Ronda Rousey Arrested During 8/19 WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey was arrested in Montreal to kick off the August 19 episode of SmackDown. Ronda Rousey, who has been suspended by WWE since SummerSlam, has been trying to get the suspension lifted. On August 12, Ronda Rousey combated her suspension by hopping the guardrail and dumping money in the ring prior to a contract signing between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for their WWE Women's Championship match at Clash at the Castle, but on August 19, Adam Pearce was not interested in entertaining Ronda Rousey’s violent tendencies.
Leon Edwards Doesn't View Kamaru Usman As Sport's Pound-For-Pound Best Fighter Ahead Of Rematch At UFC 278: "I Don't See It"
UFC welterweight contender, Leon Edwards doesn't view reigning welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman as the sport's current pound-for-pound best fighter. Edwards spoke with reporters at Wednesday's media day for this weekend's UFC 278 event in Salt Lake City, Utah, ahead of his rematch with Usman and explained why he isn't that impressed with the 35-year-old Auchi, Nigeria native's dominance as the promotion's 170-pound king over the past three years.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Kingston, On (8/20): Rollins vs. Riddle; Trish Returns
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on August 20 from the Leon's Centre in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Kingston, Ontario, Canada (8/20) Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Dakota Kai & Bayley...
Trish Stratus Set To Appear On 8/22 WWE Raw
Trish Stratus is ready to rock and roll on the Monday, August 22 episode of Monday Night Raw. In addition to a card that will feature more action in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament and Edge’s first TV bout in Canada in a decade, WWE has announced that Trish Stratus will appear on the episode. Trish already announced that she was scheduled to appear at some upcoming house show events but now, she is ready to make her come back in front of her home crowd audience and return to the television screen of many WWE Universe members.
Charlotte Flair: I Can't Imagine Not Wrestling Sasha Banks Again, She's My Ricky Steamboat
Charlotte Flair weighs in on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out in May. Charlotte and Banks will forever be connected as they came up the ranks together in NXT and as part of the Four Horsewomen alongside Bayley and Becky Lynch. Banks & Naomi walked out of WWE on the May 16 episode of WWE Raw despite being the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Banks reportedly met with Vince McMahon at the show and was reportedly "unhappy with a situation" and neither would reportedly budge. They were indefinitely suspended on the subsequent episode of WWE SmackDown.
Kamaru Usman issues statement following knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278
Kamaru Usman endured his first setback in over 9 years in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 278 event, suffering a brutal KO loss to Leon Edwards. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for the promotions welterweight title this evening in Salt Lake City. The pair had previously met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.
News Behind Karrion Kross & Scarlett's WWE Returns
Karrion Kross & Scarlett are back in WWE. Fightful learned last week that talks with the two had picked up, though they'd claimed as of Monday when we reached out for a separate story that they'd not yet been contacted. For those asking about their MLW status, the two were never signed to MLW contracts, and despite being advertised for the CYN live tour, had not committed to those dates, either.
Anthony Henry Under AEW Agreement
AEW has many wrestlers under agreements that most fans don't know about. In previous weeks, Fightful has reported that Josh Woods, Blake Christian and others have signed agreements with All Elite Wrestling and are also appearing on the Ring of Honor brand. They aren't alone, as Fightful has confirmed that the former Asher Hale, Anthony Henry, has also signed an agreement with All Elite Wrestling.
Billy Corgan: Zicky Dice And NWA Issues Got Dumb And Personal, But We Moved Past It
Billy Corgan talks about Zicky Dice's fallout with the NWA. When Zicky Dice left the NWA in 2020, the news came pouring in from both sides about his departure. In Fightful's exclusive interview with Dice later that fall, the 'Outlandish One' spoke heavily about Billy Corgan, Nick Aldis, and his time with the company.
AEW/ROH Contract Updates On Ian Riccaboni, Alex Zayne, CB
Fightful has reported of some contract updates within AEW & ROH, but we've also learned of some that aren't under contract. Fightful inquired about the contractual status of Alex Zayne, who appeared on both Ring Of Honor shows under the Tony Khan regime. We've learned that he's not under any agreement with AEW/ROH and is currently a free agent.
WWE Producers, Backstage News From Raw 8/8 & Smackdown 8/12
Lots of backstage news and producers for WWE Raw 8/8 & Smackdown 8/12:. - Judgment Day promo, Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor: Petey Williams. - AJ Styles vs. The Miz: Michael Hayes. WWE Smackdown Producers:. - Raquel & Aliyah vs. Shotzi & Xia: Kenny Dykstra. - Drew McIntyre promo, match...
Marti Belle Looks Back On Winning The NWA Women's Tag Titles, Wants To Regain Them
Marti Belle aims to regain the NWA World Women's Tag Team Championship. Belle and Allysin Kay, collectively known as The Hex, won the gold tles at NWA EmPowerrr 2021, where the NWA brought the titles back. Both women had previously worked with the NWA, but they left the company in 2020.
CM Punk Calls His First Year In AEW The Best Year Of His Career
One year later, CM Punk says his AEW run is the best of his career so far. August 20, 2021, CM Punk returned to pro wrestling after seven-and-a-half years away at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. In his first year, CM Punk was afforded opportunities to team with Sting, reconnect with his ROH roots, win another world championship, and even wear longbois.
WWE SmackDown Results (8/19/2022): Reigns & McIntyre Face-Off, Women’s Tag Tourney Match + More!
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 8/19/2022 edition of SmackDown, live on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - Fatal Five Way Match to Determine #1 Contender for...
Eddie Kingston: One Day, Everyone's Gonna Regret Doubting Stu Grayson
Eddie Kingston has nothing but love for former AEW star and Dark Order member, Stu Grayson. Eddie Kingston knows what it's like to be doubted. It wasn't until he was decades into his career that he was given an opportunity, via the TNT Championship open challenge, to earn a permanent spot on an internationally-televised wrestling company. Now, Eddie Kingston is one of the most popular wrestlers in all of All Elite Wrestling and he’s still championing underrated and underappreciated talents.
Edge On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative: It's A 'Really Fun Time' To Be Involved With WWE
Edge is excited about the Triple H era of WWE. Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, took over as the head of WWE creative on July 25 in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement. Since then, fans have seen plenty of change to the product, both in the way it has been presented and with the returns of stars like Karrion Kross and Dakota Kai, among others.
WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Numbers Increase Following 8/19/22 Episode
The preliminary numbers are in for the August 19 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.618 million viewers on August 19. The number is up from 2.431 million viewers the show averaged last Friday per overnight numbers. The first hour pulled 2.216 million viewers while the second hour came in at 2.392 million viewers.
Shane Haste Reveals That He's A Technically A Free Agent, Talks TMDK
Shane Haste has revealed he's a free agent. Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, was released from WWE back in the fall of 2021. Since then, Haste has appeared for companies such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerilla. Before being released by WWE, Thorne was seen frequently on Raw and SmackDown as Slapjack in the Retribution faction.
Many WWE Talent Are Expecting Draft To Happen Soon
The WWE Draft could be upon us. With WWE's new regime, a lot of roster movement has already been made, and talent believe there could be more on the way. There are several Raw stars scheduled for the first Smackdown following Clash at the Castle on September 9. On the other side of things, Smackdown talent are scheduled for Raw episodes internally for the September 4 and 11 dates. This has led talent to speculate internally that the WWE Draft will be shortly following the Clash at the Castle PPV. Talent have not had this confirmed to them yet, but there have been other things they have said to lead them to believe to the case.
Five-Way Match For Intercontinental Title Shot Announced For 8/19 WWE SmackDown
Five men will battle it out for a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the August 19 episode of SmackDown. WWE has officially announced that Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, and Sami Zayn will collide in a Fatal 5-Way Match to determine the next challenger for Gunther's title. The winner will face Gunther at WWE Clash at the Castle.
