WEBSTER, FL
WESH

Woman killed, passenger injured in Ormond Beach crash

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Ormond Beach. Police say it happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the area of Nova Road and Old Kings Road. A 42-year-old woman was killed, and her male passenger...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

Multivehicle wreck slows I-4 in Osceola County

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A multivehicle crash Tuesday afternoon is causing slowdowns on I-4 in Osceola County. The crash was reported on I-4 east at mile marker 59 near State Road 429. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video of man stabbing shark in head in...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Fire breaks out at abandoned Orlando hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are trying to determine if a fire that broke out at an abandoned hotel in Orlando was arson. Firefighters arrived to the Westmoreland Inn early Wednesday and found flames coming from the back of the two-story wooden building, which spread to the second floor. Officials say the building was listed as the Westmoreland Inn but was boarded up.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy