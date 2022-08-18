ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Sacramento deputies arrest Monterey Trail High School student for attempted homicide

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Deputies on Wednesday arrested a 15-year-old Monterey Trail High School student on suspicion of attempted homicide in connection with an assault on another student on the Elk Grove campus.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Monterey Trail High officials called for medics to come to the campus for a report of a 15-year-old boy having trouble breathing, according to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office .

Medics arrived at the school at the same time as the injured student’s parent, who took the teen to a hospital for medical evaluation, sheriff’s officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office, which provides school resource officers for Monterey Trail High and the rest of the Elk Grove Unified School District, launched an investigation.

Deputies spoke to witnesses, and their preliminary investigation indicated the injured student “had suffered multiple blunt force trauma to the upper body by another 15-year-old male student,” according to the news release.

Sheriff’s officials said the deputies reviewed security camera video that showed the assault by the fellow student, who was identified as the suspect and arrested on an attempted homicide charge.

The arrested student was booked at the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall. The Sheriff’s Office did not release any further details about the assault or the arrest.

It was unclear when exactly the assault occurred and what circumstances might have led to the violent confrontation. The Sheriff’s Office did not release the names of the two boys.

Investigators asked anyone who witnessed this assault or has cell phone video of it to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357 . Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 916-874-8477 or by filling out the Sheriff’s Office online tip form .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Man dies in Sacramento midnight hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are still looking for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that killed one person on Saturday. Police said that shortly after midnight they responded to calls of an injured person laying in the street in the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Modesto man attempts to kidnap child from front yard of home

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stanislaus County man is in jail after attempting to kidnap a child from the front yard of a Modest home, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Jose Gama Mendoza had been attempting to get juveniles in his vehicle on Friday by offering them rides […]
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elk Grove, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
FOX40

One shot in the pelvic area in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Saturday night a person was shot in the pelvic area near 15th Street and Broadway in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to the news release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers found a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. The news release […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man killed in Sacramento hit and run early Saturday

SACRAMENTO — A man was killed in a hit and run vehicle crash early Saturday.Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.Upon arrival, officers located the man suffering from major injuries which appeared to have been sustained during a vehicle collision. Sacramento Fire Department personnel responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect vehicle fled from the scene prior to the arrival of officers, according to police. The Major Collision Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation, and there is no suspect information.  The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento Valley#Security Camera#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office
FOX40

Stockton shooting kills one man and injures two others

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is looking for information about a shooting that killed one person and left two others injured Friday. Police said the shooting occurred at 10:36 p.m. around Greensboro Way and involved three men. First responders attempted life saving practices on one of them but he died at the […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Man arrested for starting three fires in Rocklin

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police said that a man is now in the South Placer Jail after starting three fires in the area of Sierra College Boulevard and Rocklin Road on Thursday. Police said that at 7:05 p.m. Rocklin Firefighters responded to two vegetation fire in the area of 4800 Sierra College Boulevard. […]
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Georgia homicide suspect found, arrested in Galt

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A homicide suspect from the state of Georgia was arrested in Galt with the help of officers on Thursday.  Galt police said the US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force asked officers for help around 2 p.m. Officers then helped the task force serve a warrant.  When they went to serve the warrant, […]
GALT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC10

Oroville man hit, killed on highway 99 near Hutchinson Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An Oroville man has died after being hit by two cars while waving down cars following a crash in Sutter County, officials with the California Highway Patrol's Yuba-Sutter office said. Around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man from Oroville was driving north on Highway 99 near...
OROVILLE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office adds tactical tool

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office will have to make more room in its garage after getting the go-ahead to purchase a $520,000 Rook Armored Critical Incident Vehicle. The modified Caterpillar with a cab has ballistic resistant glass and NIJ certified level IV...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Person found shot near Sacramento's Tower Cafe

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person is recovering Sunday after a Saturday night shooting at an unknown location, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 10:54 p.m. Saturday, officers say they responded to the area of 15th Street and Broadway near Sacramento's Tower Cafe and found a person who had been shot.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

26K+
Followers
667
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy