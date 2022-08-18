Read full article on original website
ComicBook
WWE's Ronda Rousey Arrested on SmackDown
WWE SmackDown wasted no time getting things started tonight, as the Baddest Woman on the Planet herself Ronda Rousey headed to the ring. The crowd was happy to see her, and when she got to the ring she called out SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle. It was not Morgan though who would accept the invitation, but WWE General Manager Adam Pearce, who brought security with him and told Rousey she couldn't just come to SmackDown while she was suspended. Rousey wouldn't leave the ring though, and after some back and forth, the star ended up being arrested, handcuffed, and put in a police car headed out of the arena.
wrestlinginc.com
Possible Reason The Usos Weren't On WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs. Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Returns on WWE SmackDown
If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the apparent return of another former WWE star. Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a “Viking Funeral” segment. The purpose of the segment was to make the point that The Viking Raiders are moving on because Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were brutally attacked by Erik and Ivar, are now yesterday’s news.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Results (08/19) - Fatal Five Way Number One Contender's Match, Reigns And McIntyre Face Off
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for the 1200th edition of "WWE SmackDown" on August 19, 2022!. Ricochet, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss and Sami Zayn will take on one another in a Fatal Five Way Match to determine who will be the new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The winner will go on to face current title holder, Gunther, at Clash of the Castle in Cardiff, Wales at the Principality Stadium on September 4. Gunther captured the championship from Ricochet during the June 10 edition of "SmackDown" after hitting him with a power bomb, and has been a force to be reckoned with over the last few weeks, along with his ally, Ludwig Kaiser.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Her Relationship With Becky Lynch
Together, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch progressed through NXT to the WWE. Along with Sasha Banks and Bayley, they make up the WWE group known as the Four Horsemen. They’ll be remembered in WWE history for what they’ve accomplished with memorable matches. In November of last year, following...
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Recalls Gross In-Ring WWE Moment With The Rock
Following the Monday Night Wars, WWE purchased WCW in 2001. But rather than phasing the promotion out entirely, the acquisition sparked the Invasion storyline that saw WCW and ECW talent face off against the then-WWF superstars. Although this was a rollercoaster of a time — as both a commercial success and a critical disappointment — plenty of iconic moments came out of that period, including many involving Kurt Angle. Who could forget the time our Olympic Hero drove a milk truck to the ring on "Monday Night Raw" to make sure the Alliance got their daily dose of calcium? But one milk-fueled celebration a few weeks later ended up being a bit more disgusting than Angle or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could have imagined.
PWMania
Trish Stratus Returning to WWE RAW
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been confirmed for Monday’s live RAW. RAW will be broadcast live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada’s Scotiabank Arena on Monday. This is Trish’s hometown, but it’s unclear what she will be doing specifically that evening. As previously mentioned, Stratus was...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE's Decision To Rebrand NXT UK
As noted earlier, "WWE NXT UK" is receiving a massive overhaul in 2023 and will subsequently be deemed "WWE NXT Europe." Excitement is already building for a re-working of the promotion that shaped main roster stars like Gunther, Butch, Rhea Ripley, and Dakota Kai. "We've developed a lot of people since [the beginning], a lot of them going to the main roster," Shawn Michaels, WWE's Vice President of Talent Development Creative, told Metro News. "I feel like we did a fantastic job with that. But now it is time to grow it internationally, and that's what NXT Europe is planning to do in 2023."
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Drew McIntyre sends message to Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn steals the show
The milestone 1200th episode of SmackDown was Sami Zayn's night. The former intercontinental champion took a big step in building trust with undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns. Zayn also received a hero's welcome in his hometown of Montreal. The build to Clash at the Castle continued as Reigns and...
Bleacher Report
Where Exactly Does Roman Reigns Fit into Triple H's WWE?
Roman Reigns the part-timer in WWE has a weird ring to it. But that's something fans have already seen unfold before their eyes, with Reigns' role reduced more than ever despite his holding both men's top titles as the undisputed champion. The long-term outlook for Reigns has never been a...
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On MJF's AEW Status
The future of AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman — or MJF as he's better known — has been up in the air for quite some time. The 26-year-old has been open about the possibility of jumping ship to WWE when his AEW contract expires in 2024, and his backstage issues in recent months have been well-documented.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Whether WWE Will Allow Karrion Kross And Scarlett To Fulfill Existing Indie Bookings
Earlier this month, on the August 5th episode of "SmackDown," Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE. The former NXT Champion made his presence known by attacking Drew McIntyre and letting Scarlett place an hourglass in front of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Kross was working on the independent scene prior to his WWE return, most recently wrestling Harry Smith on the Ric Flair's Last Match card. With that said, Kross still had some independent dates on the books when he made his surprise WWE return on "SmackDown." Now, he has provided an update on how those indie dates will work.
PWMania
Ridge Holland Opens Up About Injuring Big E
WWE star Ridge Holland recently spoke with The Metro for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Holland talked about Big E suffering a broken neck during their match on the March 11th 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown. Holland said:. “It was a massive knock to...
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Reportedly Done With WWE
Over the last few months WWE has been going through some major changes and it looks like another interesting name has parted ways with the company. PWInsider is reporting that Jeff Jarrett has parted ways with WWE and is no longer Senior Vice President of Live Events with World Wrestling Entertainment. The belief amongst some people is that he finished up his duties with the company last Friday, but that hasn’t been confirmed.
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow Crashes Indie Show With His AEW TNT Title
Since its inception, AEW has had a policy that largely allows its wrestlers the opportunity to appear on independent shows on dates that they do not have prior obligations with the company. Despite this, some AEW stars save their energy, commit fully to AEW, and do not take advantage of their abilities to accept outside dates. This has long been the case for Wardlow, who has only appeared on a single independent wrestling show since becoming a recurring fixture of AEW programming. However, on August 20th, Wardlow did make an appearance at an independent wrestling show in a surprise that no fan in attendance saw coming.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Unconvinced Vince McMahon Is Fully Out Of Power At WWE
Following Vince McMahon's resignation, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have become Co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over creative. As noted, the former WWE CEO announced his retirement on July 22, in the wake of an investigation into a series of hush money payments to former female employees to silence their potential accusations of harassment, misconduct, and abuse against McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. During an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, wrestling legend Tito Santana shared his thoughts about Vince McMahon stepping aside.
wrestlinginc.com
Edge Comments On Triple H Taking Over As Head Of WWE Creative
Edge is like a kid in a candy store. The Rated-R Superstar spoke with Bleacher Report recently about his return to WWE, as well as his upcoming match with a former faction-mate. Edge is set to face Damian Priest on the August 22 episode of "WWE Raw," and he said that he and new head of WWE creative Paul Levesque (Triple H) saw an opportunity in the Toronto Raw. "I sat down with Paul, and I saw that Toronto was coming, we have this storyline with the Judgment Day," Edge said, "and we have this opportunity to do what we used to do which is promote a Raw match almost a month in advance. I just thought it seemed like a perfect opportunity and a special moment too." Edge has not wrestled in his hometown of Toronto since 2011, and hasn't wrestled on TV in Toronto since 2010, when he got a win over longtime friend, rival, and brother, Christian.
PWMania
Updated WWE Clash at The Castle Card – New Title Match Revealed
The WWE Intercontinental Title match for WWE Clash at The Castle is now official. Sheamus won a Fatal 5 Way on Friday night’s 1200th episode of SmackDown from Montreal to move up to the position of the new #1 contender for the WWE Intercontinental Title. Along with Sami Zayn, other participants in the match included Happy Baron Corbin, Ricochet, Madcap Moss. Corbin attempted to finish Ricochet off, but Sheamus unexpectedly leveled him with a Brogue Kick to win and receive the title shot.
