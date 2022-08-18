ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damage caused by flying golf balls: Who’s liable?

By Shaul Turner
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Scott Daigle was driving along Sheridan Boulevard with his daughter when he heard a loud noise as he passed by Willis Case Golf Course.

“Just cracked [the window] and my daughter was sitting right there,” he said.

Daigle discovered a flying golf ball had struck his windshield. He told FOX31, he wants to know who should be liable for paying for the damage caused.

The Problem Solvers asked the City of Denver and insurance experts about liability. All confirmed that golf courses are not liable for damage caused by flying golf balls, but the golfer who hit the ball is.

Kim Alire of Risk Management Partners told FOX31 that’s where things can get complicated.

“Oftentimes, there’s no way to prove who was out there or which ball hit where,” Alire said.

She added that the driver’s comprehensive coverage will cover the damage. A deductible must usually be paid.

A City of Denver spokesperson told FOX31, if the incident is reported to the pro shop office right away, they will attempt to locate the responsible golfer. If you’re a golfer, damages should be covered by your homeowner’s policy, but check to make sure.

If the golfer can’t be located, a claim can be filed with the city attorney’s office .

