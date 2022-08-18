Read full article on original website
click orlando
17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Texas Ave., where the teen was located and taken to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue, officials said.
WESH
Deputies: Orange County altercation leaves man seriously injured
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says a man was injured in an altercation Tuesday night. Deputies were at 3000 Clarcona Road around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday after being contacted about an altercation. Upon arrival at the scene, a man in his 40s was found with serious...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police lieutenant wants to return home after alleged attack
A Lady Lake police lieutenant wants permission to return home after an alleged attack earlier this month on his wife and daughter. Nelson Vargas, 50, was arrested in the wee hours Aug. 13 at his home in Minneloa. The former New York police officer is facing charges of domestic battery and child abuse. He remains free on $3,000 bond but remains barred from his home. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.
orangeobserver.com
Attempted murder, battery suspect arrested in Ocoee
Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder in Ocoee Tuesday, Aug. 23. Joseph Beron, 52, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Bond was set at $100,000 for the...
click orlando
VIDEO: Florida man arrested after multi-county crime spree, chase on I-75, troopers say
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is locked up after a multi-county crime spree that started with a carjacking in Hillsborough County and ended with his arrest in Gainesville following a violent chase, according to investigators. Brandon Baker, 33, of Riverview, was booked at the Alachua County jail...
orangeobserver.com
URGENT: Ocoee resident Onesimo Vela Arriaga reported missing
Ocoee resident Onesimo Vela Arriaga, 53, is missing. Arriaga was last seen by family members on Sunday, Aug. 21, at a bus stop in the area of Clarke and Silver Star Road in Ocoee. According to the Ocoee Police Department, Arriaga was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black basketball...
ocala-news.com
Man jailed after being accused of stealing several four-wheelers from NE Ocala residence
A 19-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of stealing several four-wheelers from a residence in northeast Ocala. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence in the 1300 block of NE 70th Street in reference to a theft investigation. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that she woke up at approximately 7 a.m. and noticed that the four-wheelers were missing from her property.
click orlando
Daytona Beach mother accused of taping children to chairs, wall after they snuck food without permission
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach mother and grandmother were arrested Tuesday after two children were taped to chairs and another was taped to the wall as “punishment” for sneaking food without permission, police said. Ymani Bain, 30, and Frances Chew, 72, are facing child abuse...
click orlando
Motorcycle crashes into fire truck in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a fire truck in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the crash happened on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Mayberry Avenue by Halifax Hospital. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed...
villages-news.com
DUI suspect in vehicle with N.J. plates tells deputy someone shot at her
A drunk driving suspect in a vehicle with New Jersey license plates told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that someone shot at her. Debra Lee Collins, 34, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of a white Nissan Armada on Monday afternoon in the area of SE 92nd Loop in Belleview when she claimed she had been shot at, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies quickly determined there had been no shooting.
WESH
Man charged after Leesburg woman found dead in laundry room
LEESBURG, Fla. — A man has been charged in the death of a Leesburg woman found on Aug. 8. Melissa Smith was found dead on the floor of a laundry room of a home in the 1200 block of Penn Street. According to Leesburg Police Capt. Scott Mack, "This...
WESH
Wild video: Ocala suspect leads police on chase through fences, yards, wooded area
OCALA, Fla. — Dale Shrewsbury, 35, is facing charges of auto theft, aggravated fleeing and driving with a suspended license. On Aug. 11, Ocala police were called to Northeast 9th Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly afterward, the vehicle was spotted heading westbound on State Route...
Man killed in Brevard County shooting, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed after being shot in Brevard County Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded around 6 p.m. to Cypress Avenue in Mims after a person had been shot, according to a news release. A man was found on scene...
Father accused of fatally shooting teen son he mistook for burglar
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 50-year-old father allegedly shot his 19-year-old son to death because he mistook him for a burglar. According to a news release from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, Aug. 20, deputies responded to 2550 County Road 673 in Webster, Florida, to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Jaiden McGeorge, who had been accidentally shot to death by his father.
fox35orlando.com
Women accused of 'distraction-style' theft at Ross, other Central Florida stores
OCALA, Fla. - Police are asking the community for help identifying three women they said are linked to a ‘distraction-style’ theft at a Ross and similar thefts at another Central Florida retail store. Ocala police say on Aug. 9, the women entered Ross department store, located at 2701...
WESH
Woman killed, passenger injured in Ormond Beach crash
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Ormond Beach. Police say it happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the area of Nova Road and Old Kings Road. A 42-year-old woman was killed, and her male passenger...
Officials: Florida mail carrier dies after 5 dogs attacked her after truck broke down
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida mail carrier was attacked Sunday afternoon by five dogs when her truck broke down, officials say. The mail carrier later died from her injuries. Update August 23 at 12:53 p.m. EST: According to WJAX, on Tuesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said that a...
click orlando
Multivehicle wreck slows I-4 in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A multivehicle crash Tuesday afternoon is causing slowdowns on I-4 in Osceola County. The crash was reported on I-4 east at mile marker 59 near State Road 429. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video of man stabbing shark in head in...
fox35orlando.com
Fire breaks out at abandoned Orlando hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are trying to determine if a fire that broke out at an abandoned hotel in Orlando was arson. Firefighters arrived to the Westmoreland Inn early Wednesday and found flames coming from the back of the two-story wooden building, which spread to the second floor. Officials say the building was listed as the Westmoreland Inn but was boarded up.
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents respond to recent letter that voiced concerns about city
An Ocala resident recently submitted a Letter to the Editor stating that the city is “nothing to be proud of.” In response to that letter, multiple Ocala residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the city that they call home. “I just read a letter from an...
