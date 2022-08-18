A drunk driving suspect in a vehicle with New Jersey license plates told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that someone shot at her. Debra Lee Collins, 34, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of a white Nissan Armada on Monday afternoon in the area of SE 92nd Loop in Belleview when she claimed she had been shot at, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies quickly determined there had been no shooting.

SUMMERFIELD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO