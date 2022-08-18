ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

‘RHOBH’: Erika Jayne Claps Back At Garcelle Beauvais Over Drinking Jab – It’s ‘My Life’

By Chris Rogers
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vg2fu_0hLOxQBo00
Image Credit: Bravo

Erika Jayne was at the center of a lot of the drama — once again — during the August 17 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During a beauty event hosted by Lisa Rinna, the group started talking about what Erika meant by calling Sutton Stracke a “liability”. And that’s when Erika said she sees Sutton as a “hindrance” that blocks Garcelle Beauvais from getting closer to everyone else in the group. But before much else could be said about that, Erika turned the attention to some comments Garcelle had made about her drinking habits.

Erika said Garcelle “tried to push” a narrative that she has a “drinking problem,” but Garcelle said she was only worried because “there were so many instances” where it appeared to be a possibility. “Excuse me,” Erika said. “You know exactly what I’ve been going through and I told you straight up what happened. But you tried to push that false narrative that I had a problem.”

Garcelle, however, defended herself by saying, “No, no, no. What I did, Erika, is that I said you need to figure out your medicine and drink ratio. That’s what I said.”

Then, after Erika said she found a balance between the two, she asked Garcelle, “Are you trying to get over or are you trying to helpful?”

“That’s how I felt,” Garcelle responded. “And when I had drinks with you, I said I was worried about you.” But Erika told Garcelle she “would be the last one to know” if she really had a drinking problem. Erika then wondered why Garcelle was really going to each and everyone of her friends and talking about her drinking habits.

“Is that to make Erika look bad or is that out of genuine concern?” Erika asked, and Garcelle responded “Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad. You can do that on your own.” Erika then clapped back and said, “And you can make yourself look like a liar right now.”

Erika said that Garcelle seemed to have an “ulterior motive” while discussing the singer’s drinking habits with their co-stars. But Garcelle said that whether or not Erika has a drinking problem “doesn’t change my life in any way, good or bad.”

“And it shouldn’t, or anybody else’s. And it’s my life to destroy or build,” Erika said, to which Garcelle replied, “Then destroy it.”

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.

Comments / 1

AP_000388.e7a624b929654878a8c5b858f5ceed74.2235
4d ago

I like Garcelle she’s not fake like the other ones. I’m tired of hearing about Erica If Lisa is having trouble with her moms passing maybe put down the drink and get help

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Lets Erika Jayne ‘Have It’ & Calls Her Out On Her ‘Out Of Control’ Drinking

Erika Jayne‘s drinking got so out of control during the July 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that Lisa Rinna felt the need to step in and check Erika on her recent behavior. But before we get to that, let’s start from the beginning. This week’s episode picked up where last week’s left off — at Diana Jenkins‘ holiday party.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley denies affair with Kyle Richards’ husband

The drama over at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has somehow gotten even more dramatic, with star Dorit Kemsley publicly going after Dana Wilkey for alluding to rumors of an affair with Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky. Wilkey reportedly posted a photoshop of the movie poster for the 1957...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Says Erika Jayne “Shouldn’t Even Be On” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Season 11 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills focused on the legal downfall of Erika Jayne. Now season 12 seems to be focused on her personal downfall. Her central storyline is about how she has been drinking too much. She even admitted that she has mixed pills with alcohol. There is no doubt that Erika […] The post Kelly Dodd Says Erika Jayne “Shouldn’t Even Be On” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Stuns Fans with Makeover, Looks Unrecognizable in New Video

Kody Brown has resurfaced online. At least… we think this is Kody Brown. We’re pretty certain that it is. It’s simply hard to say for sure based on his revamped appearance. The polarizing Sister Wives patriarch almost never posts anything on social media — be it Facebook,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Reality Tea

Crystal Kung Minkoff Tells Former Real Housewife Camille Grammer To “Get A Job” After Camille Calls Her Boring

There are three words that no Real Housewife ever wants to hear: Get a job. But, that’s the exact advice that Crystal Kung Minkoff is giving to Camille Grammer. Throughout season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the former “Most Hated Housewife” has continued her tried and true tradition of criticizing everything about the show where she once starred. Whether it’s about the storylines, the non-waterproof mascara, or the fake friendships, you can bet that Camille will share her opinion. Usually, the shade goes unchecked, but this time, Crystal decided to hit back against the Beverly Hills OG.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
bravotv.com

Andy Cohen Reacts to Ramona Singer’s “Wild” New Eyebrows

After The Real Housewives of New York City mom got microbladed, people — including the WWHL host — had a lot to say about her new look. Earlier this month, Ramona Singer made a pretty dramatic change to her look. On June 7, The Real Housewives of New York City mom showed off her freshly microbladed eyebrows in an Instagram Story. People had a lot to say about Ramona’s bolder, darker brows — and the most recent feedback came from none other than Andy Cohen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Wears Off-The-Shoulder Dress At Dad’s Wedding: Photos

The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding day! The day was filled with amazing looks but Ben’s daughter, Violet, looked gorgeous in the wedding photos below. The 16-year-old stole the show in her outfit for her dad’s big day on Aug. 2, held at Ben’s 87-acre Riceboro, Georgia estate. Violet opted for a long off-the-shoulder white dress — fitting for the dress code of the event, as all guests wore white — that featured a tulle detail over top. The number finished in a classic A-line skirt.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhobh#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Jab#Bravo#The Real Housewives Of#Dri
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Train As She Marries Ben Affleck: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers Says She and Austen Kroll Are Exclusive, Moved On From Ciara Drama and ‘Calculated’ Madison

Despite what the critics — and Austen Kroll’s former flames may think — he and Olivia Flowers are still going strong as season 8 of Southern Charm airs on Bravo. “We are in a good place. We had an incredible summer together and traveled and we're still good,” the 30-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly, confirming […]
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
realitytitbit.com

Is Pedro dating co-worker Antonella following split from Chantel?

Pedro has come under now-debunked speculation he is dating work colleague Antonella but, as he goes through divorce from Chantel Everett, fans have questions. The rumor-mill has started as Chantel reportedly dates a new man after Pedro filed for divorce from the former 90 Day Fiance star in May. According to numerous reports, she is dating Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Tom Sandoval Says He’s Making ‘Bigger’ Music Than His ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Costars: ‘Let’s Be Real’

Tough act to follow! Tom Sandoval said he makes “bigger” music than his Vanderpump Rules costars — literally. “I would say that what I’m doing is a bigger production and that’s why it’s called Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras because we’re f–king extra as f–k,” Sandoval, 39, told Page Six on Saturday, July 23, after his cover band’s latest performance at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
231K+
Followers
20K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy