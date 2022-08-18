Read full article on original website
Muskogee Boy Hosts Community Cleanup For His 9th Birthday
A Muskogee boy decided to spend his birthday in a unique way, with a city-wide trash cleanup. When Cullen Kay’s mom asked him what he wanted to do for his birthday, without hesitating, he said he wanted to spend a day with his friends picking up trash. "Why I...
Tulsa Global District Hosts Festival De Frida
Families gathered Saturday to celebrate the artwork of Frida Kahlo with a festival dedicated to her. This is "Festival de Frida" at Plaza Santa Cecilia near 21st and Garnett. Artists presented their own live interpretations of Kahlo's work while also celebrating different art styles at this multicultural event. Organizers said...
Green Country Habitat For Humanity Dedicates 500th Home
Green Country Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 500th home on Saturday. The Clark Howard Blitz Build Dedication was the first event of its kind in Tulsa. It dedicated the construction of six new homes at once, one of which is the 500th home. The homes are part of the organization's...
Bristow Holds Western Heritage Days Festival
The City of Bristow held its Western Heritage Days Festival Saturday, complete with a cattle drive and rodeo to celebrate Oklahoma history. Several longhorn cattle and cowboys went down Main Street during the festival's parade. "A lot of kids that live in town, they have not seen horses," Bristow native...
Wife Of Death Row Prisoner Richard Glossip Holds Forum In Tulsa
The wife of death row prisoner Richard Glossip was speaking out Sunday with the help of the church and state leaders. Glossip was convicted of a 1997 murder. News On 6's Ashlyn Brothers was live at 5:30 p.m. outside that public forum at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church with the details.
Tulsa Performing Arts Center Warning About Scam Ticket Sites
The Tulsa Performing Arts Center has a warning about scam ticket sites. Several scalper websites are selling tickets for Theatre Tulsa’s latest production of "Something Rotten". Sites like Tulsa Theater, Ticket City and Vivid Seats are selling tickets starting at $60. To buy authentic tickets, click here.
Tulsa Dream Center Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony For New Pool, Splash Pad
The Tulsa Dream Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new pool and splash pad project worth $1.5 million. More than 1,000 people donated to the project. The indoor pool will be used mainly for swimming lessons as part of the Dream Center's after-school tutoring and summer camps. There...
Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism
Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
2 Breweries Burglarized Overnight Near Tulsa's Pearl District
Workers at two breweries near Tulsa's Peal District said they were burglarized on Wednesday night. The bars posted on social media that someone smashed through the doors of "Dead Armadillo" and "Pearl Beach." The thieves stole TVs and other items. Other bars around Tulsa are hosting a fundraiser this weekend...
Suspect Arrested In Connection To Broken Arrow Expressway Shooting
Tulsa police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on July 31 on the Broken Arrow Expressway. Brandon Linsley Jefferson was arrested on the complaints of murder in the first degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two complaints of shooting with the intent to kill.
City Councilor Announces New Scheels Store At Woodland Hills Mall
Tulsa may soon be getting a new shopping experience. City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced on Facebook that multi-attraction store Scheels will soon build a new location at Woodland Hills Mall. The $231M investment will replace the former Sears location with a 250,000 square foot store that could be open...
Families Enjoy TPS Indian Education School Supply Event
Back to school events and festivities continue across Green Country. Tulsa Public Schools hosted its Indian Education School Event on Saturday. there were lots of fun activities and free stuff like snow cones, balloon animals and selfie opportunities. In addition to school supplies, there were vaccinations too.
1 Suspect In Tulsa Hookah Lounge Homicide Arrested
A Tulsa man has been arrested for a shooting at a Hookah Lounge that killed 17-year-old Corlin Jones back in May. According to Tulsa police, the shooting was caught on video. Deontre Reed has been booked into Jail for first-degree murder. Dominique Jordan and Darius McGee are also charged in the shooting but haven't been arrested yet.
Golden Gloves Championship Boxer Chasing The Dream In Tulsa
Some of the best boxers have descended on Tulsa this week to compete in this year's National Golden Gloves Championship. One of those fighters is Briana Carrera from Fort Worth, Texas. Carrera is already a two-time national junior champion and her for, boxing was an opportunity to get off the...
1 Child In Critical Condition Following Boat Crash On Hudson Lake, Police Investigating
Bartlesville police are investigating after a boat crash sent a child to a hospital in critical condition Saturday night. Police said they went to a boat crash on Hudson Lake northwest of Bartlesville. Police said a throttle may have stuck on the boat and it crashed into a concrete spillway.
Aviation Enthusiast Tour American Airlines Maintenance Facility For National Aviation Day
The Tulsa International Airport is giving an inside look at the American Airlines maintenance facility as part of National Aviation Day. Visitors got to check out the facility as crews worked to fix different parts and engines on all types of planes. "Aviation is our second largest industry here in...
New Flock Cameras Proving To Be A Big Success For Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police say the Flock license plate reading cameras that were rolled out this summer have already been a big success. According to TPD, the cameras have already helped homicide detectives and robbery detectives solve cases. Authorities were able to use the cameras to identify suspect vehicles, which led them...
Police Arrest Alleged Catoosa Armed Robbery Suspect
Tulsa Police arrested an armed robbery suspect after officers saw a stolen car Saturday. Police say an officer checked the tags of a Nissan near 31st and Memorial around 3:30 p.m. and saw it had been reported stolen in Catoosa during an armed robbery. Officers stopped the car and took...
Tulsa Biking, Pedestrian Group Conducts Audit Of Roadways
Volunteers from the Tulsa Bicyclist and Pedestrian Advisory Committee are taking a close look at roads in Tulsa to see what needs to be done to make them safer. The group travels around looking at roadways and as they discover safety concerns, they can call 3-1-1 if something needs to be fixed. They can also submit requests to the city to be changed.
Watch: Sweet Tooth Candy & Gift Company Closing Its Doors After 30 Years
This weekend is the final sugar rush for a longtime Tulsa candy shop. The owners of Sweet Tooth Candy and Gift Company are retiring, so the store is closing after 30 years. Candies of all different shapes, colors and flavors line the shelves in the beloved store for the last time.
