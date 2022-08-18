Photo of overcrowded hallway at Apopka High School triggers response from local activist

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Three Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Meet Asha, a woman who holds the record for having the longest hair in the worldKath LeeFlorida State
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. CaneFlorida State
Related
Central Florida school district using international group to fill teaching jobs
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — As many students wrap up their first full week of school, one district is taking an innovative approach to fill its open teaching positions. Watch: All Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist. Here’s why. In June, Channel 9 reported the...
Seminole County residents frustrated with outdated library system
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of people in Seminole County say the library system needs some major improvements. Nearly 7,000 residents participated in a survey about the current libraries built in the late 1980s. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The community is looking for renovations that...
All Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist. Here’s why.
ORLANDO, Fla. — This election year, many school board races are engulfed in fights over cultural hot-button issues like gender education, textbooks and masks. Now, all Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist, SchoolBoardWatchlist.org. Offenses that can land a school board on the watchlist include:. Adopting...
OCPS adds 2 schools to the afterschool meals program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools announced Thursday they will participate in the Afterschool Meals Program, part of the Child Care Food Program. The effort provides healthy snacks and meals to children in participating after-school programs. Read: All Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
click orlando
Storms get started a little earlier in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Here we go again. Another rockin’ afternoon is expected for parts of Central Florida Sunday. This time around however, we’ll get things started a little earlier than Saturday.rted a little earlier than Saturday. Look for a couple of storms to bubble up along and...
Central Florida election officials consider changes to early voting after surprisingly low turnout
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting ends this weekend for all Central Florida counties and data shows turnout has been extremely low, even by midterm standards. Nearly 1.5 million have voted by mail as of Friday morning and approximately 383,000 have voted early. According to the data, turnout is down...
Three Central Florida residents arrested for voter fraud thought their rights were restored
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Each of the three formerly convicted felons arrested for voter fraud by the governor’s new election security office thought their right to vote had been restored since being released from prison, they told investigators. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Michelle Stribling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Landlords try to stop rent control initiative in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ballots haven’t even been printed yet, but already a group of landlords, apartment managers and real estate agents in Florida want to stop voters from deciding on a measure that would implement rent control for a year in the theme park hub that has been one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
It's a grind in Volusia County
Floridians like their coffee. Florida is ranked third highest for the most Starbucks in the state, trailing only California and Texas, according to the data firm Scrap Hero. Coffee entrepreneurs have taken notice and are growing in Volusia County. Specialty coffee shop Copperline Coffee + Café has a head start...
floridapolitics.com
Orange County voters consider second term for Jerry Demings
Chris Messina, Tony Sabb and Kelly Semrad are seeking a runoff election shot at Demings. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will find out Tuesday night if he gets a second term in that office, or if his actions on issues from taxes to mask mandates to land preservation have alienated too many voters.
horseandrider.com
42nd Strangles Case in Florida in 2022
On Aug. 17, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a vaccinated Warmblood weanling filly in Lake County positive for strangles. She presented with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge beginning on Aug. 12. The farm where the filly resides is under official quarantine, with an unknown number of horses exposed. This is Florida’s 42nd confirmed case of strangles in 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Entire Florida police department quits in this small town
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
fox35orlando.com
911 calls released after Florida mother, daughter and dog struck by lightning in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - New 911 calls have been released after lightning struck a mother, her young daughter and their family dog at a Winter Springs park this week. Tragically, the mother was killed. Police said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday night. Her daughter, 10-year-old Ava Tedesco, was transported to Arnold...
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
click orlando
3rd resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A third resident of The Villages has admitted to voting twice during the 2020 election, court records show. Joan Halstead, 73, entered a pretrial intervention program Wednesday that will allow her to avoid potential prison time if she successfully completes court-ordered requirements such as performing community service and attending a civics class.
click orlando
Flood advisories as more strong storms strike Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A day after a lightning strike killed a woman and injured her child and another teenager, more strong storms are expected to hit Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of showers and storms after 3 p.m. Friday. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch...
click orlando
Man shot at Orange County nightclub, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crime scene tape outlined the parking lot of a nightclub on South Orange Blossom Trail on Sunday, where the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported a man had been shot by another man early that morning. The sheriff’s office said in a statement its deputies...
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
Deputies: Not enough evidence to prove crime in Brevard Public Schools bathroom incident
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — There is not enough evidence to prove that a crime was committed after a Brevard County student claimed she was groped in a school bathroom, according to Brevard County deputies. According to a report provided by the sheriff’s office, a female student at Space Coast...
Comments / 7