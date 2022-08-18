Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Naples Real Estate Market Begins to Cool OffPSki17Naples, FL
This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone ProjectL. CaneNaples, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
Over 21% of Southwest Florida rentals are vacant
A new study from Help Advisor says the rental vacancy rate in the Fort Myers area is 21.2%. That’s the highest percentage of any city in the nation and it’s not a good thing if you’re a landlord. This means for projects that are under construction right...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Iowa company leasing 20,000 square feet at former Gartner space
Kingland Systems LLC leased 19,989 square feet of office space at 12600 Commerce Lakes Drive in Fort Myers from Gartner Inc. Randal Mercer of CRE Consultants represented the lessee, and Andy May, Nina Fishman, Gary Tasman and Gretchen Smith of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the lessor. Kingland Systems Corp., headquartered in Iowa, provides technology, enterprise software and outsourcing services for the financial sectors including financial services, securities, entities and data management, trade processing and regulatory compliance solutions.
businessobserverfl.com
Organization connected to luxury Naples developer buys Sarasota condos for $9.4M
An LLC with ties to Naples luxury developer The Ronto Group has purchased nearly 20 individual condominiums in three Sarasota condominium buildings adjacent to one another. According to Sarasota County property records, WSR-GGP LLC bought 17 units in total at 495, 449 and 325 Golden Gate Point, paying between $500,000 and $635,000 for each. The company paid $9.425 million for the condos, an average of about $554,400.
wengradio.com
Local Housing Prices Jumped In The Second Quarter Of 2022
According to the National Association Of Relators, Manatee, Sarasota, and Charlotte counties were among the top 10 metro areas with the largest year-over-year price gains in the second quarter of 2022. Home prices increased nearly 29% in the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro, ranking 4th in the nation. PuntaGorda ranked 8th with...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Central Bank announces new location in Naples
Missouri-based Central Bank opened at 3701 Tamiami Trail N., Suite 100, in Naples as a full-service financial institution providing traditional banking services, mortgage loans, commercial and personal loans, private banking, investment management and trust services. Central Bank, as part of Central Bancompany, was recently ranked 16th in Forbes magazine’s Best Banks in America for 2022. It has 265 locations in more than 75 communities throughout Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Colorado, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Florida. The wealth management divisions are comprised of Central Trust Company and Central Investment Advisors, with combined assets of more than $12 billion.
santivachronicle.com
Just Sold Properties on Sanibel, None on Captiva
Based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 08/12/2022-08/19/2022. 1501 Middle Gulf Dr. H-406Sanibel$1,329,000$1,314,500.
fox40jackson.com
Twin sisters help save woman with medical emergency on flight from Boston to Fort Myers, Florida
Twin sisters who were on a flight together from Boston to Fort Myers, Fla., recently helped save the life of a woman who was suffering a diabetic emergency aboard the plane and was found unresponsive in the restroom. The dramatic scene played out in front of other passengers — and...
Florida Weekly
Pulte Homes townhome model to highlight maintenance-free lifestyle in Sonoma Oaks
Pulte Homes has broken ground on its model home in Sonoma Oaks, a new gated community of 114 luxury townhomes coming to north Naples in late 2022. The professionally decorated model will showcase the flexibility, livability and quality construction which have made Pulte Homes one of the nation’s most recognized and trusted brands in homebuilding for 70 years.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers’ rental vacancy rate was highest in U.S. in Q2
Fort Myers posted a 21.2% rental vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2022, leading all U.S. cities by a stark margin, according to a study from HelpAdvisor based on August’s U.S. Census Bureau Population Survey/Housing Vacancy Survey. With a 6.7% jump from 2021, Fort Myers’ rental vacancy is more than twice the rate in all but three other U.S. cities. Toledo, Ohio, was next with a 13.6% rental vacancy rate and Birmingham, Alabama, followed with 12%.
santivachronicle.com
E-Bike Ban On Beaches Takes Effect End Of August
Electric bicycles will be prohibited on Sanibel’s beaches at the end of August, following a unanimous vote by City Council. Ordinance 22-006 passed Tuesday, Aug. 16, and without any public comment. Councilman Mike Miller proposed banning e-bikes in May, after he saw a social media advertisement for them available...
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands
Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
4 Florida Cities Among The Most Humid Cities In The U.S.
House Method ranked the most and least humid cities in the U.S.
WINKNEWS.com
Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral
The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
WINKNEWS.com
Rental community Villas of Gulf Coast breaks ground off Alico Road
In this Gulfshore Business report, one developer is thinking outside the box, creating a new concept when it comes to housing. There’s a new type of living on the horizon, and like the horizon, you should be thinking horizontally. The Villas of Gulf Coast is planned to be built...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples property sells for $3 million
VALO Holdings Group 3550 Westview LLC purchased 3550 Westview Drive in Naples from 3550 Westview Drive LLC for $3,045,000. Bryan Flores of KOVA Commercial Group represented the buyer and seller.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
Orlando-based Darden Restaurants plans new locations for four of its iconic dining brands within Collier and Lee, two in each county. It’s been three years since Darden launched a new area restaurant. Its last to open was Yard House in Naples in 2019. Now, Darden has four more restaurants in the works: Bahama Breeze Island Grille in Naples, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in North Naples, LongHorn Steakhouse in Cape Coral and The Capital Grille in south Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
Sunnyside cannabis dispensary opens in Cape Coral
In this Gulfshore Business report, a Florida-based business is moving in after buying a former hot dog restaurant. Sunnyside aims high when it comes to real estate in Southwest Florida. The new medical marijuana dispensary in Cape Coral used to be a Nathan’s Famous hot dog restaurant. A Parkland,...
WINKNEWS.com
Frog Watch keeps an eye on SWFL’s frog population
Frogs symbolize fertility in ancient Egypt, Luck in Japan and in some Native American cultures, the frog symbolizes rain. But in Southwest Florida, they’re all about water quality. Heidi Randall is a first-time frog watcher. And the croaking creatures already love her. “So frogs are an indicator species. When...
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Naples, Florida
This serene and elegant gem located on the Gulf of Mexico in Southwest Florida makes a beautiful and sun-soaked gem filled with gorgeous white sandy beaches, brightly colored buildings and high-end shopping. It’s also known for its amazing wildlife (Naples is a popular dolphin-spotting destination), family-friendly attractions, fine dining, world-class arts and culture and a stylish and very easy on the eye downtown which the hub being 5th Ave.
