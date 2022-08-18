Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Kamaru Usman issues statement following knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278
Kamaru Usman endured his first setback in over 9 years in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 278 event, suffering a brutal KO loss to Leon Edwards. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for the promotions welterweight title this evening in Salt Lake City. The pair had previously met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.
wrestlinginc.com
Possible Reason The Usos Weren't On WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs. Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Results (08/19) - Fatal Five Way Number One Contender's Match, Reigns And McIntyre Face Off
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for the 1200th edition of "WWE SmackDown" on August 19, 2022!. Ricochet, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss and Sami Zayn will take on one another in a Fatal Five Way Match to determine who will be the new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The winner will go on to face current title holder, Gunther, at Clash of the Castle in Cardiff, Wales at the Principality Stadium on September 4. Gunther captured the championship from Ricochet during the June 10 edition of "SmackDown" after hitting him with a power bomb, and has been a force to be reckoned with over the last few weeks, along with his ally, Ludwig Kaiser.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Recalls Gross In-Ring WWE Moment With The Rock
Following the Monday Night Wars, WWE purchased WCW in 2001. But rather than phasing the promotion out entirely, the acquisition sparked the Invasion storyline that saw WCW and ECW talent face off against the then-WWF superstars. Although this was a rollercoaster of a time — as both a commercial success and a critical disappointment — plenty of iconic moments came out of that period, including many involving Kurt Angle. Who could forget the time our Olympic Hero drove a milk truck to the ring on "Monday Night Raw" to make sure the Alliance got their daily dose of calcium? But one milk-fueled celebration a few weeks later ended up being a bit more disgusting than Angle or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could have imagined.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE's Decision To Rebrand NXT UK
As noted earlier, "WWE NXT UK" is receiving a massive overhaul in 2023 and will subsequently be deemed "WWE NXT Europe." Excitement is already building for a re-working of the promotion that shaped main roster stars like Gunther, Butch, Rhea Ripley, and Dakota Kai. "We've developed a lot of people since [the beginning], a lot of them going to the main roster," Shawn Michaels, WWE's Vice President of Talent Development Creative, told Metro News. "I feel like we did a fantastic job with that. But now it is time to grow it internationally, and that's what NXT Europe is planning to do in 2023."
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Comments On Sasha Banks And Naomi Walking Out Of WWE
In the professional wrestling business, in a lot of ways, a wrestler is only as good as their opponent. Charlotte Flair seems to understand this well. Appearing on the latest episode of "The Broken Skull Sessions," the former champion was asked by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin about the situation surrounding Sasha Banks and Naomi. Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE back on May 16, relinquishing their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the process. Charlotte was wary to comment on the duo walking out, noting that she hasn't been back to WWE since Backlash on May 8, and also saying that she knows "what its like to jump on social media and read these headlines that are so far from the truth."
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Whether WWE Will Allow Karrion Kross And Scarlett To Fulfill Existing Indie Bookings
Earlier this month, on the August 5th episode of "SmackDown," Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE. The former NXT Champion made his presence known by attacking Drew McIntyre and letting Scarlett place an hourglass in front of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Kross was working on the independent scene prior to his WWE return, most recently wrestling Harry Smith on the Ric Flair's Last Match card. With that said, Kross still had some independent dates on the books when he made his surprise WWE return on "SmackDown." Now, he has provided an update on how those indie dates will work.
wrestlinginc.com
Zoey Stark And Nikkita Lyons Comment On Being Removed From WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament
After weeks of expectation that Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark would be teaming together in the tournament to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, things took a turn this afternoon. Reports first emerged suggesting Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne would be replacing Lyons and Stark in the tournament, with Shawn Michaels eventually confirming the news, claiming Starks was dealing with an injury and Lyons was "medically unavailable."
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On MJF's AEW Status
The future of AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman — or MJF as he's better known — has been up in the air for quite some time. The 26-year-old has been open about the possibility of jumping ship to WWE when his AEW contract expires in 2024, and his backstage issues in recent months have been well-documented.
wrestlinginc.com
Edge Comments On Triple H Taking Over As Head Of WWE Creative
Edge is like a kid in a candy store. The Rated-R Superstar spoke with Bleacher Report recently about his return to WWE, as well as his upcoming match with a former faction-mate. Edge is set to face Damian Priest on the August 22 episode of "WWE Raw," and he said that he and new head of WWE creative Paul Levesque (Triple H) saw an opportunity in the Toronto Raw. "I sat down with Paul, and I saw that Toronto was coming, we have this storyline with the Judgment Day," Edge said, "and we have this opportunity to do what we used to do which is promote a Raw match almost a month in advance. I just thought it seemed like a perfect opportunity and a special moment too." Edge has not wrestled in his hometown of Toronto since 2011, and hasn't wrestled on TV in Toronto since 2010, when he got a win over longtime friend, rival, and brother, Christian.
wrestlinginc.com
Independent Wrestling Star Arrests Ronda Rousey On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey was once again arrested on WWE television this past Friday. The former UFC Champion has refused to pay a fine recently levied against her and Rousey attempted to hijack "WWE Smackdown" this past Friday. General Manager Adam Pearce sent security after the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, but Rousey made quick work of the gang of officials, leading to Pearce sending two "officers" to arrest Rousey.
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow Crashes Indie Show With His AEW TNT Title
Since its inception, AEW has had a policy that largely allows its wrestlers the opportunity to appear on independent shows on dates that they do not have prior obligations with the company. Despite this, some AEW stars save their energy, commit fully to AEW, and do not take advantage of their abilities to accept outside dates. This has long been the case for Wardlow, who has only appeared on a single independent wrestling show since becoming a recurring fixture of AEW programming. However, on August 20th, Wardlow did make an appearance at an independent wrestling show in a surprise that no fan in attendance saw coming.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Unconvinced Vince McMahon Is Fully Out Of Power At WWE
Following Vince McMahon's resignation, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have become Co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over creative. As noted, the former WWE CEO announced his retirement on July 22, in the wake of an investigation into a series of hush money payments to former female employees to silence their potential accusations of harassment, misconduct, and abuse against McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. During an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, wrestling legend Tito Santana shared his thoughts about Vince McMahon stepping aside.
wrestlinginc.com
Brian Gewirtz On Dwayne Johnson's Reaction To The Rock Vs Roman Reigns Tease On Young Rock
Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz revealed what Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's reaction was to a specific moment featured on his show, "Young Rock". Gewirtz discussed the scene in the fifth episode of the second season of "Young Rock" in which a young Roman Reigns comes up to Johnson and tries to wrestle him in the living room.
wrestlinginc.com
Possible Update On Tenille Dashwood's Impact Wrestling Status
Tenille Dashwood has been appearing regularly for Impact Wrestling for a few years. The former WWE star previously performing as Emma hasn't done much in Impact singles competition, but she did manage to pick up the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships with Madison Rayne. A recent update to the Impact website could indicate something negative for Dashwood's career.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Zoey Stark's And Nikkita Lyons' Status For WWE SmackDown
Tonight's edition of "WWE SmackDown" is going to be more toxic than originally planned. Reported by PWInsider, and now confirmed by WWE, neither Zoey Starks nor her tag partner Nikkita Lyons are medically cleared to compete in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. The duo was originally scheduled to face Natalya & Sonya Deville. As reported by Bryan Alvarez earlier in the week, Stark suffered an injury at this past Tuesday's WWE NXT Heatwave event in a losing effort against WWE "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Lyons's medical issue is still undisclosed.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho On Whether He Plans To Retire Anytime Soon
The elder statesman of AEW doesn't want to embarrass himself. Eric Ball of Bleacher Report recently caught up with former AEW Champion Chris Jericho at San Diego Comic-Con, and the topic of Jericho possibly hanging up his boots after nearly 32 years in the business was broached. "No," Jericho replied. "It's been such a great run with AEW and it's really reinvigorated my love for the business," Jericho said. "I still think I'm doing some of the best work of my career. I really do."
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Discusses Trying To Find 'Socially Acceptable' Ways To Push The Envelope
Shawn Michaels took over "NXT" as Head of Creative when the show was changed to "NXT 2.0" after Triple H had a massive health scare. Since last September, Michaels has been aiming to entertain fans throughout the world with the product he is now in charge of. "One of the...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Comments On WWE SmackDown Debut Of NXT Tag Team
Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were a last-minute addition to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, and their success has impressed the man that brought them into the fold in the first place. Former head of "NXT" and current head of WWE creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to Twitter to comment on the duo's main roster debut.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Confronts Sami Zayn After WWE SmackDown In Montreal
Last night, "WWE SmackDown" star Sami Zayn took part in the Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender's match. The contest was ultimately won by Sheamus, but it wouldn't be the last the Montreal crowd saw of Zayn, as the hometown hero appeared in the main event segment to take a Claymore kick from Drew McIntyre, his second in as many weeks. Zayn was attempting to come to the aid of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but the show went off the air with McIntyre standing tall.
