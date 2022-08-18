Sacramento deputies arrest Monterey Trail High School student for attempted homicide

Deputies on Wednesday arrested a 15-year-old Monterey Trail High School student on suspicion of attempted homicide in connection with an assault on another student on the Elk Grove campus.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Monterey Trail High officials called for medics to come to the campus for a report of a 15-year-old boy having trouble breathing, according to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office .

Medics arrived at the school at the same time as the injured student’s parent, who took the teen to a hospital for medical evaluation, sheriff’s officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office, which provides school resource officers for Monterey Trail High and the rest of the Elk Grove Unified School District, launched an investigation.

Deputies spoke to witnesses, and their preliminary investigation indicated the injured student “had suffered multiple blunt force trauma to the upper body by another 15-year-old male student,” according to the news release.

Sheriff’s officials said the deputies reviewed security camera video that showed the assault by the fellow student, who was identified as the suspect and arrested on an attempted homicide charge.

The arrested student was booked at the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall. The Sheriff’s Office did not release any further details about the assault or the arrest.

It was unclear when exactly the assault occurred and what circumstances might have led to the violent confrontation. The Sheriff’s Office did not release the names of the two boys.

Investigators asked anyone who witnessed this assault or has cell phone video of it to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357 . Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 916-874-8477 or by filling out the Sheriff’s Office online tip form .